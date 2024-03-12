Damir Khabirov/iStock via Getty Images

Guess? (NYSE:GES) is a global apparel retailer with operations in 100 countries and nearly $3 billion in revenues.

The company grew enormously in the early 2000s and until 2013. After that and until the pandemic, the company's operations were bad, losing market and margins. In 2019, the company's COO and President for the 2000s assumed the CEO role, and the company's co-founder became Chief Creative Officer.

Under new management, the brand repositioned itself towards affordable luxury, recovered margins, and gained efficiencies. Today, it is operating at record margins.

Although the company's growth has decelerated in 2023, and the macroeconomy poses challenges to its future, I believe GES is fairly valued at current prices below a P/E ratio of 10x. At a lower share price, the stock would become an opportunity.

History and repositioning

Originally, Guess was an apparel brand that appealed to a young, denim, nightclub leather aesthetic from its origins in LA in the 1980s.

This helped the company grow tremendously during the 2000s and early 2010s, reaching nearly $3 billion in revenues.

Unfortunately, the expansion of the fast fashion model directly hit this young-fashionable brand, and it's possible that the company's then CEO (founder Paul Marciano) was not a great operator. The company lost revenues and, most importantly, margins.

Data by YCharts

However, in early 2019, the company promoted Carlos Alberini, its COO from 2000 to 2010, to CEO. The company's co-founder remained as Chief Creative Officer (in charge of brand image and collections).

I believe the new team did a great job in repositioning the company.

First, they decided to move the brand up the income ladder to what could be considered affordable luxury. The collections and branding started resembling more European high-fashion brands, specifically resembling Gucci, which, even in the brand name, is similar.

This development is easy to observe by visiting the company's website today and comparing it to the Wayback Machine outcome for 2018. The collections' aesthetic is entirely different, from casual leather and denim to vivid color formal and gala. The price movement is also significant. Whereas a Guess handbag was offered at around $100 in 2018, it is now listed at around $400 to $500.

This movement helped recover not only the company's sales but also its gross margins. The pandemic helped in some respects, but not as much as other brands, considering that the new Guess collections are not exactly the casualwear and comfortable products that did very well during 2021 and 2022, but rather used in more social and formal occasions.

Data by YCharts

SG&A expenses

The company also improved its operations and costs. For example, it introduced the concept of a single global collection (instead of adapting to different countries and regions), and in this way, it reduced the number of suppliers from more than 500 to about 100 (according to the company's FY21 earnings call). SKU development time was cut by 40%.

In the same period, it closed 16% of its stores and reduced the employee headcount from 16 to 12.5 thousand. 80% of the store fleet was renovated. The company's headquarters were consolidated in Switzerland. These efforts helped relatively control the company's SG&A expenses, even though its labor costs (measured in median employee compensation) went up 30% between 2018 and 2022 (based on the company's proxies for FY18 and FY22)

Data by YCharts

There is still room to improve, though. Considering 12,500 employees with a median income of $17 thousand per year leads to about $200 million in yearly compensation. The company's advertising costs are about $50 million annually, and corporate overhead costs are about $130 million (from the company's FY23 report). This leaves about $570 million on unexplained costs for SG&A. Guess carries its store rent costs in CoGS, so these costs are not part of SG&A. There is room for more efficiencies.

Digital presence

The company's website was revamped, adding a grid where most products have model pictures. The company also implemented the Salesforce 360 system to gather better customer data.

In terms of digital strategy, Guess does not disclose the percentage of sales done digitally, but I believe they focus on digital presence rather than digital sales.

The company has apps, but these have few downloads (less than 100,000) and relatively bad reviews (3 stars on average on both the AppStore and Play Store). According to Semrush, the company's website receives only 3 million visits per month, which is similar to companies selling less than one-third of Guess. These channels are not prioritized.

However, the company's social media accounts are strong. Guess on Instagram has 5 million followers, whereas on TikTok, it has 1.2 million likes.

Breakeven analysis

Like with most retailers, I like to begin with a breakeven analysis.

Today, Guess presents $950 million in TTM SG&A expenses. These can be considered fixed in the mid-term.

Another portion of fixed costs comes from store rent costs included in CoGS. These amount to about $300 million per year and, as seen below, represent about 13% of the current cost of sales.

Data by YCharts

Adding back these expenses to gross margins should give us a perspective of the contribution or true gross margins of the company.

