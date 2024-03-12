mixetto/E+ via Getty Images

Acelyrin's Path to Differentiation in the Psoriatic Arthritis Market

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN) has been on quite a ride since my Hold recommendation in September. That was a rating downgrade following mixed HS data for their lead clinical candidate, izokibep, an interleukin-17A inhibitor. The Phase 2b/3 trial did not meet its primary endpoint, which the company attributed to unusually high placebo responses. In November, the company revealed "clinical trial execution errors" involved with its Phase 2b/3 trial in psoriatic arthritis [PsA], in which patients who were supposed to be in the treatment arm actually received placebo. So, there are multiple confounders here, and any data from these indications has been difficult to get a good read on. Subsequently, Acelyrin's stock has taken quite a hit. In fact, its enterprise value (market capitalization minus cash) has been negative for months.

On Monday, the company announced Phase 2/3 data in PsA, which is expected to be the first of two registrational trials.

(...) izokibep in psoriatic arthritis met the primary endpoint of ACR50 at week 16 with high statistical significance. Results from the 160 mg weekly (QW) and every other week (Q2W) arms showed improved magnitude of responses on higher hurdle endpoints such as ACR70, PASI100, and Minimal Disease Activity relative to the Phase 2 80 mg Q2W dose. This is notable given a higher baseline disease burden in the Phase 2b/3 trial population relative to the Phase 2 trial.

On the safety front, no more than 3% of patients discontinued treatment, which is an important consideration for a chronic and prevalent disorder like PSA.

IL-17 inhibition is already a validated target for conditions like PsA. Cosentyx is a popular drug that was approved in 2016 for PsA based on its ability to improve ACR20 at 24 weeks. For more information on what ACR is and what the different numbers represent, I invite you to read this.

So, with izokibep, Acelyrin is trying to develop a differentiated drug.

The company also presented long-term data in HS. So, it seems like there's a reasonable path to market for izokibep in PsA, but there is some work to do in HS due to prior mishaps.

Although PsA is a multi-billion dollar market, just getting to the table won't automatically mean Acelyrin will feast. I'm having a difficult time seeing the differentiation within the data provided to date. It seems like Acelyrin's drug hasn't done quite enough yet to justify a premium valuation, which explains why the stock is near cash value.

Financial Health

As of September 30, Acelyrin had $381 million in cash and $406 million in short-term marketable securities. Total current assets are $794 million, while total current liabilities equal $66 million. The current ratio is 12. This means the company has sufficient capital to cover short-term liabilities.

Net cash used in operating activities for the past nine months equals $96 million. This suggests a monthly cash burn of $10.67 million. Subsequently, their cash runway estimate, based on historical data, exceeds five years.

The odds of Acelyrin having to raise cash in the next twelve months are low, although one would anticipate expenses increasing ahead of multiple registration-enabling clinical trials.

Market Sentiment

According to Seeking Alpha, Acelyrin's market capitalization is $805 million. So, Acelyrin's enterprise value, after a 10% gain on Monday following PsA news, is in the positive again. Acelyrin's stock is underperforming the broader markets (SPY) in all timeframes up to 1 year, but Monday's candle could serve as a turning point.

Per Fintel, short interest is 10.64%. This is pretty high and indicates market skepticism but could also lead to a short squeeze in the event of good news of a change in stock momentum. In the past three months, insiders have sold (26,392) more shares than they bought (zero). Institutional activity has been bullish, with over 8,000,000 shares bought compared to around 5,700,000 sold. Names I watch include Citadel, Opaleye Management, and OrbiMed Advisors. There was mixed activity among those institutions.

Given the confluence of data, I'd pin Acelyrin's market sentiment as "fragile."

My Analysis and Recommendation

In conclusion, Acelyrin has made meaningful progress since last fall's debacles and the enterprise value near zero seems overly pessimistic, so it's tough to be negative here. Moreover, their peer, MoonLake (MLTX), who is developing sonelokimab, which binds to IL-17A and IL-17F, for the treatment of PsA and HS, trades at nearly three times the market capitalization of Acelyrin despite being close to a development timeline. I really think Acelyrin's stock could revisit its 200-day moving average in the coming months. The market's tepid response to Monday's PsA update seems inefficient when considering the company's valuation, especially relative to peers. However, in terms of exposing my portfolio to the lucrative inflammation field, I'd rather side with MoonLake, even with the higher valuation. Unlike Acelyrin, MoonLake isn't bogged down by poor market sentiment and surprising errors in clinical trials that may confound data interpretation and comparability.

Overall, I'd go with a Hold on Acelyrin. I'm still waiting for the data that points to differentiation for their drug. However, I am optimistic about Acelyrin's outlook in the short term. I think the stock has room to run here. But the uncertainty in the long term is holding me back from initiating a position. Still, Acelyrin could be an interesting addition to your portfolio if you are seeking alpha.