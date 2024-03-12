Sundry Photography

I have been closely following Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) for the past year or so when I started building my position in the stock. At these levels (~$160/share), I think Snowflake represents a solid buy amid conservative guidance and margin expansion opportunities.

Here are my quick thoughts on the Q4-24 earnings release and why I will be adding more at current levels.

Financials remain strong and I see GAAP Gross Margin expansion ahead.

On February 28th, Snowflake reported Q4-24 and full year results that beat analysts’ expectations. FY24 product revenue grew 38% YoY reaching $2.67bn, with non-GAAP product margins expanding to 77.8%.

For the fourth quarter of FY24, Revenue reached $775m, +32% YoY and beating estimates by ~$14m. Product revenue was up +33%, reaching $738m. The company still sees strong customer growth and retention, with NRRR of 131% and reaching 461 customers with trailing 12-month product revenue greater than $1m.

Interestingly, despite disappointing guidance of product revenue growth in the low 20%s for FY25, bookings performance was stellar, with RPO growing 41% YoY (and around $2.6bn of RPO expected to be recognized as revenue in the next 12 months). I see the discrepancy between accelerating RPO growth and weak guidance as the result of management conservatism. Snowflake is a consumption-based businesses and consumption is notoriously difficult to forecast; FY25 guidance is based on FY24 consumption patterns and excludes new products coming into GA and public preview in the year ahead.

I see room for additional operating leverage as GAAP gross margins are still shy of 68% on a LTM basis, vs 65% LTM Jan-23 and 62% Jan-22. I do see the gap between GAAP and non-GAAP margins narrowing in the next 3-5 years and I think ~75% GAAP gross margins are more than achievable. This is important as the company still managed to produce FCF margins shy of 27% in FY24, and at ~75% future gross margins I see 30%+ FCF margins as very achievable.

SEC Filings

Note: Free Cash Flow is defined as reported Cash from Operations less Capex.

I believe conservative guidance is setting up the new CEO for beat-and-raise quarters in the second half of fiscal year as macros improve.

As mentioned, guidance is purely based on FY24 consumption trends and excludes the extra consumption coming from new products launched in FY25. Guidance also includes headwinds from a newly introduced tier storage pricing and product efficiency gains. Management made the decision to focus solely on FY24 data for forecasting purposes as they see consumption levels recovering but still below pre-FY24 levels.

I see management’s approach as prudent but reasonable. I’m not expecting products launched in FY25 to contribute meaningfully to FY25 consumption (the impact should be seen in FY26 onwards). Coming out of January, the company saw consumption good consumption trends but still below pre-FY24 levels. I’m not expecting meaningful changes to guidance in the next couple of quarters, but if the macro environment improves, I can see a beat-and-raise in the second half of the fiscal year. Again, by nature guidance is sensitive to recent consumption trends, so I would assume an early beat-and-raise is unlikely due to January trends still in line with FY24. I also believe tiered pricing will have a one-off impact on FY25 guidance and it should clear from FY26 onwards.

I believe there is enough conservatism baked in the current assumptions to see beat-and-raise quarters in the second half of the fiscal year.

I believe refocusing the go-to-market motion makes sense in a consumption-based world.

I think the re-alignment of sales compensation to how revenue is recognized makes perfect sense. The company is incentivizing sales reps by paying people on consumption vs bookings and I see this as critical in driving the right behaviours. In a consumption world, you want your salesforce to be aligned with company-wide goals and I believe this is a crucial step in achieving that. We will likely see some impact on the P&L (currently it impacts P&L by around $30m) but no impact on FCF and I think this is the right move going forward.

I believe there is too much negativity around the new CEO already priced in the stock.

As you know, in conjunction with Q4-24 earnings, the company announced the departure of Slootman as CEO and the arrival of Sridhar Ramaswamy. It is a big change but not necessarily a bad one. Slootman built a very sale-driven organization, and the arrival of a more “technical” guy could spook investors (and sales reps?), but I personally like the idea of a techy CEO with direct experience in AI. Sridhar spent 15 years at Google where he was an SVP and built the Ads business from $1.5bn to $100bn in revenue before founding Neeva, which was later acquired by Snowflake.

I don’t know how smooth the handover will be and Sridhar certainly has big shoes to fill, but especially for a product-centric company like Snowflake, I like having a techy CEO on board. Plus, Slootman will remain on the board and still holds a meaningful number of shares.

I believe the after-earnings drop to around ~$180-$185/share was somewhat justified, but valuations have now come down to interesting levels (~$160/share).

Now looking at valuation, I do believe the drop after market was somewhat justified with the company guiding to low 20%s product revenue growth for FY25 vs the expected 30% growth. The two big questions I’m asking myself are: can we see a bounce back in top-line growth and how much room does Snowflake have for operating leverage.

Regarding growth, as I mentioned I believe guidance is conservative and could set up the new CEO for beat-and-raise quarters in the second half of the fiscal year. On top of that, we have the impact of one-off initiatives such as tiered pricing that should disappear from FY26 onwards. The question is how consumption trends will look like 6 months to a year from now. As the CFO mentioned on the earnings call, we are seeing optimization returning to normal levels, with 8 of the top 10 accounts growing sequentially. On top of that, Net Revenue Retention Rate is still above 130% and seems to be stabilizing around that level, at least in the near term (NRRR was 135% in Q3-24). Analysts are expecting ~22% revenue growth for FY25 and I do believe ~25% top-line growth for the next 5 years is achievable.

Regarding operating leverage, I think that is the area where Snowflake has more room for improvements. The company posted LTM gross profit margins shy of 68% but I do see gross margins stabilizing around 75% in 5 years-time. I believe FCF margins with follow, and I could see FCF margins stabilizing around 29%-30%. Taking the midpoint of this FCF range, I see Snowflake growing to ~$5.4bn FCF in 10 years-time (or around 22% FCF CAGR over the next 10 years). I believe this is supported by (1) improving consumption trends and (2) room for margin expansion.

From a reverse DCF perspective, if revenue grows at ~21% over the next 10Y, current prices imply a 10Y FCF margin of around 24%, compared to the 27% margins LTM Jan-24. I see this as overly conservative especially given margin expansion is a key pillar of my investment thesis and Snowflake has demonstrated good execution on the margins side.

Under these assumptions (see table below), I think Snowflake is a ~$190-$195/share company. At current levels (~$162/share at the time of writing) I will be slowly adding to my position.

I did add to my position right after the earnings drop around $185/share and I think I might have overpaid slightly. At these levels I feel more comfortable dollar cost averaging into the stock.

SEC Filings, CapIQ estimates, own estimates

What I will be monitoring going forward

Consumption trends will be key, as they are the building blocks of guidance. As optimization is coming to an end, I am expecting consumption trends to hopefully return to pre-2024 levels but, as management pointed out, January consumption trends are still below pre-2024. The company is seeing strength in consumption trends, but this strength needs to continue in the quarters ahead to see beat-and-raise quarters in the second half of the year.

Another important piece of Snowflake’s execution is targeting more and more enterprise customers. I'll be monitoring how this evolves over time, especially in the number of large customers with $1m+ product revenue and multi-product adoption.

CEO transition is another important area I will keep an eye on, especially in case we have employee attrition at the C-suite level. Again, I like having a CEO with Sridhar's experience on board, and I'm hopeful the transition will be smooth.