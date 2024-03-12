Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

February CPI Report: Inflation Remains Stubborn, But A Resurgence Is Unlikely

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
902 Followers

Summary

  • The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that while inflation was more persistent than expected in February, the details paint a slightly more reassuring picture.
  • Headline inflation increased 0.4% on a month-over-month basis, leading to a year-over-year increase of 3.2%.
  • Core inflation, which excludes food and energy prices, increased 0.4% as well.

Inflation and tax concept Rising graph of inflation rates. Americans" Inflation Problem and global economy recession. interest rate hike with USD money, finance and investment background

Tippapatt

The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that while inflation was more persistent than expected in February, the details paint a slightly more reassuring picture.

Headline inflation increased 0.4% on a month-over-month basis, leading to a year-over-year increase of

This article was written by

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
902 Followers
The Principal Financial Group (The Principal®) is a global investment management leader offering retirement services, insurance solutions and asset management. The Principal offers businesses, individuals and institutional clients a wide range of financial products and services, including retirement, asset management and insurance through its diverse family of financial services companies. Founded in 1879 and a member of the FORTUNE 500®, the Principal Financial Group has $519.3 billion in assets under management1 and serves some 19.7 million customers worldwide from offices in Asia, Australia, Europe, Latin America and the United States. Principal Financial Group, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PFG. For more information, visit www.principal.com. Insurance products issued by Principal National Life Insurance Co (except in NY) and Principal Life Insurance Co. Plan administrative services offered by Principal Life. Principal Funds, Inc. is distributed by Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. Securities offered through Princor Financial Services Corp., 800/247-1737, Member SIPC and/or independent broker/dealers. Principal National, Principal Life, Principal Funds Distributor, Inc. and Princor® are members of the Principal Financial Group®, Des Moines, IA 50392. Investing involves market risk, including possible loss of principal.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.