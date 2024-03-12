Dilok Klaisataporn

Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist.

RiverNorth Opportunities (NYSE:RIV) is a closed-end fund that continues to trade at an attractive valuation. Historically, this fund has traded at close to parity with its net asset value per share. It has even traded at meaningful premiums for lengthy periods of time, spanning a year or longer.

That said, the fund continues to trade at a fairly substantial discount for a period of time. This has been the case since our last update as well, but it is off the widest discount levels. The total returns of the fund have been fairly respectable since our last update. Though it has been quite a volatile period since our last update, and the fund wasn't able to escape the last October market swoon,

RIV Performance Since Prior Update (Seeking Alpha)

This fund is highly diversified, with the largest exposure of the fund in other closed-end funds. The fund also spans both fixed-income and equity asset classes to provide a multi-asset approach while producing an attractive distribution rate. The fund pays a managed 12.5% distribution rate that gets reset annually.

RIV Basics

1-Year Z-score: 2.00

Discount: -4.65%

Distribution Yield: 12.79%

Expense Ratio: 2.18% (including leverage expenses)

Leverage: 26.9%

Managed Assets: $363.7 million

Structure: Perpetual

RIV has an investment objective of "total return consisting of capital appreciation and current income."

To achieve the objective, RIV "employs a tactical asset allocation strategy, primarily comprised of both closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. RiverNorth implements an opportunistic investment strategy designed to capitalize on the inefficiencies in the closed-end fund space while simultaneously providing diversified exposure to several asset classes."

Performance - Discount Looking Appealing

The fund invests in a meaningful sleeve of other CEFs, which creates a situation where an investor has exposure to discounts on discounts. Of course, that does also mean higher fees, as it is fees on fees as well.

That said, the fund's total NAV returns have been fairly respectable. Unfortunately, they only list the S&P 500 Index as a comparison, though.

RIV Annualized Returns (RiverNorth)

That's noteworthy because the fund frequently has a sizeable sleeve of fixed-income exposure through other fixed-income CEFs or investment company bonds as well. If anyone has been paying attention to the fixed-income space, they'd know that the last few years have been particularly poor for most fixed-income.

That includes investment-grade bonds, as represented by the iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which has shown negative results for the last three years. High yield has been meaningfully better - at least not negative - but to say it had enviable returns would certainly not be the case.

YCharts

This is why RIV landing somewhere in the middle is about what we can expect when over 50% of the fund is invested in fixed-income instruments. In fact, given the fees on fees that the fund puts itself in by investing in other CEFs, it's not even half bad, in my opinion.

As we see above, the fund's total share price returns lagged the total NAV returns. That came about due to the fund trading at a premium and now going to a discount. Historically speaking, the fund is no stranger to trading at a premium to its NAV. We've come off some of the deepest discount levels recently, but we are still trading below the fund's historical average since its inception.

Data by YCharts

This suggests that the fund is looking quite attractive at this time for investors considering a position. That said, that certainly doesn't mean that the fund will ever return to a premium or even its average. The regular rights offerings, for one, certainly limit the fund from getting too high of a premium. They've conducted an annual rights offering every year from November 2018 through 2022. These have caused NAV dilution in every single offering.

They only missed calendar 2023, but the N-2 filing is ready to go, and the latest was as recent as February 23, 2024. Therefore, it wouldn't be too surprising to see an announcement any day. That often causes a price drop and an opportunity to snag shares at a cheaper price.

Managed Distribution Policy

The fund pays a managed distribution policy of 12.5% based on the average NAV per share reported on the final five trading days of the calendar year. That does mean that as things fluctuate throughout the year in terms of share price and NAV, this will gyrate some naturally, but the monthly distribution is predictable.

Given the fund's discount current discount, shareholders receive a distribution rate of 12.79% based on the market price. However, the NAV rate currently comes to 12.20%. It is only just the start of 2024, but this does suggest that the fund has 'earned' its payout so far this year. Should the NAV rate start to rise, we know that would be due to the NAV decreasing, and it would suggest that the fund is having difficulty getting it covered.

Thanks to a strong rebound in 2023, 2024's distribution was basically flat, as it saw only an ever-so-slight increase. However, the 2022 market drop did mean that the fund's payout is well off the level it was a couple of years ago. In fact, given that the fund has to earn 12.5% plus the fund's operating expenses, that is quite a higher hurdle to climb. One should expect the distribution to trend lower and be cut most years, which is mostly what we have seen.

