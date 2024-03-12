Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

CD Projekt Red: Phantom Liberty Comes Out Guns Blazing

Mar. 12, 2024 5:49 PM ETCD Projekt S.A. (OTGLF) Stock
Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • CD Projekt Red's Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk is going to be big, and have a big impact on FY 2023 results coming in a couple of weeks.
  • The DLC sales are around 200 million PLN in the first 4 days, accounting for approximately 10% of the estimated lifetime sales for the game using typical decay curves.
  • While CDPR's franchises are strong, the lack of major intermediate releases and recurring properties poses a challenge for consistent earnings.
  • So even though it's a little discounted compared to the top bracket of game developers, a bracket in which it can belong, we are going to pass.
  • Also, it's an industry that's very human capital dependent. It is very easy for developers to lose their touch, and go in a matter of 10 years from the top of the industry to nowhere.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of The Value Lab get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
courageous cyberpunk human on the night city. 3d render

Kinwun

Our last coverage of CD Projekt Red (OTCPK:OTGLF) focused on the possible outcomes and valuation of CDPR considering the imminent release of Cyberpunk's Phantom Liberty DLC, which would add a considerable amount of content to one of CDPR's flagship

If you thought our angle on this company was interesting, you may want to check out our idea room, The Value Lab. We focus on long-only value ideas of interest to us, where we try to find international mispriced equities and target a portfolio yield of about 4%. We've done really well for ourselves over the last 5 years, but it took getting our hands dirty in international markets. If you are a value-investor, serious about protecting your wealth, our gang could help broaden your horizons and give some inspiration. Give our no-strings-attached free trial a try to see if it's for you.

This article was written by

Valkyrie Trading Society profile picture
Valkyrie Trading Society
4.38K Followers

The Valkyrie Trading Society is a team of analysts sharing high conviction and obscure developed market ideas that are likely to generate non-correlated and outsized returns in the context of the current economic environment and forces. They are long-only investors.

They lead the investing group The Value Lab where they offer members a portfolio with real time updates, chat to answer questions 24/7, regular global market news reports, feedback on member stock ideas, new trades monthly, quarterly earnings write-ups, and daily macro opinions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About OTGLF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on OTGLF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
OTGLF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.