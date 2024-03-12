Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Smart Sand, Inc. (SND) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 12, 2024 3:56 PM ETSmart Sand, Inc. (SND) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.19K Followers

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Christopher Green - Vice President of Accounting

Charles Young - Chief Executive Officer

Lee Beckelman - Chief Financial Officer

William John Young - Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Stephen Gengaro - Stifel

Luke Lemoine - Piper Sandler

Jim Kostell - Cuyahoga Capital

Blake McLean - Daniel Energy Partners

Operator

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Smart Sand, Inc. Q4 and Full-Year 2023 Earnings Call. At this time, all lines are in listen-only mode. Following the presentation, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]. This call is being recorded on Tuesday, March 12, 2024.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Chris Green. Please go ahead.

Christopher Green

Good morning, and thank you for joining us for Smart Sand's fourth quarter and full-year 2023 earnings call. On the call today, we have Chuck Young, Founder and Chief Executive Officer; Lee Beckelman, Chief Financial Officer; and John Young, Chief Operating Officer.

Before we begin, I would like to remind all participants that our comments made today will include forward-looking statements, which are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to materially differ from those anticipated. For a complete discussion of such risks and uncertainties, please refer to the company's press release and our documents on file with the SEC. Smart Sand disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any financial projections or forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events or otherwise. The conference call contains time-sensitive information and is accurate only as of the live broadcast today, March 12, 2024.

Additionally, we will refer to the non-GAAP financial measures of contribution margin, adjusted EBITDA, and free cash flow during this

