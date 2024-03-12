Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Groupon Q4 Earnings: Such A Long And Uncertain Road Ahead

Mar. 12, 2024 9:44 PM ETGroupon, Inc. (GRPN) Stock
Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.65K Followers

Summary

  • Groupon's Q4 earnings report is expected to be released on March 15.
  • The company's fundamental performance has been unattractive, with heavily adjusted metrics and uncertainty surrounding the turnaround.
  • Groupon's share price has seen a resurgence, but its financial metrics, including margins and revenues, have been declining.
Groupon website

jcamilobernal

Introduction

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report Q4 earnings on the 15th of March before the market opens. I wanted to look at how the company performed in the three quarters of 2023, and what to expect from Q4. The company is still rather

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
1.65K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRPN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRPN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRPN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.