Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aterian, Inc. (ATER) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 12, 2024 9:30 PM ETAterian, Inc. (ATER) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.2K Followers

Aterian, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATER) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Ilya Grozovsky - Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

Joe Risico - Co-Chief Executive Officer

Arturo Rodriguez - Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brian Kinstlinger - Alliance Global Partners

Mike Zabran - ROTH MKM

Marvin Fong - BTIG

Operator

Good afternoon. I would like to welcome you to the Aterian, Inc. Q4 Earnings Report. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions].

I would now like to turn the call over to Ilya Grozovsky, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Development. You may begin your conference.

Ilya Grozovsky

Thank you. Thank you for joining us today to discuss Aterian's fourth quarter 2023 earnings results. On today's call are Joe Risico and Arturo Rodriguez, our co-CEOs. A copy of today's press release is available on the Investor Relations section of Aterian's website at aterian.io.

Before we get started, I want to remind everyone that the remarks on the call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based on current management expectations. These may include, without limitation, predictions, expectations, targets or estimates, including regarding our anticipated financial performance, business plans and objectives, future events and developments and actual results could differ materially from those mentioned.

These forward-looking statements also involve substantial risks and uncertainties, some of which may be outside of our control and that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties, among others, are discussed in our filings with the SEC. We encourage you to review these filings for a discussion of these risks, including our

Recommended For You

About ATER Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ATER

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.