Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) investors have enjoyed a remarkable revival in buying sentiments following the release of Enbridge's fourth-quarter earnings release in early February 2024. Accordingly, ENB bottomed out in early February after suffering a pullback from its January 2024 highs. As a result, dip buyers were assessed to have returned with conviction, corroborating the recovery of ENB's long-term uptrend momentum.

Notwithstanding the uncertainties attributed to the government-supported Trans Mountain pipeline, the leading Canadian energy infrastructure company remains confident of another robust year in 2024. Observant ENB investors should recall that Enbridge reported a record 3.2M bpd in shipped volume along its Mainline in the fourth quarter. Even with the expected operation of the Trans Mountain system following its current delays, Enbridge management guided for a volume outlook of 3M bpd, in line with its achievements in 2023. Enbridge also highlighted its confidence in "continued strong utilization of the mainline for years to come."

Consequently, I believe it provided confidence in the clarity of achieving Enbridge's medium- and long-term outlook, as the company highlighted in its recent investor update. Enbridge provided a financial roadmap through 2026, bolstered by its stronger presence in the US Gulf Coast. The company expects to deliver highly visible and stable cash flows over the next two years, benefiting from a "~$500M expansion of its pipeline and storage assets."

As a result, Enbridge pledged to post an annualized adjusted EBITDA growth of between 7% and 9%. Converted to DCF per share terms, Enbridge investors can expect a CAGR of 3% through 2026. While Enbridge's longer-term outlook post-2026 anticipates a deceleration to about 5% adjusted EBITDA growth annually, it still provides a solid framework for investors to assess Enbridge's highly stable business model.

Furthermore, Enbridge management underscored the strength of its balance sheet amid its expansion phase (C$6B to C$7B spending on secured projects). Accordingly, the company expects to keep to its debt to adjusted EBITDA leverage ratio of 4.5x to 5x. Therefore, I assessed the recent improvement in ENB's buying sentiments, which likely reflects the confidence of income investors. Moreover, the relative appeal of ENB's forward dividend yield likely attracted income investors to return more aggressively as the Fed potentially begins its rate cuts sometime this year.

ENB is valued at a forward dividend yield of 7.6%, well above its 10Y average of 5.8%. In addition, its forward adjusted EBITDA of 10.9x remains well below its 10Y average of 13.2x. Given ENB's focus on income investors, I believe the market will continue to monitor its DCF per share growth over the next few years. Consequently, Enbridge management likely provided the confidence needed for investors to remain onboard, as analysts project a 5% increase in 2024 and a 4% uptick in 2025.

Enbridge's purchase of natural gas assets to capture a larger share of utility-like earnings should bolster its valuation profile. Notwithstanding my optimism, Enbridge's midstream exposure through its Mainline system could still be affected by headwinds attributed to the Trans Mountain oil pipeline. As a result, I believe the market will be cautious about re-rating its valuation multiple significantly higher in the near term.

ENB price chart (monthly, long-term, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

ENB buyers have regained control of its long-term uptrend, as seen above. The bottom at the low-$40s levels in October 2023 were well-supported. ENB's attractive valuation bolsters my confidence that buyers should be keen to defend steep pullbacks like the recent bottom in February. As a result, I see ENB more constructively as it continues to grind higher toward its 2022 highs.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing, unless otherwise specified.

