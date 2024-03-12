BalkansCat

BCE (NYSE:BCE)(TSX:BCE:CA) has been a consistent income provider for Canadian investors since it was established in the late-1800s. The future, however, isn't quite as rosy, with the company projected to pay out more than it earns in 2024. Will this translate into a dividend cut?

(BCE reports in CAD. All numbers are in CAD unless indicated otherwise)

Introduction

BCE can trace its history to 1880, just a few short years after Alexander Graham Bell invented the telephone. Bell received a Canadian patent for his invention and immediately transferred 75% to his father, Melville, who began the process of setting up a telephone company in Canada.

By 1879, anxious to join his son in the United States, the elder Bell sold his patent rights to William H. Forbes of the National Bell Telephone Company, which then established the Bell Telephone Company of Canada in 1880.

Led by President Andrew Robertson, Bell hit the ground running. It installed its first public telephone outside its offices in Hamilton, Ontario, in 1881. That same year, it constructed its first long distance line between Hamilton and Toronto. By 1896 it had linked Toronto and Montreal, which were Canada's two largest cities at the time.

The company eventually expanded to providing television broadcasting in the 1950s, mobile phones in the 1980s, wireline internet service in the 1990s, wireless internet service in the 2000s, and acquiring further media assets in the 2010s.

These days, BCE is a telecom giant in Canada. It offers home phone, cable, and wireline internet service to customers in central and eastern Canada, along with offering wireless service for customers from coast-to-coast. In total, including business and wholesale customer connections, Bell has nearly 25 million subscribers.

BCE 2023 annual report

BCE also owns an impressive array of media assets, including leading Canadian television channels like CTV and TSN, approximately 60 radio stations, and Crave, a streaming service that offers both premium Canadian programs and popular content from major international movie and television studios. There are approximately 3.1M Crave subscribers. These media assets are profitable on their own, while also providing content for the company's cable subscribers.

The company's media division also has interesting ownership stakes in various professional sports franchises. It owns a 37.5% position in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment (MLSE), the parent company of the NHL's Toronto Maple Leafs, the NBA's Toronto Raptors, and MLS's Toronto FC, among others. BCE also owns an 20.2% position in the NHL's Montreal Canadiens and their home stadium, the Bell Centre.

Latest developments

Together, these assets generated nearly $25B in operating revenues in 2023, which translates into nearly $3B worth of adjusted net earnings and more than $3.1B in free cash flow.

Buoyed by strong Canadian immigration numbers, BCE grew mobile phone subscribers by 3.4% last year, while also growing its wireline internet subscribers by 5%. This was partially offset by declines in retail television and home phone subscribers.

BCE 2023 annual report

Despite these positives, 2023 was largely a negative year for BCE. Although it was able to grow both wireless and wireline internet customers, there were pricing pressures, especially on the wireless side.

Canada has long been plagued with some of the world's highest wireless prices. The federal government has tried various schemes to lessen this burden on its citizens over the years, with varying degrees of success. Canada is a large, mostly empty country, making the possibility of creating a new coast-to-coast network a daunting prospect. It would take billions of capital and offer the owners, at best, an uncertain return. Thus, the sector was dominated by the so-called "Big Three" telecoms -- BCE and its rivals Telus (TU) and Rogers Communications (RCI), who all had the financial might to build strong, nationwide networks.

Despite these challenges, various wireless upstarts did make a go of it over the years. The most serious was Wind Mobile, which was acquired by Shaw Communications in 2016. Shaw patiently grew its prize to more than 2M subscribers by 2021, when it agreed to be acquired by Rogers Communications.

After scrutinizing the deal more than a year, the federal government allowed Rogers to buy Shaw, but with one important catch. Shaw's wireless assets (which were by then rebranded as Freedom Mobile) would need to be sold. Freedom Mobile had grown into a legit fourth wireless provider by undercutting the incumbents, and in the eyes of the government there was likely too much risk Rogers would abandon this strategy, which would further drive wireless service prices higher.

There was only one serious buyer, and that was Quebecor. It had experience going up against the Big Three in Quebec on the wireless side, emerging as a legitimate player in its home province. Its presence in Quebec also drove overall wireless prices down, a big plus for the federal government, who likely hoped Quebecor could replicate that success throughout the country. Quebecor paid $2.85B for its new prize and immediately went to work trying to undercut competition in Freedom's existing markets.

This price war has impacted everyone in the Canadian wireless sector, including BCE. For example, in November 2023, the Consumer Price Index in Canada rose 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. That same report identifies the price of cell phone plans were down 22% during the same period.

BCE also has spent aggressively on capital expenditures over the last few years, cash primarily used to upgrade its wireless network to 5G speeds. BCE spent nearly $3.5B in capex in 2023, and $3.8B in 2022 and an additional $3.8B in 2021. Before 2020, meanwhile, BCE's typical capex expenditure was under $3B.

BCE was also hit by another factor in 2023 -- higher interest rates. BCE paid $882M in interest in 2022. That number increased to $1.12B in 2023. That's an extra $238M in interest, which works out to approximately $0.26 per share in lost earnings.

