Intro

We wrote about ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) in November 2023 when we feared that continued sub-par growth would take its toll on the stock's share price. Despite reiterating our 'Hold' rating on the stock, ARC shares have fallen by over 11% over the past three months with further losses potentially on the horizon. We stated then that the market needed to see positive signs regarding the company's steep dividend GAAP payout ratio and sluggish top-line growth. Although ARC eked out a marginal top-line rolling quarter gain in its recent fourth quarter announced on February 28th, sales continue to drop sequentially notwithstanding the additional operating expense (site remediation cost stemming from an acquisition in the nineties) of $4 million that also adversely affected the income statement in Q4.

Although management talked up more encouraging trends (such as the company's gross margin & sustained strength in the strategic business lines), the report did little to stop the bearish downtrend that was already in effect. Suffice it to say that we reiterate the point that profitable deep-value yielding stocks such as ARC may not give investors the returns they are looking for over the long term. Furthermore, when one factors in the no-growth element of ARC's dividend (which has remained at $0.05 per quarter for the past 10 quarters straight), real gains over the long term become affected in a meaningful way.

The above-mentioned front-loading of the $4 million charge on the income statement in fiscal 2023 resulted in GAAP earnings of $8.2 million for the year, not covering the $8.5 million in dividend payments to shareholders. Irrespective of ARC's ability to generate cash flow, the GAAP dividend payout ratio (Now well over 100%) provides the quickest snapshot of whether a dividend remains sustainable over the long term. Furthermore, with sales & bottom-line revisions continuing to come under pressure, it is difficult to see growth for the foreseeable future in ARC. We state this because even if interest rates were to drop drastically in 2024, one would feel that there would be a significant timing lag before the company's plan printing segment would be able to gain any type of traction.

Arc Documents EPS Revisions (Seeking Alpha)

Plan Printing Business Must Stabilize Shortly

Although the company's digital scanning & digital color revenue streams continue to grow, the jury is still out as to whether these business lines can surpass the plan printing segment by a significant degree over time. Furthermore, the speed at which the above could potentially take place is another unknown as plan printing revenues continue to decline. Therefore, managing the potential sustained decline in plan printing is imperative where a growing customer base along with diversification of ARC's addressable market will be needed to protect the income statement over time.

Management continues to talk up the buyback program & the above-average dividend yield, but concerns remain as to how much ongoing share buybacks are indeed bringing down the float over time. Value investors will undoubtedly be attracted to the company's ultra-low cash-flow multiple of 3.07 but what investors need to take into account here is whether management is capable of investing this cash to produce improved profitability. To this point, ARC's trailing return on capital number presently comes in at an under-average 3.43%. Notwithstanding the company's dividend, Arc's present ROC profile doesn't justify long exposure especially when risk-free returns (through something like the 10-year US treasury bond) can be earned well above 4%.

Now value investors may dispute this considering the valuation ARC currently trades at. As we see below, not only does ARC's cash-flow multiple look compelling but so do its GAAP earnings, sales & asset multiples compared to the median in this sector. However, as mentioned return on capital is a strong valuation driver, and here is where Arc has been found wanting. Capital allocation is probably management's most important task, so improvement will be needed here before a sustained bull run can commence in earnest.

Trailing Valuation Multiple ARC Sector Median Price To Earnings (GAAP) 13.74 24.38 Price To Sales 0.39 1.53 Price To Book 0.72 2.68 Price To Cash-Flow 3.05 13.48 Return On Capital 3.43% 7.42% Click to enlarge

Technical Analysis (Intermediate 5-Year Chart)

If we pull up an intermediate chart of ARC, we see three worrying trends now in operation.

Recently, shares delivered an intermediate death cross (crossing over of the stock's 10-month moving average below its 40-month counterpart). These events usually mean lower prices at least over the near term. The bearish crossover was preceded by yet another unsuccessful attempt to take out overhead resistance in July of last year The glaring MACD bearish divergence points to lower prices over the near term.

ARC Intermediate Chart (StockCharts.com)

12-Month Technicals

As we see below, we see a potential descending triangle playing itself out which is depicted by a descending upper trendline & a flat lower line. Why do we favor a topping pattern here? Well, apart from what we discussed earlier concerning ARC's intermediate chart, if one looks closely at Arc's volume pattern, it can be seen that the selling volume is larger on declines than the corresponding buying volume on rallies. Furthermore, as shares at present are testing the underside support, if underside support were to break on strong volume, this would be our key to entering a short position if a confirmed breach of support came to pass.

ARC 12-Month Chart (StockCharts.com)

Forward-Looking Assumptions

ARC Document Solutions is the type of stock that many times can baffle value investors for a variety of reasons. Given the company's very keen valuation, net cash position, strong cash flow & high dividend yield, some investors may feel bemused as to why the stock is not trading higher. Being chartists, however, there is a reason why the stock is trading where it is. Worrying forward-looking EPS revisions as discussed above are one such reason. The fact of the matter is that the market remains concerned about the plan printing segment in that if this segment continues to decline aggressively, the growth avenues of the company will not be able to stop the bleeding. Therefore, we remain at the ready to enter a short position if indeed we see a support breach to the downside over the near term.

Conclusion

To sum up, although ARC may appeal to value investors through its ultra-low cash-flow multiple & high dividend yields, the company's sustained declines in its plan-printing business and worrying technicals point to volatility over the short term. Let's see how the next few weeks pan out to see if the underside support can hold. We look forward to continued coverage.