The Cigna Group (CI) Presents at Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference Transcript

Mar. 12, 2024 9:07 PM ETThe Cigna Group (CI) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.2K Followers

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Barclays 26th Annual Global Healthcare Conference March 12, 2024 4:05 PM ET

Company Participants

Brian Evanko - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Andrew Mok - Barclays

Andrew Mok

Welcome back to the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference. My name is Andrew Mok, I'm the Managed Care and Facilities analyst here at Barclays. With me on stage, I'm pleased to welcome Brian Evanko, CFO of Cigna Group. Brian, welcome.

Brian Evanko

Thanks [Indiscernible].

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Andrew Mok

Great. Let’s start with the top of [indiscernible] two weeks change at healthcare and the disruption there. What have you seen, what's been your experience thus far? And what Cigna's overall exposure to something like this?

Brian Evanko

Appreciate the question, Andrew and thanks again to you and Barclays for hosting us this week. The changed healthcare outage which transpired a few weeks ago, did impact us. So we utilized those change in a variety of different ways in the company. We'll be taking our two high-performing businesses Cigna Healthcare, which is our health plan asset, about 40% of the company's income, Evernorth Health Services, a service company business, about 60% of the income.

Cigna Healthcare providers, claim submissions and claim statements are one of the big areas where we utilize change health care. Today, operationally, we have about 10% to 15% of the claims that are disrupted. That was a higher percentage of the outage that was transpired. We were able to move some volumes, other trading partners pretty quickly thereafter. And then we implemented some workarounds as well.

Evernorth was a little less impacted. We had some prescription drug eligibility verifications to skip for a short period of time this way you're going to other trading partners.

Now, financially, we do not expect a material impact to this. Obviously, as we look

