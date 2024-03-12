SCO: The 'Short Crude' Play Could Continue To Be Painful

gorodenkoff

Main Thesis/Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:SCO) as an investment option at its current market price. SCO is a double short instrument, designed to return double the inverse of crude oil futures contracts. This is an ETF I monitor closely because when oil seems overbought, it can provide investors with a way to earn an amplified return on their bet.

As my followers know, I generally have had a favorable outlook on crude oil over the past year and this has led me to look upon SCO unfavorably. During Q4, I suggested to readers they avoid this product because if crude goes up, SCO is naturally going to see a negative return. Looking back, this is indeed what happened. Although the pain looks moderate, we have to remember this is an especially poor hedge if the broader equity market is also rising:

Fund Performance (Seeking Alpha)

Given this poor performance, I thought it was time to take another look at SCO. After all, commodity markets are notoriously volatile. This extends to crude oil and SCO by extension. However, after careful review, I continue to believe in the thesis of higher oil prices in 2024. This makes SCO a poor investment in my view and I continue to recommend investors avoid it. I will explain the reasons why I feel this way in detail below.

Economic Outlook Is Resilient

To begin, I am going to dig into some of the macro-reasons why I continue to view crude oil positively here. One is the global outlook for economic growth - across both the developed and emerging markets (EM). While higher interest rates and a threat of recession have been at the forefront of many investor's minds for the past year and a half, the US, the Euro-zone, and Japan have all been surprisingly resilient. In addition, EM are expected to see stable or increasing GDP across multiple regions:

Real GDP Growth (Actual and Estimated) (By Region) (S&P Global)

The takeaway for me is straightforward. Economic growth forecasts are quite reasonable and suggest steady progress through 2025. While not overwhelmingly positive, this is no way suggests an economy in free-fall that should act as a catalyst for dropping oil prices. Quite the contrary.

I see this as a world that continues to expand - and one that remains heavily dependent on crude oil to accommodate such an expansion. In this type of environment, I would be hard pressed to come up with a reason to short oil. This puts SCO on my "avoid" list right off the bat.

OPEC+ Wants Tighter Supply

The next topic to look at is the tone out of OPEC+. In recent news, the cartel once again extended production quotas that are limiting supply. While rising US supply is helping to counter-balance this, the fact is that I see OPEC+'s willingness to adapt and adjust to the market as a sign that lower prices will be difficult to come by.

The latest move came just over a week ago with voluntary oil output cuts through the second quarter of this year. This attempt to boost the market is very symbolic in my view, even if prices have not moved much on the news. Note that these cuts covered a variety of members, in addition to the drop in Russian supply that will also likely continue:

Production Cut Extensions (OPEC+)

What I see here is that the market has competing forces and that should keep a floor on prices going forward. OPEC+ is beating back against rising US supply and is doing a good job of keeping crude in a tight range. I will admit the backdrop is not overwhelmingly bullish for crude, but it certainly isn't bearish. And that is the point. Unless I see an environment where there is a compelling bear case, I can't get behind a leveraged inverse ETF. That makes me very skeptical of SCO's short-term prospects.

In Good Company: Money Managers Getting More Bullish

The next topic I will expand on is positioning from fund managers. This is just one aspect of many retail investors should consider when planning their next moves. I certainly would not advocate automatically mirroring what the professionals are doing - they can often be wrong! But it does help to give some sense of direction for the market and can be another piece of the puzzle when determining to buy or sell.

With respect to crude oil, recent data shows that money managers are shifting to a more net-long position through 2024. This is important in my view because they started the year collectively only modestly bullish. But, by this indicator, optimism is steadily rising as we move closer to Q2:

Net Position In Red (Money Managers Net Position) (Reuters)

Some could view this as a contrarian indicator. That would be something I would advocate for if the margin here was hitting extremes. But, in fact, the net-long slant is below historical averages. So while the positioning is definitely bullish, it is less bullish than usual. So it is hard for me to view this as a true contrarian indicator and take the opposite trade - since it is more likely to me that the trend keeps moving towards the historical average, not away from it.

So what does this mean? For me it means that money managers will be more likely to be buying up crude futures, not selling them, in the weeks ahead and that negates other bearish factors for the commodity. With this being my prediction, it wouldn't make sense for me to go long an inverse ETF such as SCO.

The Dollar Will Probably End The Year Lower, Not Higher

My last relevant factor for consideration here is the movement in the US dollar (USD). While crude is a global commodity, it is priced in USD. This means that when the USD is weakening, the price of crude is likely to go up, all other things being equal. This is critical because part of the reason for crude being able to push higher this year is that the USD has moved well off its highs. In fact, it has moved markedly lower than where it sat in the second half of 2023:

USD Index (US Bank)

The biggest factor influencing this is economic data related to both inflation and employment that has kept market participants anticipating cuts to interest rates from the Federal Reserve this year. At time of writing, a June interest rate cut is on the table, according to futures markets. That is generally bearish for the USD. That is because other central banks, such as the ECB and Japan's central bank aren't on track for a cut that soon. The ECB is likely to act after the Fed, while Japan is more than likely to see a rate increase. This will keep pressure on the USD for the foreseeable future, providing a tailwind for crude oil prices in my view.

Reminder: SCO For Short-Term Only

I will again wrap up this review with a reminder of the inherent risks of SCO. While there are always risks with any investment, SCO's inverse strategy and leverage amplify the risks for retail investors. So while this can be a good option for those wanting to short oil, it should be treated with the upmost care.

To reiterate, I am a crude bull right now so buying an inverse fund like SCO does not interest me. But that won't always be the case. At some point crude will move up and I'll likely look to short it - just not right now. When I do, SCO will be on my radar. But even then, this will be for short-term positions only. That is a sentiment shared not just by me and other retail investors, but by the managers of the fund. Right on SCO's profile page is the warning that this ETF has a "daily" objective and holding beyond just a single trading day can expose an investor to a lot of risk:

SCO's Disclaimer (ProShares)

SCO suffers from roll yield, expenses, and other factors that put pressure on its return and that will mean this is unlikely to perform well with a buy-and-hold strategy. This is true even when oil is dropping. The short-term gains will be positive, yes, but with time it is likely to shed value and should be entered into very carefully.

Just look at the last six months. During this time-frame, crude oil advanced only 3%. But SCO fell by 11% - instead of the 6% one would logically expect:

WTI Crude's Price versus SCO (6-Month Return) (CNBC)

This helps to illustrate how dangerous this fund can be over time - especially when the trend is not going the right way. For this reason I would advocate using SCO very selectively in any market climate, but avoiding it all together in this one.

Bottom Line

SCO has been posting losses and I believe that trend will continue going into Q2. This is a fund that should only be approached if one is very confident that crude prices will decline and I don't see the justification for that given recent OPEC+ cuts and continued economic growth across the globe. As a result, I will keep my "sell" rating on SCO in place and recommend my readers stay away from this fund for the time being.