Put it all together, and it wasn't a great year for BCE. Shares are down nearly 19% over the last year, and the stock recently flirted with a 10-year low. This weakness has also prompted some bearish investors to question the future of the company's precious dividend.

Let's take a closer look at the viability of that dividend, starting with why it's in danger of being cut

Why BCE's dividend could be in danger

The most compelling argument why BCE's dividend could be cut simply comes down to math. It doesn't earn enough to cover its dividend and has already warned investors the problem will continue in 2024.

Let's look more closely at 2024's guidance first. BCE came out with disappointing guidance in February when it released its fourth quarter numbers, telling investors it only expected to grow revenue by 0-4% with free cash flow falling by anywhere from 3-11% compared to 2023.

Free cash flow is expected to be in a range from $2.8B to $3.05B in 2024.

BCE 2023 Q4 Investor Presentation

Assuming the midpoint of guidance and shares outstanding staying the same, BCE will earn $3.20 per share in free cash flow in 2024. After announcing a 3.1% dividend increase for 2024, the company will pay $3.99 per share in dividends.

That gives it a payout ratio of approximately 125% of free cash flow. Needless to say, this is not a sustainable payout ratio.

Although BCE's free cash flow will be negatively impacted by the one-time costs of laying off approximately 9% of its workforce in 2024, that's offset by some $500M in lower than expected capital expenditures.

In short, guidance came in below investor expectations and the stock was punished for it.

To make matters worse, BCE paid out more than 100% of its free cash flow in dividends in 2022 and 2021 as well. We have to go back to 2020 to find a year where BCE didn't pay out more than 100% of its free cash flow in dividends.

Author's table using company financials

Considering the wireless price war, higher interest rates, and BCE telling the market it expects 2024 to be worse than 2023, and it's easy to see why investors might speculate the dividend will be cut.

Unlike many of Canada's other dividend stalwarts, BCE also has a history of eliminating its dividend -- at least temporarily. Back in 2007 Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan teamed with a private equity firm and offered $51.7B to take BCE private. As part of the agreement, BCE agreed to stop paying dividends to shareholders. The deal was eventually scuttled amid the chaos of the 2008-09 financial crisis, and the dividend was reinstated. Still, it shows BCE has cut the dividend before, which will make some investors cautious.

Now that we've established the risks, allow me to take the other side of the argument and outline why I believe the company's dividend is safe.

Why BCE's dividend is just fine

Let's look beyond 2024 for a second and see what analysts expect in 2025.

Seeking Alpha doesn't track consensus analyst free cash flow predictions, but we can see from analyst earnings expectations that 2024 is expected to be a trough year in earnings before the bottom line increases in 2025 and beyond.

Since BCE's big investment in upgrading its network to 5G is largely over, we can also expect free cash flow to decrease going forward.

Higher earnings combined with decreased capex is good news for free cash flow in 2025 and beyond, which in turn in excellent for the long-term viability of the dividend. Plus, BCE will enjoy the savings of its layoffs starting in 2025.

I'll also point out that even though wireless rates are plunging, that doesn't necessarily tell the whole story. Bell's average revenue per user (ARPU) was actually up 0.3% in 2023 during the middle of a price war. Why could that be?

This analyst will remind everyone humans are sometimes illogical creatures and price anchoring is a very real thing. Here's what happens. Someone who currently pays say $50 a month hears how wireless prices are falling, so they go to see their local Bell Mobility rep to get a new plan. They go in, see how much more data they can get for $50 compared to before, and walk out with a new $50 per month plan.

This phenomenon, combined with strong immigration growth into Canada, should translate into wireless revenue growth -- like the 2.9% increase BCE posted in 2023.

Slow growth combined with better control on the expense side and lower expected capital expenditures should be enough to improve BCE's payout ratio in 2025.

Let's also remember BCE has the financial might to fund this shortfall, at least through 2024. The company is expected to earn $3.20 per share in free cash flow in 2024 and pay $3.99 per share in dividends. That $0.79 per share shortfall translates into approximately $720M. The company had $5.8B in liquidity going into 2024. It can easily fund a short-term dividend shortfall.

The bottom line -- is BCE's dividend safe?

I'll get right to it. This analyst thinks BCE's dividend is safe.

BCE has the liquidity needed to get through these tough times. Although we never like to hear about thousands of layoffs, the reality is it's a positive move for the business. Combine that with the decrease in expected capital expenditures and BCE is poised to bring that payout ratio to the 100% range in 2025. It might even creep below 100% in 2025.

However, I'll throw out a small caveat. BCE cannot keep paying out more than its free cash flow in dividends. We all expect the trend to continue in 2024, however, if we don't see any improvement in 2025, then it'll be time to get concerned. BCE has the financial might to keep paying out more than it earns for a few more years, but the longer this goes on, the more risk increases.

As I write this, BCE yields a succulent 7.9%. Combine that with its relatively attractive valuation -- the stock trades at a reasonable 16x forward earnings -- and its position as the king of Canada's telecom market (by market cap, at least) and it combines to create an interesting investment opportunity. This analyst is long, and I recently purchased more.