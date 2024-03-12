ebrublue10/iStock via Getty Images

I recently wrote an article about SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) for Seeking Alpha, and then was graciously interviewed on YouTube about SoFi by Seeking Alpha contributor Tannor Manson of Future Investing. Both pieces focused on one aspect of the SoFi story, namely the supply and demand for its products, an aspect I believe has been materially unappreciated by investors. But I got pushback from commentators that I said little about SoFi’s numbers. As a former professional stock analyst who spent many hours each week drilling into financial statements, that stung a bit. So I took a look at SoFi’s numbers, as presented in its annual report.

Not the growth numbers that the company continually hypes. Not the forecasted numbers, out to 2026 and beyond, which are anyone’s guess. And not the non-GAAP numbers, which conveniently ignore the inconvenient numbers. No, some very important actual ones scattered among the 229 pages of SoFi’s 2023 annual report. Numbers that should be concerning to those considering investing in the stock.

Here are those numbers. Note that the page numbers refer to last year’s annual report. And note that I discuss the deposit, lending and technology businesses separately because that is how SoFi describes itself:

SoFi 10-K, page 5

Deposit costs: 4.0% and $11 billion.

The first number was SoFi’s deposit cost last year, the second its deposit growth from the prior year. Using the figures from my last article, SoFi’s deposit costs are about the same as peer online banks American Express and Ally Bank at that 4% mark, but double the 2% rates paid by traditional banks BankAmerica and Webster Bank. SoFi’s pricing is near the industry top, as illustrated by this ad from its website (March 6, 2023):

SoFi website

But SoFi’s extra funding costs must be offset by lower operating costs because it doesn’t have branch costs, right? Wrong. SoFi’s direct operating expenses (page 112, from which I subtract credit card losses) less fee income were 1.9% of my estimate of SoFi's Financial segment 2023 average assets of $15 billion, higher than Webster Bank’s 1.4%. Note that my $15 billion asset estimate assumes that SoFi's $12.7 billion of average deposits for '23 is backed by 15% of capital, so $12.7 billion divided by (100%-15%).

So far, not so good. But the FDIC guarantee allows banks substantial access to funding, as long as it has the required amount of capital. SoFi’s bank charter allowed it to grow its 2023 loan financing by that $11 billion. The key issue for investors, then, is “Are you benefitting from adding all of those unsecured personal loans to the SoFi balance sheet?”

Credit quality – personal loans: 3.4%.

That was SoFi’s personal loan chargeoff rate (loan loss percentage) for ’23 (page 103). What should we think about this number? Several things:

Compared to the average personal loan yield of 13.3%, the 3.4% chargeoff rate seems pretty low. But…

The chargeoff rose from 1.0% in ’21 to 1.9% in ’22 to that 3.4%. Not a great trend.

Average personal loans outstanding rose from $2 billion in ’21 to $13 billion last year. Loans don’t default on day one; their loss rate grows as they season. As such, the steady-state loss rate for SoFi should be much higher than 3.4%. When growth slows, the loss rate will naturally sharply rise.

The average FICO score on personal loans is 745. Why would a person with such a good credit history take out a $25,000 loan at a 13% interest rate? While most of these borrowers are rationally refinancing credit card debt, how many just had a negative life change and were happy to get an email offering them money?

It is not at all clear, then, that paying top-of-the-range deposit rates to finance these personal loans is such a great idea.

Credit quality – credit card loans: 17%.

That was SoFi’s credit card chargeoff rate for ’23 (page 103). That is up sharply from 4% in ’21.

This number is just plain bad – over four times higher than the industry average. Although it is better than the ’22 ratio, which was five times the industry average.

The ugly loss rate is despite rapid growth in outstanding loans – from $48 million in ’21 to $239 million in ’23.

While no data is provided, the loss rate is even worse if SoFi is also targeting high FICO borrowers with this product.

SoFi’s credit card business is clearly a money loser.

Goodwill write-off: $247 million.

