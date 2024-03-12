shank_ali

Overview

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) is one of the largest coal mining companies in the United States. The company has a lot of thermal coal production in the Powder River Basin, but most of its adjusted EBITDA comes from the metallurgical ("met") segment, as illustrated by the figure below.

Figure 1 - Arch 2023 Annual Report

Met coal normally trades at a premium to thermal coal. The difference between the two coal types is even more pronounced for Arch, where the poor rail traffic from some of the thermal mines means that most of the thermal coal is sold in the local domestic market, while most of the company's met coal sales are done on the seaborne market, where the margins are typically better.

Figure 2 - Arch Annual Reports

Arch is a company I have covered a number of times over the last year and those articles can be found here, I most recently did a comparison between Arch Resources and Alpha Metallurgical Resources (AMR) in January. In this article, I wanted to focus on the Q4 result for Arch which was released about a month ago, the guidance for 2024, and the recently announced S&P SmallCap 600 index inclusion for the company.

Q4-23 Result

The adjusted EBITDA in Q4 was $180.0M, compared to $126.3M in Q3. Net income was $114.9M, compared to $73.7M in the prior quarter. The quarter-over-quarter increase in earnings was primarily due to a very material rebound in the met coal sales price, together with a decrease in operating expenses. We did see the margin increase by $28/t or 52% compared to the prior quarter in the met segment.

Figure 3 - Arch Quarterly Reports

Q4 was another solid quarter from the thermal segment. The segment had a reasonably good $26.7M contribution to adjusted EBITDA in Q4.

Figure 4 - Arch Quarterly Reports

The adjusted EBITDA for 2023 came in at $714.0M, which was down substantially from the record $1,260.4M in 2022. Discretionary cash flow came in at a very healthy $459.3M for the full year.

Arch has over the last two years been focused on buying back its convertibles and warrants, which have now all been bought back or expired. Going forward, we are likely to see the basic and not just dilutive share count start to decrease.

With that said, there were limited buybacks in Q4 as Arch wanted to build up some liquidity, so the company can be more aggressive with the buybacks if we see a weaker period during the year. For anyone concerned the money would be directed elsewhere, those concerns should have been mitigated on the latest conference call.

Figure 5 - Arch Q4-23 Conference Call Transcript

Arch is committed to returning 100% of discretionary cash flows to shareholders, with 25% of that in dividends and 75% in the form of buybacks. The company did in last week confirm that the diluted share count has decreased to 18.6M shares from 18.9M shares following the unwinding of the capped call program, that was in place for the now retired convertibles.

2024 Guidance & Valuation

Arch did together with the Q4-23 result also provide guidance for 2024, even though we had a rough indication of what to expect following the Q3-23 conference call.

In the thermal segment, the 2024 sales volume is expected to decrease somewhat, and the margin will drop substantially. So, the contribution to adjusted EBITDA from the thermal segment will in 2024 be well below its historical averages, likely below $50M.

Figure 6 - Arch Annual Reports

The sales volume is expected to decline slightly in the met segment in 2024 compared to 2023, even if I also think the company is being somewhat conservative here. Operating costs are expected to be flat year-over-year, which is better than most peers in this environment. Given how strong met coal prices still are, 2024 looks like a relatively strong year for Arch Resources, despite the weakness in the thermal segment.

Figure 7 - My Estimates

At current met coal prices, Arch is trading with a 2024 free cash flow yield of around 15% and possibly up towards 20% if the company can shift more sales towards Asia, where prices have been stronger lately.

Index Inclusion

On the 1st of March, it was announced that Arch is set to join the S&P SmallCap 600 index, with an effective date of the 18th of March. U.S. ETFs did at the time of this announcement own 4M shares in Arch, which equals about 22% of the company.

Figure 8 - Koyfin

Following this announcement, my expectation is for somewhere around 1.5M and maybe up to 2M shares to be bought by U.S. ETFs over the next few months, given that there are a few larger ETFs tracking this index. Much of the buying is expected to come from the iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) and Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF).

Conclusion

The latest quarterly result was mostly in line with expectations. The weakness in the thermal segment is noticeable in 2024, but it is important to remember that the overall contribution to the bottom line from the thermal segment would have been low even during an average year. Also, the contribution from the thermal segment has decreased gradually over the years.

Figure 9 - Source: Arch Annual Reports

Arch continues to trade with a very attractive valuation, it has a net cash position of $178M at the end of 2023 and is committed to returning 100% of free cash flow to shareholders. It is also worth remembering that Arch has some of the lower operating costs in the industry, which might matter less in the current met coal price environment, but it does mean the downside protection is better than for many peers if we see weakness in the future.

The recent index inclusion will provide a very substantial near-term tailwind as well, given that somewhere close to 10% of the total share count will be bought by U.S. ETFs. So, I continue to think this is one of the more compelling coal miners around and a good buy.