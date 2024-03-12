jcamilobernal

Introduction

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) will report Q4 earnings on the 15th of March before the market opens. I wanted to look at how the company performed in the three quarters of 2023, and what to expect from Q4. The company is still rather unattractive fundamentally, and the use of heavily adjusted metrics puts me off from investing any money into the company, as the turnaround play is still riddled with a lot of uncertainty. The new management has a lot to prove still, and if the turnaround is unsuccessful, I wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t see the company around in five years.

GRPN has seen a resurgence in its share price since the last time I covered it, and is up around 50%. Let’s look at the company’s fundamental progress to see if this was justified.

Briefly on Financial Performance

Slightly outdated now, but as of Q3 ’23, the company had around $86m in cash and equivalents, against around $226m long-term debt. The company doesn’t seem to be paying much attention to its outstanding debt as it has been quite constant over the last year. I don’t think it’s particularly bad not to have it paid down. However, when the company is not profitable currently, the debt is a bit riskier than when a company can easily cover its debt obligations. The senior notes are due in 2026, and with how it currently stands, the company doesn’t have enough cash on hand and is still EBIT and cash from operations negative. I will be eager to hear how the company is going to approach the debt outstanding. Two years is quite a long time, and seeing that the company is almost EBIT-positive, if it continues to recover, it could attract some new investors and may issue more shares to come up with the capital needed to cover the debt. But for now, I'm cautious.

Let’s look at how the company’s other financial metrics fared in the last three quarters of 2023, starting with the margins.

Bear in mind that these will be GAAP figures. We can see that margins across the board have been improving. However, there's a lot of room for improvement. Gross margins have been fantastic for the longest time. However, the company was never known to be particularly profitable in most of its years of operations. I would like to see the gross margin trickle down more into the bottom line, but it seems that the company hasn’t been able to achieve that consistently.

Margins (SA)

It's no surprise that the management is not very efficient with the company’s assets and shareholder capital because ROA and ROE have been in the negative territory for most of the time, with some blips of positive at one point. However, the inconsistency is not appealing here to me. Furthermore, let's look at the company’s competitive edge or lack thereof. The company’s ROTC hasn’t been positive in the longest time either, even during the boom years of the company. All in all, the company has been losing efficiency and profitability, and the massive decline in share price is justified.

Efficiency and Profitability Metrics (SA)

So, in terms of efficiency and profitability, the company has never been in a great position, and any potential it had a decade ago, has been squandered. Investors realized it, which sent the company’s value down more than 90% since 2011.

In terms of revenues, it's not looking good either in the last three quarters of the year. We can observe a negative trend continuing after it peaked sometime in 2015, and ever since it has been on a massive decline. I will go into a bit more detail on what to expect from Q4 in terms of revenue in the later section.

Revenue continues to decline (SA)

Overall, there's absolutely nothing to like in how the company has progressed in the last year and in its lifetime in general. It has been on a clear downtrend since 2015 and it doesn’t look like it is stopping any time soon.

Q4 Expectations

Don’t expect any GAAP metrics to be positive, so let’s see what the analysts expect with adjusted numbers. Adjusted EPS for Q4 is expected to be $0.12 on around $139m of revenues, which is around 10% growth sequentially and a 6% decline year-over-year, so not great. If we look at GAAP expectations, EPS is estimated to come in at around -$1.07, which is quite the difference from the adjusted numbers. There's a lot of accounting magic done here to make the company look slightly profitable, and I'm not a fan of such accounting. Slight discrepancies between the two numbers I can get by, but what we're seeing here is just so much further away from GAAP standards that it’s not even funny.

The company came out with some preliminary results before it's expected to report, which I'm assuming is to avoid major swings on the day. The company expects to be at the higher end of the range it gave earlier or even slightly above the higher range, which I don’t think says much about how the company is doing, except that the holiday season was a little better than the other ones.

In terms of guidance, management gave some preliminary estimates of -5% to 0% growth for 2024. This should soften the blow on the day of the results, but the year ahead is not looking great yet. I would like to hear how its cost savings plan has contributed to the margins overall because, from the graphs above, the company’s plan has still a long way to go.

Comments on the Outlook

I think the company needs to change quite a bit. The discount game is not able to retain customers and make them repeat customers. So, if the company is to survive under this business model, it needs to continuously keep attracting new customers because the retention rate and customer engagement are falling.

The demand for the company’s core service offerings during the pandemic was affected greatly, however, it doesn’t seem that the rebound began. Lockdowns have been gone for maybe two years if I remember correctly, and yet, people are not very eager to save on experiences. Seems like people don’t care about saving anymore because they just want to have experiences outside of their homes. I have to say I don’t know anyone who is actively hunting for bargains these days, so the company needs to do a lot to attract customers and retain them.

The interim CEO Dusan Senkypl said, “While we did not make as much progress on key projects as I expected and our business continues to be challenged, I am pleased to see sequential improvement in our financial performance, Local Billings return to growth, and our plan to strengthen our liquidity position."

Local billings saw around 4.6% growth in Q3, which is good to see, however, it doesn’t mean the tide has turned, and I would like to see a couple of more quarters of growth going forward before I can determine that.

Another outstanding issue I have with the company itself and I have mentioned this in my first article is the outstanding debt and how the company cannot fully cover it. The management said they intend to sell any non-core assets as well as do a fully backstopped equity rights offering. This means that the company will give rights to existing shareholders to acquire more shares, which will raise additional capital, but in case no existing shareholder wants to acquire more, the company has the backing or a guarantee of another institution or a major investor to acquire those shares. The sale of non-core assets and equity offerings aims to raise around $100m in liquidity, however, I'm not a fan of such ways of raising capital. I prefer to invest in companies that can sustain their operations without diluting the shareholders further and have no doubt that the company has the ability to operate as a going concern.

In short, the new management still has a lot to prove, and if the turnaround does happen, it's not going to happen overnight and the chances of not succeeding are still high.

Valuation and Closing Comments

In my first article about the company, I gave a $7.3 share price target. I think I'm not even comfortable to give a price target for now. The company uses too much accounting magic to fluff up the numbers, so it's rather optimistic of me to take those numbers as the “true value” of the company. There's just too much discrepancy between GAAP and non-GAAP. Furthermore, I don’t think the company is out of the woods yet and may still go under within a few years if the turnaround is unsuccessful.

Since my first article, the company’s share price saw a whopping 51% return, and in the last year, it's up 220%, which is a lot, however, this happens with companies that already lost 90% of their value. This could well be that investors are believing in the company’s turnaround, it could be a dead cat bounce, or speculative trading bringing up volatility.

I'm not buying into the turnaround plays yet and see a long way ahead that could be very risky if you park your money here. Be prepared to stomach the high volatility and potentially lose your invested money if the company doesn’t turn around. I'm not going to assign a sell rating, but rather stick to my hold rating, because I'm looking at the company from the perspective of a person who hasn’t put any money into the company and will be holding off from starting a position any time soon.