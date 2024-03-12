LeArchitecto/iStock via Getty Images

Since we last wrote about it back in late December, we theorized that 2024 was not shaping up to be a banner year for Haynesville pure play driller, Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK), and since that point, things have only gone from bad to worse. For starters, drillers added another record amount of natural gas to an already saturated market (green circle, right chart) and the winter in the US warmed to temperatures we haven't seen in decades breaking several heat records along the way. It's abnormal to speak of heat records in winter!

Record temperatures left a 400-600 Bcf storage surplus creating an unusual condition with stocks ending February around 2,334 Bcf (billion cubic feet), a whopping 551 Bcf (31%) above the 5-year average (blue line and arrow, left chart) and above the maximum level for this time of year for the previous 5 years. Given the near-term bearish backdrop, I don't recommend buying Comstock at this time unless you are comfortable making highly speculative bets.

Oversupplied Natural Gas Market (Author and EIA)

Drillers Live to Drill

The pricing signal to reduce production came way back in early 2023. With February 2023 deteriorating to $2.38/MMbtu (Henry Hub monthly spot price) and an anemic $2.47/MMbtu for the 2023 period from February through December, why would natural gas drillers continue to drill into a weakened price deck? There are essentially 5 major catalysts for this:

It takes roughly 6-9 months to drill, complete, turn in line, test and then flow a multi-pad well, so there is a production lag from the time a pricing signal is sent by the market to the time a driller can respond to it. Rigs did, in fact, respond quickly, declining from a peak of 784 in December 2022 down to 622 today (according to Baker Hughes weekly rig count), but production crews failed to follow suit. Drilling efficiencies and completion crews kept the production coming. When natural gas prices spiked in 2022 to a peak of $9.85/MMbtu (million BTUs), many drillers (especially private ones) hedged future production at significantly higher prices for 2023 and 2024. It takes time for these $3-4 hedges to roll over, so there is a derivative lag that allows companies to continue drilling even though spot and near-term prices have deteriorated. Even when near-term prices weakened in early 2023, prices hedged even 6-9 months out allowing drillers to increase drilling into the 3rd and 4th quarters of last year. The Permian added compression expansions on two major natural gas pipelines in the back half of 2023 - PHP added 0.55 Bcf/d and Whistler added 0.5 Bcf/d. This allowed further egress from a constrained basin, and with the freed capacity, drillers relied on the reasonably strong economics of oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) and ignored the deteriorating price of natural gas. The next pipeline to enter service out of the Permian will be Matterhorn (2.0 Bcf/d, expandable to 2.5 Bcf/d) which enters service in Q4 2024. In this way, the Permian and other oilier plays like the Eagle Ford, can bully their way into the natural gas market. Those supply sources relying on natural gas only to make their living must give way to these stronger elephants entering the space. Natural gas drillers are attempting to position themselves for the inevitable 2025-28 push where we will have a 2nd wave of demand due to the large amount of liquid natural gas ("LNG") export terminals commissioned during this time. North America will see roughly 8 Bcf/d of new LNG capacity being commissioned in 2025 alone and more is on the way in the 2026-28 window. The latest example of front-running this new demand source is Western Canada dumping 0.9 Bcf/d of incremental supply into the US market YoY in anticipation of the start of LNG Canada which begins commissioning operations in early 2025. Other examples include the building of an unusually large DUC (drilled but uncompleted well) inventory in Haynesville, and Comstock unlocking their Western Haynesville portfolio by initiating drilling in that region in the 2022-4 timeframe. Larger companies with bigger balance sheets or those that have exposure to natural gas liquids (NGLs) like Antero Resources Corporation (AR) are in a better position to weather the depressed pricing so many of these companies are drilling through the poor natural gas spot pricing.

These five factors, along with an extremely weak withdrawal season pushed natural gas to $1.47/MMbtu on March 1st, revisiting the lows last seen in the fall of 2020 during the height of COVID-19.

Natural Gas Producers Promise Cuts

In response to the low pricing, some US natural gas-focused drillers recently announced a series of capex cutbacks and curtailments in one form or another. For example, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) announced a projected 21% reduction in 2024 production and EQT Corporation (EQT) has promised to curtail 1 Bcf/d through March potentially removing 30 to 40 Bcf of supply. Comstock said they would drop 2 more rigs and 1 completion crew in the Haynesville, which will begin to hit production in the 3rd and 4th quarter of this year. That will leave Comstock with flat production in 2024 but declining into 2025. We've already seen the natural gas forward curve begin to lift in response to these announcements. Assuming producers follow through on promises, natural gas prices should firm up heading into 2025.

