Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (ARZGF) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.19K Followers

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCPK:ARZGF) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2024 7:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Fabio Cleva - Head, Investor & Rating Agency Relations

Philippe Donnet - Group Chief Executive Officer

Cristiano Borean - Group Chief Financial Officer

Marco Sesana - Group General Manager

Conference Call Participants

David Barma - Bank of America

Michael Huttner - Berenberg

Peter Eliot - Kepler Cheuvreux

William Hawkins - KBW

Farooq Hanif - JPMorgan

Will Hardcastle - UBS

Steven Haywood - HSBC

James Shuck - Citi

Operator

Good morning or good afternoon. This is the chorus call conference operator. Welcome and thank you for joining the Generali Group Full Year 2023 Results Presentation Conference Call. As a reminder, all participants are in listen-only mode. After the presentation, there will be opportunity to ask question. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mr. Fabio Cleva Head of Investor and Rating Agency Relations. Please go ahead sir.

Fabio Cleva

Thank you, operator. Hello everyone and welcome to Assicurazioni Generali full year 2023 results presentation. Here with us today we have our Group CEO, Philippe Donnet; our Group General Manager, Marco Sesana; and our Group CFO, Cristiano Borean.

Before we open the Q&A session, let me hand it over to our Group CEO for some opening remarks. Philippe, the floor is yours.

Philippe Donnet

Thank you, Fabio and thanks to all of you for joining this call. Our full year financial results for 2023 confirm once more Generali strong position and continued progress towards the delivery of our current strategic plan.

Even in a challenging environment, our group continued to drive profitable growth and create sustainable value for all stakeholders. Furthermore, this excellent performance does not yet reflect the positive impact from the acquisitions of Liberty Seguros and Conning Holdings and

Recommended For You

About ARZGF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ARZGF

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.