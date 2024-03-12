Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nvidia Stock: Avoid The Trap

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • I know Nvidia Corporation was called overvalued when it was trading at $200, $300, $400, and so on. But today we're approaching an objective reality that cannot be ignored.
  • In today's DCF model, I actually tried to deliberately inflate the company's forecast numbers to account for the risk that the current consensus estimates were missing something.
  • Even if we include unrealistically positive forecasts in our DCF model, Nvidia stock will be overvalued in most cases. The bull-case overvaluation stands at around 20%.
  • Nvidia stands out as the priciest mega-cap stock. However, this wouldn't concern investors if its long-term growth rates surpassed its peers', yet they lag even behind Alphabet.
  • Despite risks to my thesis, I reiterate my previous "Sell" rating for Nvidia stock today and call for avoiding this growth trap.
  • I do much more than just articles at Beyond the Wall Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »

Bull trap. Trading, investing nvesting and financial market concept.

Bet_Noire

Introduction

I am well aware that I'm far from in the most advantageous position to call again to avoid NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock, as two of my recent "sell" calls have aged like milk:

Hold On! Can't find the equity research you've been looking for?

Now you can get access to the latest and highest-quality analysis of recent Wall Street buying and selling ideas with just one subscription to Beyond the Wall Investing! There is a free trial and a special discount of 10% for you. Join us today!

This article was written by

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
8.68K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NVDA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NVDA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVDA
--
NVDA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.