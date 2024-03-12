SweetBunFactory

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) when I wrote about it the last time. As I expected, FY24 to be the trough of this cycle, the business should start to see positive growth inflection. Based on my current outlook and analysis, I recommend a buy rating. 1Q24 performance reinforced my view that FY24 is likely to see a recovery, and FY25 should see growth accelerate. The strong gross margin performance, continued focus on driving down inventory surplus, and intention to bring in the manufacturing process also led me to believe margin will expand from here and will remain structurally higher moving forward.

Review

In 1Q24, ADI reported revenue of $2.513 billion, down 7.5% sequentially and 22.7% vs. 4Q22, coming just modestly above the consensus estimate of $2.5 billion. Breaking down by segments, automotive saw 2% sequential growth; consumers saw 7% sequential decline; communications saw 10% sequential decline; and industrial saw 12% sequential decline. This was pretty much expected as customers continued to work down inventory in the quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin came in at 69%, 30bps above the consensus 68.7% estimate. Non-GAAP EPS was also modestly above estimates, at $1.73 vs. $1.71.

I continue to view the outlook as positive for ADI, reiterating my buy rating. First, the booking momentum is still going strong. In 1Q24, management noted a decrease in cancellations and a broad-based sequential increase in total bookings. The more important thing to note here is that book-to-bill could surpass 1x in FY24 (normalized pattern), as I expect clients to start placing orders that better represent actual consumption rates, making it easier for investors to model the recovery trajectory ahead. This should happen in 2H24, since 1Q24 shows that there is still inventory to be processed. Additionally, ADI witnessed a robust reduction in inventory. According to the latest balance sheet figures, ADI managed to reduce its inventory by $90 million in the quarter, and management's intention is to further reduce inventory by $50–100 million in 2FQ24. Despite the fact that the inventory correction will hurt profits in the short term, I think it's a smart move by management to address the company's elevated inventory and the uncertain demand backdrop. For reference, inventory days are still at 131, so the focus on drawing down inventory is the right move, I believe.

Encouragingly, first quarter bookings improved sequentially, growing our confidence that inventory-related headwinds will largely subside this quarter. And that gives us the confidence, as the book-to-bill approaches unity, that we've seen the worst of the inventory correction, and in the second half, we'll get back to a more normalized growth pattern. 1Q24 call

Moving down the P&L, I thought one of the line items that deserves complement is the gross margin resiliency despite aggressive production cuts (the idea is that lower volume means lower fixed cost coverage, so margins should get depressed). However, that is not the case. Despite decreased revenue, production cuts, and lower industrial revenue (product mix headwinds), I think management did a really good job of protecting margins. If we refer to my previous post, where I showed the historical downcycle impact on gross margin, I believe 1Q24 performance and management 2Q24 guidance for 67%—just 200bps sequential decline vs. the larger sequential decline—suggest that the trough to gross margin is near (high 60+% is my guess). Looking ahead, as volume recovers, I expect margins to be structurally higher than in the past as management intends to shift manufacturing away from external foundries and toward internal capacity.

Lastly, regarding cash flow, it was great to hear that Capex is on the way to reaching a normalized level in FY25. Management intends to drastically cut capital expenditure after FY2024, since they have achieved their objective of doubling front- and back-end internal capacity. Based on the information provided at their 2022 Investor Day, I am expecting ADI to spend 4–6% of their revenue on CAPEX on a normalized basis. This is a decrease from 10% in FY2023 and 7-8% in FY24 (the guidance for FY24 was for $700 million, and with consensus revenue estimates of $9.1 billion, this amounts to approximately 7.6%). What this means is that we should see a strong improvement in FCF that can be used to continue the share buyback trend so far (share outstanding reduced from 537 million in FY21 to 498 million in FY23).

Over the last two years we've invested record levels of CapEx to expand our capacity and to enhance resiliency. Now, with line of sight to achieving our goal of doubling front and back-end internal capacity in 2025, we'll begin to significantly reduce our capital spend. 1Q24 call

Valuation

Author's work

I still believe ADI can see a recovery in FY24, as the performance in 1Q24 showed that the decline in growth is a recovery, and the underlying situation with inventory is working in the right direction. My expectation on the recovery trajectory remains the same as in my previous mode: 3% in FY24 and 10% in FY25. This follows my previous analysis of ADI historical growth performance post-each downturn. However, I have adjusted my EBIT margin expectations down by 200bps to reflect the 67% gross margin expectation for FY24. My previous expectation was that 69% gross margin was the trough; hence, to reflect this variance, I adjusted my expectations down. That said, the trajectory remains the same, in that I expect EBIT margin to continue expanding as volume improves and ADI brings production in house. For valuation, I now expect valuation to trade at 20x forward EBIT, a 3x improvement from my previous assumption, as I underestimate the market ability to look forward into FY25 and beyond (ADI fully got past this down cycle), as can be seen from the current forward EBIT multiple of 27x. That said, I am staying conservative, assuming that ADI only trades at the high end of its valuation range (14x to 21x forward EBIT).

Risk and final thoughts

I quote from my previous post, the major risk for investors investing in ADI today: timing of recovery. My entire thesis is based on a recovery in 2H24. If this does not happen, which could easily result from any of the current macro crises (the Red Sea conflict causing freight costs to go way up; the Russia/Ukraine conflict blowing up, thereby underlying demand; the China/Taiwan conflict blowing up, which causes a major shock to the entire semiconductor industry; etc.), Given that valuation is at very high levels, the market could very well re-rate this downwards on an uncertain outlook (just like how it re-rates it upwards due to positive expectations).

All in all, my buy rating for ADI remains. The booking momentum in 1Q24 suggests a recovery is underway. Despite lower volumes reported in the quarter, management did a really good job of protecting gross margins. Additionally, management's intention to normalize capital expenditures in FY25 signifies a potential surge in free cash flow. While the exact timing of the recovery hinges on external factors, ADI appears well-positioned to capitalize on a growth trajectory that starts in 2H24 and accelerates in FY25. While the current valuation is high, even if I were to assume a conservative multiple, the upside is still attractive.