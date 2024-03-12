Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Inflation Is Still In A Downtrend

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.56K Followers

Summary

  • Tuesday’s CPI report came in a touch hotter than expected at 3.2% on the headline and 3.8% on the core.
  • Bonds sold off on the news as investors started to project the likelihood of later rate cuts.
  • It’s worth keeping the big picture in mind here as we look at one month of inflation data, and that trend is still strongly to the downside.

Inflation

DNY59

Tuesday’s CPI report came in a touch hotter than expected, at 3.2% on the headline and 3.8% on the core. Analysts were looking for 3.1% and 3.7%.

Bonds sold off on the news as investors started to project

This article was written by

Cullen Roche profile picture
Cullen Roche
68.56K Followers
Mr. Roche is the founder of Discipline Funds, a provider of multi-asset low cost ETFs and financial advisory services. To learn more about Discipline Funds please see:https://disciplinefunds.com/

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TBT--
ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury ETF
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TMV--
Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bear 3X Shares ETF
IEF--
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
SHY--
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.