Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference (Transcript)

Mar. 12, 2024 8:26 PM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Stock
Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference March 12, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Cindy Perettie - EVP, Kite

Conference Call Participants

Daina Graybosch - Leerink Partners

Daina Graybosch

Okay. Good morning, everyone. My name is Daina Graybosch. I am an analyst here at Leerink Partners. My team and I cover immuno-oncology and broader. And we -- one of the companies we cover is Gilead, and we're really excited today to host Cindy Perettie from Kite.

Cindy Perettie

Thank you. It's nice to be here.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Daina Graybosch

And so we're going to jump right in, because it's a busy year and busy week for CAR T. And we're going to talk all elements. So actually, let's start with BCMA.

Cindy Perettie

Okay.

Daina Graybosch

So Kite has licensed Arcellx's BCMA CAR-T called Anito-Cel. And I wonder if you could talk about of all the potentially differentiating product attributes for Anito-Cel, which do you think will be most impactful in commercialization?

Cindy Perettie

Yeah. So maybe just a little background on Anito-Cel. Anito-Cel is a BCMA construct that we are studying today and the iMMagine-1 study. And we just shared data last year at ASH, which was really exciting. We have, within our iMMagine-1 study, 63% of our patients are high risk. 34% of those patients had extramedullary disease, which is a poor prognostic factor in multiple myeloma.

If I think about -- to put it in context, the studies for other constructs in this space probably had about 15% extramedullary disease. So we looked at our efficacy, we have a 100% overall response rate. We have not reached our median PFS for the extramedullary disease yet. We shared that we were at 33 months for those patients. And then, in all comers, we were at 26.5 months and hadn't reached the median PFS, but we are