The company is posting gross margins close to 43%, but historically, these have averaged 40%. It is difficult to know how much of the current higher margins are caused by higher sales after the post-pandemic boom and how much comes from the better positioning the company has achieved. Therefore, we will work with both scenarios. Adjusted by the cost of rent these come to 53% or 56%.

Data by YCharts

Finally, we need to consider interest and tax expenses.

For interest, we need to consider debt. Guess has recently refinanced the bulk of its debt at a very attractive 3.75% interest rate, swapping notes maturing in 2024 with notes maturing in 2028. These debts amount to $350 million, or a yearly interest expense of $13 million. On top of that the company has drawn $175 million in credit facility debt paying SOFR + 1.5%, or about 7% at current rates, representing another $12 million in yearly interest expenses. Added together, these come to yearly interest costs of $25 million.

For taxes, the company's historical average effective tax rate has been 40%, although it has been lower in recent years. The majority of Guess' sales are in the US and Europe, where the corporate income tax rate averages 30%. I believe this figure provides a better estimate of future effective tax rates.

For breakeven analysis, we need to consider how much sales should decrease before the company cannot cover interest expenses from operating income.

The fixed costs include SG&A, rent expenses, and interest, or $1,275 million. At an adjusted gross margin of 53%, these represent $2.4 billion in revenues, and at a 56% margin, $2.3 billion in revenues.

Compared with its current revenues of $2.7 billion, the company could sustain sales losses of between 12% and 15% before generating pre-tax losses. These figures are not a huge margin of safety, but they provide a sufficient cushion for the company, considering it is still growing, as shown below.

Further, the company's average cash holdings across the year of $300 million provide sufficient funds to sustain losses without needing to incur more debt or tap the equity markets.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

Going further, considering a neutral approach to the macroeconomy, and assuming that Guess' business does not grow nor shrink, it can generate pre-tax profits of between $156 million and $237 million. These figures follow from applying a gross margin of 53% or 56% to revenues of $2.7 billion and subtracting $1,275 million from SG&A, rent expenses, and interest costs.

After taxes, forecasted at 30%, this represents a net income of $110 million to $165 million. Guess' current market cap is $1.4 billion, or a P/E of between 12.7x and 8.5x, averaging about 10.6x.

This has to be compared with Guess' potential to continue growing.

I believe the company's potential from current brands is somewhat limited. One reason is that the company has been closing stores, meaning that its whitespace is somewhat limited. Guess operated 1,729 stores in FY19, between directly operated and licensed. By 3Q23, these amount to 1,559.

Another one is that the company recently announced the purchase of the rag & bone brand's operations. The acquired company will continue working independently. Guess will own all of the operating assets but will share 50% of the brand value with the conglomerate WHP Global, paying it royalties for the use of the brand. This is the company's first acquisition in its more than 40-year history. It is unclear how well allocated this capital is until the asset performs for a few years. However, it indicates that Guess' management finds more value in an outside brand than in its stores. This is an indication that its organic growth potential is somewhat limited.

Therefore, I believe the current price is fair. This is considering the quality of the Guess brand, its relatively high-income average customer, its good historical and current margins, and the quality of its current management team. At the same time, it assumes that Guess's growth prospects are somewhat limited and that the company has done well in a challenging macroeconomic context.

I would be more interested in the stock at lower prices and consider it an opportunity. In the meantime, I will follow it closely to see how it operates in this context, and whether or not it can resume organic growth.

Q4 earnings

Next week, Guess will report Q4 earnings. The last quarter of the year is the most important for most apparel retailers because it includes the holiday sales. This is also the case for Guess, where Q4 revenues are more than 25% higher than the other three quarters.

Data by YCharts

It is also true that for many retailers, Q4 is the make-or-break quarter because the higher sales of the season elevate the operating margins (via operating leverage) and cover for the sometimes loss-producing operations of the rest of the year.

This is not entirely the case for Guess, as seen above, where every quarter is operationally profitable, although Q4 is still the most profitable by a significant margin.

This means that Q4 data is important for the market, and stocks are volatile after the results are released. In this case, the consensus is challenging, expecting top-line growth of 5%, significantly above the company's previous growth. If that benchmark is not achieved (miss), the stock price could fall for some time, even if the results are good.

I would be happy with a flat read, representing revenues of $820 million. That would represent an earnings miss and potentially a lower stock price. Therefore, I will be waiting for the results as an opportunity given the challenging consensus estimates.