That was the write-off of the value of acquisitions SoFi made during Q3 last year (page 102). The issue was:

“During the year ended December 31, 2023, we recognized goodwill impairment losses related to our Technology Platform.”

What? The same business it touts as a growth engine? What is going on? No explanation given, either in the quarter it was reported or in the annual report.

Loan originations, sales, and securitizations:?

In SoFi’s lending segment, it reported Non-interest income last year of $410 million, down from $609 million the year before. These are big numbers. So what’s in there? A lot of important stuff, as shown by this table on page 107:

SoFi 2023 10-K

In period originations, loan sale execution and fair value adjustments. Huh? Part of this number is gains SoFi earned by selling loans. Another part is adjusting prior gains, based on “interest rates, weighted average coupon, credit spreads and loss estimates, prepayment speeds, duration and previous loan sale execution on similar loans.” Got it? Me neither. Are these fair value adjustments material? Seems so. Cumulative adjustments rose from $326 million to $962 million over the course of last year (page 157). Did SoFi earn over $600 million last year, writing up the value of prior loan originations? Seems so.

Economic derivative hedges of loan fair values. Because SoFi’s loans largely have fixed rates for multiple years, it has a lot of interest rate risk. SoFi prudently hedges this risk, primarily by using interest rate swaps (page 182). The changing value of these swaps is recorded here. Not irrelevant swings.

Loan origination fees. SoFi said that it allows borrowers to buy down the interest rate on their loans by paying an upfront fee. This front-loads SoFi’s income. Keep an eye out for this item in ’24.

Loan write-off expense. This item normally gets its own prominent line in a bank’s income statement. For SoFi, it is on page 107 as an offset to Non-interest income! And this expense is soaring, as I noted above.

Non-allocated expenses: $970 million

SoFi highlights the “contribution profit” of its three operating segments – Lending, Technology and Financial Services. Allocating revenues and expenses among the three segments requires several key assumptions. One is the amount of interest income taken from Lending and given to Financial Services. The other is ascribing expenses directly used by each segment, with the rest unallocated.

Most similar business division expense allocations I have seen leave a small amount unallocated – C suite costs, investor relations, the treasury function and a few others. SoFi? $970 million of its $2.2 billion of ’23 expenses were unallocated, as this table from page 114 shows:

SoFi 10-K, page 114

My $970 million estimate equals total expenses of $2.4 billion less attributable expenses of $1.2 billion less the goodwill impairment of $247 million.

Meaning that the reported “contribution profits” are in my view grossly overstated. For example, assume that shared functions represent 10% of expenses, the kind of ratio more common at companies that allocate expenses to their divisions. Then 10% of SoFi's total expenses less the goodwill impairment equals $218 million. That means $752 million of currently unallocated expenses should be allocated. Assuming that they are allocated in proportion to SoFi's own segment expense allocation, segment earnings are changed as follows:

SoFi 10-K, my expense allocation estimates

Summing up. Be wary.

SoFi talks a good game. But in addition to the supply/demand challenges I highlighted in my last article, a lot of current numbers - not any forecasts made by me - stuck in the middle of a 229-page document should be causes of serious concern for investors.

I am personally wary of companies with:

- Lots of glowing hype about their expertise and future prospects. Walk the walk, don't talk.

- Complex financial reporting that makes an investor's ability to understand their results difficult.

- Rapid growth in competitive businesses, as I discussed in my prior article.

I therefore feel this stock has material downside risk.

How could I be wrong and SoFi's current stock price proves cheap over the long run?

I said "long run" because in the short term, anything can happen. For example, SoFi's current stock price is only a penny away from January 16, the day my article was published. But in the interim it reached $9.16, up 19%.

But longer run, I could be wrong from some combination of:

- Continued low unemployment

- A more benign competitive environment in the consumer finance industry

- Strong profit growth in SoFi's technology business

- Some as-yet-unproven to me ability by management to extract extra profits from its current and future customers.

We will see. Let's enjoy the journey.