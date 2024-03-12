Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Clover Health Investments, Corp. (CLOV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.2K Followers

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ryan Schmidt - IR

Andrew Toy - CEO

Terrence Ronan - Interim CFO

Conference Call Participants

Jason Cassorla - Citi

Richard Close - Canaccord Genuity

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, good afternoon and welcome to the Clover Health Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the prepared remarks. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the call over to Ryan Schmidt, Investor Relations for Clover Health. Please go ahead, sir.

Ryan Schmidt

Good afternoon, everyone. Joining me on our call today to discuss the company's fourth quarter and full year 2023 results are Andrew Toy, Clover Health's Chief Executive Officer; and Terry Ronan, the company's Interim Chief Financial Officer. You can find today's press release and the accompanying supplemental slides in the Investor Events and Presentations section of our website at investors.cloverhealth.com. This webcast is being recorded, and a replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Clover Health website.

I'd also like to caution you that we may make forward-looking statements during today's call that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including expectations about future performance. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations are detailed in our SEC filings, including in the Risk Factors section of our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Information about non-GAAP financial measures referenced, including a reconciliation of those measures to GAAP measures, can be found in the earnings materials available on our website.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Andrew.

Andrew Toy

Thank you, Ryan. I'm very

