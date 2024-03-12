Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Guild Holdings Company (GHLD) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 12, 2024 9:10 PM ETGuild Holdings Company (GHLD) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.2K Followers

Guild Holdings Company (NYSE:GHLD) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Terry Schmidt – Chief Executive Officer

David Neylan – President

Amber Kramer – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Don Fandetti – Wells Fargo

Rick Shane – JPMorgan

Eric Hagen – BTIG

Derek Sommers – Jefferies

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Guild Holdings Company Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this call will be recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you, and good afternoon, everyone. Before we begin, I’d like to remind everyone that comments on this conference call may contain certain forward-looking statements regarding the company’s expected operating and financial performance for future periods and industry trends. These statements are based on the company’s current expectations. Actual results for future periods may differ materially from those implied by these forward-looking statements due to a number of risks or other factors that are described in greater detail under the section titled Risk Factors and Guild’s most recently filed Form 10-Q and in other reports subsequently filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Additionally, today’s remarks will refer to certain non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the corresponding GAAP measures can be found in our earnings release furnished today with the SEC and are also available on Guild’s Investor Relations website.

I’d now like to turn the call over to Chief Executive Officer, Terry Schmidt. Terry?

Terry Schmidt

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining us to discuss our fourth quarter and full year results and a strategic update. I am joined by our President, David Neylan; as well as

Recommended For You

About GHLD Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GHLD

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.