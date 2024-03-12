Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dorel Industries Inc. (DIIBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
SA Transcripts

Dorel Industries Inc. (OTCPK:DIIBF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2024 11:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Martin Schwartz - President and Chief Executive Officer

Jeffrey Schwartz - Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary

Conference Call Participants

Derek Lessard - TD Cowen

Stephen MacLeod - BMO Capital Markets

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for standing by. Welcome to Dorel Industries Fourth Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

Before turning the meeting over to management, please be advised that this conference call will contain statements that are forward-looking and subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. I would like to remind everyone that this conference call is being recorded today, March 12, 2024.

I would now like to turn the call over to Martin Schwartz, President and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Martin Schwartz

Thank you. Well, good morning and thank you all for joining us for Dorel's fourth quarter and year-end earnings call for the period ended December 30.

With me are Jeffrey Schwartz, CFO; and Frank Rana, VP, Finance. We'll take your questions following our comments. And a reminder that all figures mentioned during this call are in U.S. dollars.

We are very pleased with the continuing progress of Dorel Juvenile. Their string of quarter-over-quarter earnings improvement was maintained throughout the past year. In fact, the recent fourth quarter was the best quarter since 2017 and the metrics tell the story. Market share increased again in our major markets. Year-over-year revenues for 2023 grew 2.4%, and we achieved an adjusted earnings turnaround of almost $59 million. We are well on our way to getting Juvenile back on a solid footing.

