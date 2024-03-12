Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 12, 2024 9:38 PM ETPurple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.2K Followers

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Brendon Frey - ICR

Robert DeMartini - Chief Executive Officer

Todd Vogensen - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Bradley Thomas - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Seth Basham - Wedbush Securities

Jeremy Hamblin - Craig-Hallum Capital Group

Robert Griffin - Raymond James

Matthew Koranda - ROTH Capital MKM

Daniel Silverstein - UBS

Operator

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. Welcome to Purple Innovation Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A brief question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brendon Frey of ICR. Please go ahead.

Brendon Frey

Thank you for joining Purple Innovation's fourth quarter 2023 earnings call. A copy of our earnings press release is available on the Investor Relations section of Purple's website at www.purple.com.

I would like to remind you that certain statements we will make in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect Purple Innovation's judgment and analysis only as of today, and actual results may differ materially from current expectations based on a number of factors affecting the company's business.

Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more thorough discussion of the risks and uncertainties associated with the forward-looking statements to be made in this conference call and webcast, we refer you to the disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements included in our fourth quarter 2023 earnings release, which was furnished to the SEC today on Form 8-K, as well as our filings with the SEC referenced in that disclaimer.

We do not undertake any obligation to update or alter any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Today's presentation

Recommended For You

About PRPL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRPL

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.