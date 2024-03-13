Kwarkot

Introduction

While online the other day I came across an intriguing REIT that immediately caught my attention. That REIT was Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS), a shopping center REIT. As an analyst with a keen interest in the sector, I was unfamiliar with Saul Centers. However, looking at the company's financials, there were some metrics that immediately stood out to me and in this article I discuss why BFS is a REIT investors looking for income should consider adding to their portfolio.

Overview

For those unfamiliar with Saul Centers, they are a shopping center REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland. The company is on the smaller side with a market cap of less than $1 billion and a portfolio of only 61 properties. Most of these are located in the metropolitan Baltimore/D.C. area with 85% of their property NOI generated from mostly the Eastern side of the United States.

Below is a map of the REIT's portfolio locations. They also have properties located in the states of Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and Oklahoma. Besides 57 shopping centers which account for roughly 75% of operating income, they also have office and mixed-use properties at roughly 15% and 10% respectively. Their portfolio consists of financially stable, well-known businesses like Home Depot (HD), Lowe's (LOW), Kroger (KR), Safeway, CVS Health (CVS), and Capital One (COF).

This is similar to Broadstone Net Lease (BNL), and Dividend King Federal Realty (FRT) whose portfolios also consist of office and mixed-use properties. At the end of Q4, this consisted of 7 mixed-use properties and 4 land & development properties within their portfolio.

saulcenters.com

Resilient Financials

Although 2023 and 2024 have shaped up to be difficult for some businesses, REITs in particular, BFS has proven to be resilient despite the challenging economic backdrop. Revenue, net income, and FFO all increased year-over-year. Revenue grew 7% from $62.3 million to $66.7 million, while net income grew roughly $2 million from $15.4 million to $17.5 million over the same period.

This was driven by higher termination fees of $2.4 million and higher base rent of $1.4 million. Same property revenue increased 7% while same property operating income increased 8.8% for the fourth quarter compared to Q4 2022.

Total revenue for the year was $257.2 million vs $245.9 million a year ago. Commercial portfolio leasing also increased year-over-year to 94.2%, up from 93.2%. This is in-line with peer, Federal Realty's 94.2% at the end of their latest quarter. The residential portfolio's occupancy also ticked up to 98% from 97.2% from a year ago.

Development & Growth

One thing I like about Saul Centers is the focus on apartment development. The REIT has also been growing its portfolio with a focus on apartments in the Maryland area. Some of these projects are expected to be completed by late 2024, early 2025.

One development in the works is an 80,000 square foot Wegman's supermarket with 25,000 feet of small shop space and 450 apartment units. Furthermore, their Hampden House development in downtown Bethesda will include 366 apartments and over 10k square feet of ground floor retail.

BFS investor presentation

I like the focus the REIT has been placing on developing apartments which will further strengthen their financials going forward in my opinion. With office REITs in particular facing difficulties because of the rise in interest rates, this could potentially affect those with office properties in their portfolio for the foreseeable future. And with higher costs of living, many Americans are making the shift to apartments from owning homes with consumers preferring to rent rather than own at the moment.

Currently, Saul Centers has three operating apartment properties in the portfolio with the additional two mentioned previously scheduled for delivery in late 2024 & 2025. Since COVID, where BFS saw their occupancy dip to 94.8%, occupancy levels have since recovered and maintained a 97.1% leasing average in the last decade. Furthermore, apartment property income has steadily increased at a healthy rate, and this is expected to continue in the coming years.

BFS investor presentation

Strong Dividend Coverage

Despite not having a lengthy dividend track record like FRT, Saul Centers does have strong coverage of its current dividend of $0.59 a share. However, since 2022 the company has not raised its dividend, but they have covered with FFO. As mentioned previously, FFO also grew along with revenue and net income year-over-year.

During the latest quarter FFO was $0.79, safely covering the dividend by a sizable margin, again proving their resiliency. Over the past 4 years since the pandemic the REIT has safely covered its dividend and has a respectable record of three decades of paying dividends.

Besides the small dip in 2022, FFO has grown at a healthy rate since 2020. And I expect that this will continue going forward. With an annualized dividend of $2.36, this gives BFS an FFO payout ratio of 74.4% at the end of fiscal year 2023. Since the pandemic, the REIT has averaged a payout ratio of less than 74%. This is higher than FRT's 66.2% annualized payout ratio and lower than Kimco Realty's (KIM) 84.9% payout ratio.

Author creation

This gives the REIT ample room to continue growing the dividend or reinvest it back into the business to continue growing organically which as seen by their recent developments, I expect they will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. It also gives them flexibility if the economy experiences an unexpected downturn.

Balance Sheet

Another metric I was impressed by is the company's balance sheet. Their debt maturities are well-laddered and manageable with only $50 million of debt maturing this year. Roughly 85% of their debt is fixed-rate with 9.1 years to maturity. At the end of the fiscal year, Saul had over $8 million in cash and roughly $275 million on the revolving credit facility.

Next year the company has even less debt maturing, putting them in a strong position to navigate the higher for longer interest rate environment. This is also a testament to the REIT's experienced management team. If the company continues to grow its portfolio, I expect them to receive an investment-grade credit rating and see their smaller size as likely their only issue going forward.

BFS investor presentation

Valuation

At a price/FFO multiple of 12.1x at the time of writing, I think a REIT of Saul's quality is undervalued and attractive currently. This is also below the sector median of 12.75x. But slightly higher than BNL, who trades at less than 12x P/FFO and below FRT's 15.6x. Before interest rates were raised in March of 2022, BFS traded near $46 and near $55 in April of that year.

When interest rates do fall in the near future, I expect Saul Centers to trade near or around 14x P/FFO where the stock traded before the rise in interest rates. While the stock is not necessarily expensive nor cheap, this implies a fair value near $45 a share. This gives investors roughly 17% upside from the current price of $38.55.

Using the discounted cash flow model, I have a fair value of nearly $50 per share for Saul. Over the past decade the REIT's FFO growth has been up and down but has risen double-digits from $2.80 to $3.17. But being of a smaller size and REITs typically growing slower, I use an expected growth rate of 1.5% to manage expectations. I also use an 8% return, on the lower end of the usual 7% - 10% historical average of the S&P. This gives investors more than 28% potential upside.

moneychimp

Risks To Thesis

As a REIT with mixed-use properties in its portfolio, there will likely continue to be uncertainty surrounding interest rates and REITs with a focus on office properties. Another risk is the REIT has a decent amount of lease expirations over the next two years at 8% in 2024 and nearly double that in 2025. These account for $15 million and $23.4 million of annualized base rent.

Seeing as how they are a smaller REIT; this could cause a decline in NOI if tenants decide to not re-lease. This will also likely place pressure on the share price or even cause it to fall further from the current price. Although I expect the company will do just fine as seen by their long history and track record of navigating headwinds.

Bottom Line

Saul Centers is a small-cap REIT that offers investors looking for income stability the perfect opportunity to get a quality REIT at a fair price. Furthermore, their strong dividend coverage and development & growth opportunities look promising. Their balance sheet also remains strong with well-laddered debt maturities which will help them navigate the higher for longer interest rate environment or any unexpected downturns in the economy. Due to their balance sheet strength, strong dividend coverage, and upside potential, I currently rate BFS a buy.