Haynesville Production Projections (East Daley Analytics)

Comstock Resources - 5-year Analysis

With all that as a preface, where does that leave Comstock Resources, the topic of today's article? A 5-year analysis of the stock indicates they've made some progress, but the substantial gains seen in 2022 (during the go-go days of post-Covid natural gas price spikes) were essentially wiped out in 2023 due to low natural gas prices coupled with a large amount of capex spend. If we had seen progress over the previous 5 years that progress should have shown up in one or more of these six areas: (1) dividends paid out to the common unit holder, (2) reduction in net debt, (3) an increase in proved reserves, (4) an increase in net acreage (5) a reduction in share count or (6) an increase in production. Let's measure that progress.

In the following chart, I provide a summary of each with an assigned value (either positive or negative expressed as a dollar amount).

Comstock evaluation 2019-2023 (Author with data from Comstock's annual reports and investor presentations)

In 2022 and 2023, they issued a total of $174MM in dividends to the common shareholders, and in 2024, they suspended it to preserve their balance sheet. Net debt (current liabilities plus long-term debt minus current assets) increased by $358MM. Note, they made substantial gains in 2022, reducing their net debt by $666MM, but they took on $596MM in net debt in 2023 which largely reversed those gains. This was a result of investments in their Western Haynesville operations, which have been very expensive to develop, and the deteriorating natural gas price deck. Comstock typically only hedges about 28% of their production, so they weren't fully protected from the large downdraft we've seen in natural gas pricing.

Their SEC proved reserves dropped from 5.4 Tcf (based on a natural gas price of $2.29/MMbtu in 2019) to 4.9 Tcf (based on a natural gas price of $2.39 in 2023). This drop in proved reserves is primarily due to cost inflation which is expected and therefore, I didn't deduct value for this 9% reduction. For reference, their proved reserves as of Dec. 31st, 2023 based on a $3.50 NYMEX price is 6.6 Tcf which is fairly close to their 2022 proved reserves based on a $6.03 natural gas price.

Net developed acreage climbed from 298K to 319K (from 2019 to 2023) but they also produced about 2.3 Tcf (trillion cubic feet) of natural gas which essentially consumed 26,000 net acres of the 22,000 they gained. I called that a wash and didn't deduct value for it.

Net undeveloped acreage climbed by 229K and that additional acreage was acquired almost exclusively in the Western Haynesville where they paid roughly $1000 per acre, so I gave them a value of $229MM. Their common share count rose from 190 to 278, but the rise is due to the retirement of their preferred A and B shares which they converted into common stock. Outside of this, there is very little dilution occurring, so again I didn't subtract value in this category.

Finally, they raised production from 402 Bcfe/year in 2019 (post-Covey Park acquisition) to 525 Bcfe/year in 2023 (a gain of 123 Bcfe), and for that, I assigned a value of $672MM based on a prorated amount of the $2.7B price Tokyo Gas recently paid for Rockcliff Energy's 1.0 Bcfe/d of production. We'll go into greater detail about this valuation technique later in the article. (Note: Comstock's yearly production listed in the chart for 2019 of 309 Bcfe is what they actually produced in 2019 because they closed on the Covey Park acquisition in July 2019).

Bottom Line for Comstock

Summing that up, we have a net gain of $717MM over 5 years. Let's add another $100MM for surplus investment in their Western Haynesville project that could have been spent drilling wells in the Haynesville core. Drilling wells in the core is initially more efficient because they spent 2022 and 2023 drilling single wells (11+) in Western Haynesville, and pad drilling (drilling multiple wells from a single drilling pad) in the core would have decreased this cost. They will switch to pad drilling in Western Haynesville in 2024 to bring down costs.

Based on that analysis, I conclude that Comstock has made some progress over the previous 5 years to the tune of $817MM of value or about $0.33 per MMbtu produced. They've also gained a large resource base and valuable experience, especially drilling at extreme depths. These additions will no doubt help them as basins around the US become strained over time. The question then becomes why is Comstock's free cash flow burdened if they have the lowest operational cost among their peers? The reason is that the capital intensity to drill and complete the wells (which is beginning to show through on the income statement via higher DD&A charges) and the cost to add incremental midstream infrastructure are consuming the margins they've generated. The capital intensity is high and rising.

