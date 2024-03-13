JuSun

There’s value to be had in spinoffs sometimes, especially since the market needs time to digest performance of the entity on a standalone basis and when the said entity carries the stigma of being unwanted by its former parent.

Such I find the case to be with WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE:KLG), which was recently split from former parent now called Kellanova (K) in September of last year. This split effectively parted the faster growing snacking and frozen foods brands of the Kellanova (comprising 82% of pre-split sales) with the slower-growing but category-leading cereal brands of WK Kellogg.

As shown below, KLG’s stock still trades below its $17 share price at time of split despite a share price recovery in recent months. In this article, I evaluate KLG as a standalone company including its last reported results, and discuss whether it’s a ‘Buy’ at present, so let’s get started!

Why KLG?

WK Kellogg is home to the cereal and select other brands of the original parent company, Kellogg, with a history that dates back to 1894 when it was founded by its namesake W.K. Kellogg. It's home to iconic cereal brands Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Corn Flakes, Special K, Rice Krispies, Raisin Bran, and Kashi.

While KLG’s cereals are not known for being a high growth business, they haven’t necessarily been low growth, either. This is reflected by KLG’s Q4 2023 results, released on February 13th, showing full year 2023 standalone net sales growth of 2.8% YoY to $2.74 billion. It’s worth noting that this follows on 6% sales growth in 2022, driven by inventory build in the first half of that year.

Also encouraging, KLG saw 410 bps and 290 bps YoY improvements in standalone gross margin and adjusted EBITDA margin to 28.9% and 9.4%, respectively. Notably, KLG’s standalone adjusted EBITDA margin of 9.4% exceeded the guidance from Q3, which called for 9.15% at the midpoint. For reference, it is defined by the company as follows in its recent earnings release:

Standalone adjusted net sales: WK Kellogg Co adjusts the GAAP financial measure to exclude the impact of prior year (pre-spin) intercompany sales arrangements with Kellanova that ceased upon the spin-off. Management believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides investors a clearer basis to assess results over time by providing transparency to factors relevant to the pre-spin-off period that are helpful in assessing baseline comparable information.

Despite encouraging full year sales, KLG’s Q4 standalone net sales saw a 2.7% YoY decline to $651 million, driven by price elasticities and lower promotional spend. This was reflected by higher price/mix of 7.5% that was more than offset by a 10.1% decline in volume. This was not totally unexpected as management had stated back in Q3 that the pricing actions it took in Q2 2023 would have a negative impact on volumes through the rest of the year, as it would take time for the market to absorb and level set on the higher price.

Looking ahead, management is guiding for net sales to be flat on a YoY basis for 2024 based on the -1% to +1% guidance range. However, EBITDA is projected by management to grow in the 3% to 5% range as the company focuses on modernizing its supply chain to improve the bottom line.

Over the coming quarters, I would look for KLG’s progress toward the aforementioned EBITDA guidance. In addition, I would also look for KLG to potentially beat top-line guidance, as the overall U.S. Cereal category grew by 5% during 2023, outpacing KLG’s growth last year.

Also, I’d pay attention to the overall macroeconomic environment, as evidence of a harder than expected economic landing could trigger a recession, in which case KLG may actually benefit due to its low price point compared to fast-food restaurant breakfast options such as McDonald’s (MCD). This is supported by the fact that a bowl of Kellogg’s cereal, milk, and fruits costs on average less than a dollar.

Plus, KLG has the potential to recapture industry-level growth with innovative new products. The company considers itself to be a “118 year startup” and is introducing innovative products to the tried and true category of cereal, which may benefit the company in 2024 and beyond. This includes the recently introduced products discussed during the last conference call:

What's different about this year's innovation is that it includes the launch of two new premium brands, Mouth Off and Extra. Mouth Off delivers against current food trends with 22 grams of protein and zero sugar. Extra is a taste-led granola. These brands have been launched in an agile way, leveraging social media to drive awareness. The next element of our innovation is expanding appeal of our existing brands across cohorts. As we reignite Kashi, we launch Smoothie Loops, a cereal with all family appeal. Our innovation on brand and Special K drives excitement and focuses on the nutrition seeking consumer.

Risks to KLG include potential for cost inflation should wage increases outpace revenue growth. In addition, the Cereal space is competitive and new entrants could be disruptive to the company despite its well-established and family-familiar brands. Also, while cereal is generally recession resistant, consumers could down-trade into private label brands should inflation eat into consumers’ wallets.

Unlike some startups that are saddled with debt, WK Kellogg is in good shape financially, with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of just 1.6x, sitting well below the 3.0x level generally considered to be safe by ratings agencies. By the end of this year, management expects for leverage to be in the 1.8 to 2.0x range. The increased leverage includes costs to modernize the supply chain.

Importantly for income investors, KLG currently carries a respectable forward yield of 4.4%. The dividend is well-covered by a 50% payout ratio, based on KLG’s 2023 EPS of $1.28. While I wouldn’t expect much dividend growth this year, considering the investments KLG will need to make modernizing its supply chain, there’s certainly room for meaningful growth down the line.

Lastly, I see value in KLG at the current price of $14.53 with a forward PE ratio of just 9.6. At this valuation, KLG is priced for low single digit annual EPS growth into perpetuity, but that may not be the case, considering that KLG could achieve a +10% earnings yield if it so chooses to buy back shares with its relatively stable cash flow. KLG’s 3-5% EBITDA growth guidance driven by cost efficiencies should add long-term value, and brand innovation could serve as an incremental boost as well. As such, I see potential for KLG to trade at a PE in the 11-12x range and sits substantially above where it’s trading now.

Investor Takeaway

WK Kellogg's innovative approach to the cereal category and focus on modernizing its supply chain position it well for potential growth in 2024 and beyond. It also carries a strong balance sheet and pays a respectable and well-covered dividend. With strong brands and negative sentiment around the stock, investors could do well by investing in KLG at its current discounted valuation. Considering all the above, I initiate a 'Buy' rating on KLG.