Kinwun

Our last coverage of CD Projekt Red (OTCPK:OTGLF) focused on the possible outcomes and valuation of CDPR considering the imminent release of Cyberpunk's Phantom Liberty DLC, which would add a considerable amount of content to one of CDPR's flagship games for an almost full-game price.

Phantom Liberty released a couple of days before the close of the latest quarter, where the next quarter's results are coming in a couple of weeks. We want to comment on what might be expected from the quarter, as well as other considerations for CDPR's pipeline and valuation. In general, we think that for a top-quality videogame maker, CDPR is on the cheaper side. For the Buffett style investor, who doesn't need to give a premium to companies with recurring economics, this may be the right moment to move in - a great business at a fair price. The Phantom Liberty release is going well, and should have a big impact on results since the DLC is big and almost like its own game, also by looking at its price tag at around $30.

However, we prefer recurring businesses. Also, while there is quite a lot of goodwill for CDPR, as seen with Cyberpunk's initial release, things can go wrong. Also, the human capital risks can't be underestimated. There were quite a few developers from CDPR who left and made their own successful studios in Poland. These companies do not have tangible assets. CDPR also has few flagships, a lot of eggs in a couple of baskets. We need more margin of safety, and with the next Witcher project coming out in earliest a couple of years, there will be a dearth of catalysts. We will look elsewhere in the beleaguered gaming industry.

Phantom Liberty Release

IS (Q3 Consolidated Financials)

About 60% of games' sales occur in the first three months after its release, tapering off dramatically. This is at least the most common tapering pattern, which only in rare cases is inverted, such as in Helldivers 2 and other games with very organic reach. This decay curve is what we base our entire analysis on.

In our last article, we deduced that the Blood and Wine DLC likely contributed to around 30% of the Witcher 3 sales by the end of June 2019 based on taper curves and the timing of the DLC release a year after the initial game was released. In other words, we believe the slow taper of the Witcher 3, its differential from the typical sales decay curve, should be explained by the revenue from the DLCs, which are accounted as part of the Witcher 3 overall sales.

Let's see where we're at with disclosure on the first 4 days of Phantom Liberty's launch, which recognises pre-order revenue or any purchases made before close of books on September 30.

This translated into an increase in Sales of products in the CD PROJEKT RED segment, where sales of the expansion represented more than a half of the total sales of products, and almost 90% including sales of the main game. Disclosure in the Consolidated Financial Statement 1 July - 30 Sept

This was in reference to sales made in Q3, and would amount to around 200 million PLN. We are also told that at this stage that the revenue is around 180 million PLN for Phantom Liberty and the remaining 20 million PLN sales are for the base game without the DLC.

Our estimate in the last article was that lifetime sales of Phantom Liberty should be around 2 billion PLN, so 200 million PLN in the first four days is around 10% of our estimate already. As for the base game, the stats show us that probably around 10% of games' sales occur after the first year mark, so there's nothing unusual in hearing that 20 million PLN of sales are being made on the base game as of Q3, considering that 25 million copies of the game have been sold so far on a lifetime basis, probably through promotions averaging around $30-$35 price tag lifetime, so in excess of 3 billion PLN in sales for Cyberpunk 2077 base, with 20 million PLN now being just under 1% of possible lifetime sales.

Q4 Preview

What do we expect from Q4 and beyond? In Q4, we think we're going to see 1 billion PLN in sales from Phantom Liberty, with 10% from the first month's typical 60% of lifetime unit sales having already come in on the first four days, treating it as a base game and applying the decay curve (which works on unit sales not dollar sales). It's impossible to estimate, but we also think that bundle edition might sell as well at higher rates, adding new revenue beyond just the 1 billion PLN. We think that sales will be in excess of 1.25 billion PLN in Q4, since there won't be any promotional pricing yet - we can scale things up from Phantom Liberty's release prices.

Down the income statement, it becomes challenging to estimate, because of some COGS recognition procedures that are necessary in accounting for videogames. This is what happened when Cyberpunk was released in 2020, for reference.