Comstock's Cost of Production (Author - data from Comstock's Annual reports)

If we look at the average Henry Hub annual spot prices over the previous 5 years, we had an average of $3.49/MMbtu. The average spot price over the previous 15 years was $3.46/MMbtu. To make substantial progress, Comstock needs a sustained shift above the $3.16 level (not their realized price but Henry Hub spot price) to generate additional value (as shown in 2022). Their volume weighted average realized price (from 2019-23) is $2.94/MMbtu (including derivative gains or losses and what they earn from gas services - gas services activities include the sale of natural gas purchased from third parties and fees received from third parties who use Comstock's natural gas gathering and treating services).

I think the larger takeaway is that Haynesville is a critical US supply basin, and if a top 5 producer in Haynesville breaks even historically at $3.16/MMbtu (Henry Hub), then sub $2/MMbtu is wildly unsustainable, especially given that D&C (drilling and completion) costs have risen about 20% from 2019 to 2023 and interest rates have risen by 5%. Welcome to the world of volatility in the natural gas market.

Since the shale revolution in North America began circa 2010, we've increased the supply and demand of natural gas in the US by 50%, but the available natural gas storage capacity in the US has barely budged (roughly 4 trillion cubic feet). The lack of storage capacity to absorb temporary dislocations of supply and demand exaggerates price moves in both directions.

Drilling into Their Most Productive Areas

The higher break-even cost structure for the marginal supply of gas holds true not only for Haynesville, but the entire North American market. There are areas of the Haynesville that break even in the sub-$3 Henry Hub, but if you want to run the basin at 16.5 Bcf/d+, then you are drilling weaker areas of the play, and on average, for the top 5-10 producers, the basin is averaging $3.16/MMbtu+ (Henry Hub) breakeven and rising. To maintain their margins, Comstock continues to focus their drilling on the most productive drilling locations, and they are increasingly favoring longer laterals over shorter laterals. The average lateral length drilled has risen by 35% since 2019 because longer-length wells are more economical to drill.

Comstock's Average Lateral Well Length (Comstock's Investor Presentation)

Drilling information gathered from Novi Labs tells us that over the past 5 years, Comstock has favored Haynesville drilling locations over Bossier (which are generally 20% less productive) on a 4.5 to 1 basis. For comparison, the average across the basin over the last 5 years is 2.3 to 1. They have also favored their Louisiana locations over their Texas locations 2.6 to 1, and they have generally favored their northern locations over southern ones where the drilling is deeper and more expensive. The following chart shows the remaining core inventory with 1461 net locations which implies over 25 years of drilling inventory remaining.

Comstock's Drilling Inventory (Comstock's Investor Presentation)

If they favor longer reach laterals in the Haynesville 4.5 to 1, and they only have 400 of these longer laterals remaining, it suggests a remaining inventory of only 9 years of more favorable drilling locations. Prices will need to rise to justify more drilling in weaker areas. In 2023, their average drilled lateral length of 10,700 feet is above their 9000-foot average length across their remaining inventory which also suggests they are leaning heavily on their best inventory, especially when prices drop. To a certain extent they can trade or buy additional acreage in the core to backfill some of this inventory, but on balance, we see these longer inventory locations slowly depleting.

The substantial progress they made in 2022 allowed them to shift their focus to their Western Haynesville acreage. They invested in more drilling locations through large acreage acquisitions. Their net acreage in this region has grown to 250,000 with large continuous blocks that will make drilling more economical. They have also invested in new and acquired midstream infrastructure to manage the new volumes. Their progress in this region will allow them to backfill and support their weakening inventory position in the core by adding new longer lateral locations, especially in the Haynesville bench (the primary source rock target).

The Future of the Natural Gas Market

The US is awash in natural gas currently, but that will change with the commissioning of new LNG export terminals. It's going to be tight in 2025 as it was during the post-COVID-19 ramp. Assuming the global market can absorb it, we have 8 Bcf/d of incremental LNG capacity coming online in 2025. Of that 1.8 Bcf/d will be exported and supplied by Canada, leaving around 6 Bcf/d for the US to supply. The Haynesville will no doubt have a strong role to play. It has historically taken 12 months for the US market to add 6 Bcf/d of incremental natural gas capacity, but as stated, some regions are already gearing up for the push. LNG facilities tend to ramp slowly (and some may experience commissioning issues), so we may even see some of that demand seep into 2026.