RIV Distribution History (CEFConnect)

So, if you are looking for a steady NAV and payout, this probably isn't the fund for you. That's okay, though; as we already saw above, the total returns can end up being fairly reasonable. They could be even better for shareholders should the fund go back to a premium; of course, that can't be guaranteed to happen either.

It isn't an impossible task to achieve the results needed, but it is improbable - even with a talented management team from RiverNorth that actively manages the portfolio and exploits CEF discounts/premiums.

As of the fund's last annual report, which is quite dated at this time, we saw net investment income climb quite materially year-over-year.

RIV Annual Report (RiverNorth)

The portfolio turnover rate is quite high, so they are generally making quite a few moves throughout the year. That would have helped provide some higher total investment income and then NII for the fund.

Another factor that helped the fund is that they have leverage in the form of their Series A Preferred (RIV.PR.A). This is a fixed rate of 6%. While a lot of other funds have been having to deal with higher borrowing costs on their leverage, RIV has been insulated from that. That is, at least at the fund level, some of the fund's underlying CEF holdings are still impacting the fund.

For tax purposes, the fund has seen a fairly mixed classification, though most has been return of capital. Some of this would be destructive ROC, and again, that goes back to the higher managed distribution they set for themselves to target.

RIV Distribution Tax Classification (RiverNorth)

RIV's Portfolio

In terms of the fund's allocation, as of the last update, they listed that CEFs comprise 63% of the fund. They also carry 16% of investment company debt; that category includes business development company preferred and baby bonds.

RIV Investment Vehicle Allocation (RiverNorth)

The fund also carries some SPAC exposure, which had previously been an even larger focus of this fund. During our last update, it was nearly 20% of the fund, and they also listed 16% in U.S. government holdings as well.

Until SPACs find a deal, they are holding cash or cash equivalents, so it is almost an extension of the fund's own cash and cash equivalent holding. With higher rates these days, this is one of the ways that we could have seen higher NII for the fund by receiving more interest from these holdings.

Looking at the asset class allocation of the fund, we can see how much weight the fund carries in fixed income versus equity the fund is holding. This also lists SPACs as its own asset class and breaks out international and emerging market equity. Both of these international and emerging market equity allocations are fairly shallow, though not completely meaningless.

RIV Asset Allocation (RiverNorth)

Since our last update, fixed income has only climbed from the 39% allocation it had previously. Instead, it looks like replacing the SPAC exposure through this period resulted in a higher allocation spread among investment company bonds, cash, and equities. Equity positions of BDCs had been listed at 2% previously. That's a relatively negligible amount, but it appears they sold out of that space completely.

When looking closer at the fund's fixed-income allocation, it is geared toward investment-grade rated debt. So, when thinking back to the chart of performance above, given that LQD underperformed HYG materially, that certainly wasn't working for the fund. Then, on top of that, the leverage that RIV carries, as well as underlying position leverage, and that's why I believe the RIV performance was actually quite respectable.

RIV Fixed-Income Breakdown (RiverNorth)

A large portion of the investment-grade debt appears to come from the fund investing heavily in municipal bonds. It's the largest top sector the fund lists, which is then followed by investment company bonds.

RIV Top Holdings (RiverNorth)

Included above are the top 5 holdings of the fund, all of them being CEFs at this time. They stated that the average discount of the CEF names held came to a wide -13.9%- at the end of 2023. Interestingly, we see Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund (BRW), which itself is also invested in other CEFs.

In that situation, holding a number of the same funds but also getting exposure through BRW holding those positions as well. That includes Pershing Square Holdings (OTCPK:PSHZF) in one of the top spots for both funds. It also includes BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (ECAT), which Saba is working on in terms of activist pressure. They also both hold ECAT's sister fund, the BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (BCAT). BRW isn't a bad CEF; in fact, I hold a position myself. It just seems a bit unusual for RIV to hold it as well.

Conclusion

RIV is looking relatively attractive, given the fund's discount relative to its historical range. The fund has been able to provide some respectable returns despite the weighting to fixed-income and holding a meaningful number of other CEFs, which generate discounts on discount exposure but also fees on fees. That said, the fund is historically well overdue for a rights offering. A patient investor may wait for an announcement on that front before opening a position. Upon an announcement of a rights offering, the general response is to see the share price decline and potentially open up an even better opportunity to start a position.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.