Following the release of Cyberpunk 2077 in December 2020 the Company reassigned the related expenditures from development projects in progress to development projects completed. The Company also began do depreciate the latter asset, which is reflected by aggregating 40% of all related expenditures with cost of products sold during the release quarter. Separate Financial Statement of CDPR for 2020

It seems that since Phantom Liberty was released in Q4, it's possible the unusual shock on COGS might have already been digested, and more normalised margins should be incoming. We usually use 35% long-term operating profit run-rates for CDPR, so we think 438 million in PLN is a reasonable estimate for an operating profit next quarter.

What about for the FY 2023? We just add the Q4 estimates to the cumulatives from last quarter. 718 million PLN operating profit, and 2 billion PLN in sales.

And for next year? Coarsely, let's say around 567 million PLN based on 2023 Q3 cumulatives excluding the Phantom Liberty release in sales, annualised to the FY so 754 million PLN. This makes sense because besides Phantom Liberty, not much new is going on at CDPR, and they are continuing to just generate cash from their various projects, including Gwent. Then, we can add the rest of the revenues expected from Phantom Liberty after the 60% of the first three months after release, so around 30-40% in the next FY from the lifetime estimates scaled up from what we've currently seen on release. Since the taper curve works on unit sales, and we don't have those, we have dollar sales, we need to use some of the pricing data. Converting from PLN to USD, and then using the $30 DLC price tag for Phantom Liberty, we get around 1.7 million unit sales. If 30-40% of the sales will happen in the FY 2024, we midpoint that and say that 6 million units of Phantom Liberty will sell in FY 2024, and we can say that probably with promotional pricing and bundles, it will on average be sold at around a 30% discount in FY 2024. So 485 million PLN when converting back in 2024 Phantom Liberty sales. So 1.24 billion PLN in 2024, with maybe around 433 million PLN in operating profit.

Bottom Line

There are 70 million PLN in finance income. Crudely, with same effective tax rates as the previous cumulative period, we end up close to the Polish corporate tax rate of 19%, and can use that to estimate 410 million PLN in net income in FY 2024, and 630 million PLN in FY 2023. So a 17x 2023 P/E and 26x e2024 P/E valuation.

That's on the lower end of ranges in the industry, where the best companies with strong franchises trade around 25-35x PE, taking comps from EA (EA) and Capcom (OTCPK:CCOEY) from Seeking Alpha.

We argue without reservations that CDPR has better franchises on average than these companies, especially EA which is incredibly reliant on copy and paste FIFA releases, or at least that CDPR is more weighted towards better franchises than these other companies. Cyberpunk is a strong flagship, coming with excellent lore from the old boardgame, and the Witcher remains an excellent second flagship with a guaranteed audience.

The downside of CDPR is that this is basically all they have. There aren't much major intermediate releases, and recurring properties are quite small in the mix, such as Gwent. The economics are lumpy, and after the coming quarters, there will be no catalysts until Polaris releases. Polaris is the new Witcher game that will not follow Geralt and will start a new saga entirely. But it won't release until probably after 2025, based on management comments. We also think they will err on a late release rather than a rushed release because of the sharp blowback they got by doing that with Cyberpunk.

The bottom line is that the valuation looks a little discounted, but the economics are less consistent than its peers with tighter release pipelines, so it makes some sense. We don't think there's a phenomenal value case. We do think there is a near term catalyst. The FY 2023 is going to look great, as is the FY 2024 since there should still be a lot of Phantom Liberty to go. The issue is that near term catalyst seems quite priced in, and there won't be another blockbuster release until possibly 2026. That means 2025 is going to be a no-catalyst year, with questionable value at this point on the Phantom Liberty catalyst.

Videogame stocks are actually in a depression right now, including CDPR whose stock has been performing pretty badly, although the PLN had a recent resurgence. But there are more beleaguered stocks out there that we are going to choose to focus on instead, as their valuations are lower, and they look like they've been forgotten. CDPR doesn't strike us as a slam dunk, and as much as we like their products, having played most of their games, the economics are a little bit of an issue for us, as we do typically give a premium to stocks with more recurring economics.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.