Given the massive amount of natural gas exports, not only in North America but abroad, we could even see temporary export curtailments if the international price of natural gas dips too low as we saw in 2020 during COVID-19. The price for TTF and East Asian gas is at the $8.38/MMbtu level currently. As we turn the corner on withdrawal season, the overseas natural gas price is getting dangerously low because global storage locations are also brimming with inventory. Long term, we have even more LNG export facilities coming online in 2026 through 2028, so there will be little reprieve. Basins will need to continue growing to meet the demand, and prices should rise above $3.50/MMbtu to signal the demand needed. International markets will need to continue to absorb the surplus supply. In short, volatility in the natural gas market is here to stay.

Profiting on What We Know

We can see that Comstock isn't a value play, not by a long shot. It doesn't generate the returns to get excited by its modest free cash flow. Instead, the "alpha" is buried in the price of the forward curve for natural gas. The forward curve is depressed in 2024 and even 2025 - enough to limit current production. With only 28 days of effective natural gas storage in the US (soon to be 27 days), price is the only market lever to limit growth in 2024, so forward prices are depressed through the 2024-2025 area.

A good way to visualize this is to average the 24-month strip of future prices from July 2024 through June 2026 which works out to $3.43/MMbtu. A price that is substantially north of $3.50/MMbtu should encourage new drilling, and a strip significantly below that point will depress drilling. As storage deficits fall back to the 5-year average (from now until circa March/April 2025), the forward curve will eventually lift to incentivize more drilling.

Henry Hub Futures (Author with data from CME)

As that forward curve lifts (as indicated by the yellow arrow), I think we'll get a relief rally in Comstock and other natural gas equities. In particular, the forward curve period from February 2025 through October 2025 is too low to incentivize enough drilling to meet the new demand.

I believe the reason that price is underrepresented is because again, price is the only market lever to depress production now. If the market were to lift that pricing now to say $4/MMbtu, then producers could easily begin drilling in the summer or fall of 2024 when that supply is absolutely not needed. In fact, if producers don't let up, we could be in danger of exceeding the roughly 4 Tcf of storage capacity in the US at the end of the injection season.

Valuation

The Henry Hub has averaged $3.49/MMbtu for the past 5 years and the average price for the next 5 years using the forward curve is $3.51. We know that forward pricing is never an accurate predictor of actual prices, but we can use it for valuation purposes. The pricing deck, both past and future, is telling us that not much has changed from a fundamental valuation perspective.

Knowing this, we can use a traditional valuation method like PV-10. Comstock's PV-10 valuation at $3.50/MMbtu is $5.2B (from their 2023 annual report). After subtracting net debt, this works out to $8.42 per share.

A 2nd valuation technique uses the assumption that a stock is only worth what someone will pay for it, so let's use some recent sales to value the stock. There are 2 components to this valuation technique. There is a value placed on the current production expressed as dollars per Mcfe/d and there is a value placed on net acreage. These two are combined to provide an enterprise valuation.

Deals don't publicly state how much is assigned to each, but given the average deal valuation of $2,631 per Mcfe/d (across our 3 sample acquisitions), we can assume the production value is $2000 per Mcfe/d and then derive the value placed on net acreage. The 3 comparison companies are all fairly recent deals: GEP, Southwestern Energy, and Rockcliff. Note, the Southwestern deal size on a dollar per Mcfe/d is lower than the other two. Because Southwestern and Comstock have a similar ratio of developed to undeveloped acreage (58% and 55% respectively which is high), I am using their metrics to calculate an enterprise value of $5.4B for Comstock. I am using the other 2 companies for comparison purposes only. It works out to a $9.24/share valuation. (If I were to use the average of all three companies, the per share valuation would rise to $9.89/share).

Comstock Valuation Method # 2 (Author with data from annual reports and press releases)

If I average the 2 methods, I get a valuation of $8.83/share, fairly close to where Comstock trades as of this writing.

Conclusion

I normally don't recommend buying a stock that is this difficult to evaluate with so many variables in such a bearish environment, but if you must get involved because you're compelled by the LNG build-out, my gut tells me to buy zone is between $6-8. We touched this zone once and bounced. Anything below this is a gift. Averaging down below $6 seems reasonable (assuming we ever get there). Given the previous blowouts to the upside that occurred in late 2021 and into 2022, a target of $12-15 seems doable in 12-18 months. This is a highly speculative bet, and I don't recommend that you get involved unless you are comfortable with speculative bets. If you do place that bet, use smaller allocation sizes (1% or less of net worth).

Patience is the key to this trade. Because the US natural gas storage effective capacity is exceptionally low (28 days) relative to the volumes consumed, volatility may reign supreme in the US gas market. Volatility will exaggerate price moves in either direction. Volatility also breeds the opportunity to capture shares on the downside and sell them when prices retrace to the upside.