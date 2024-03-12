Pixelimage

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) reported decent dividend payout metrics for the most recent quarter and managed to grow its net asset value by $0.22 per share as well.

The business development company has a growing loan portfolio, concentrated in First Liens, and Gladstone Capital's originations got a boost in the last quarter from higher net new investment activity.

The dividend seems to be well-covered here with net investment income, but I am on the fence with regard to the BDC's net asset value premium, which I don't really view as justified. Hold is my new stock classification for Gladstone Capital.

My Rating History

My most recent stock classification for Gladstone Capital was a Sell, as I considered it likely that the BDC would not be able to sustain its premium valuation in a low-rate environment.

The most recent inflation report, which showed hotter-than-anticipated inflation in January, could result in a higher-for-longer environment, however, and the BDC had rather good dividend coverage in the last quarter, despite a YoY drop in net investment income.

A Lower-Middle Market Focused BDC Benefiting From A Rebound In Investment Activity

Gladstone Capital is focused primarily on the lower-middle market segment, to which the BDC mainly provides first-lien and second-lien debt investments.

These investments account for 89.8% of the portfolio value, but the BDC is also making equity co-investments in an attempt to spice up its total returns in case one of its portfolio companies provides the opportunity for a lucrative exit.

Gladstone Capital's portfolio value enjoyed strong growth in the last quarter, 1Q-24, and all investments combined carry a fair value of $750.0 million.

Total Investments - Fair Value By Security (Gladstone Capital Corp)

This growth in portfolio value was driven primarily by a rebound in originations. In 2023, new originations slipped quite drastically YoY (see below) as the higher cost for new (floating-rate) loans weighed on demand for new investment capital.

In Gladstone Capital's 1Q-24, the BDC originated new investments totaling $58.0 million, compared to $27.4 million in 4Q-23.

Origination Activity (Gladstone Capital Corp)

As I pointed out in my last article on Gladstone Capital, BDCs with large floating-rate debt investment portfolios are poised to have a much harder time this year growing their net investment incomes as the central bank's rate-hiking cycle is pretty much guaranteed to come to an end in the second half of 2024.

Since the central bank already stopped hiking rates last year, Gladstone Capital's 88% floating-rate loan portfolio did not produce higher net investment income. Higher repayments in 2023 also hurt the BDC's portfolio growth.

The BDC produced $23.2 million in investment income in 1Q-24, which was down 2.3% QoQ, due to factors just touched upon. Gladstone Capital's net investment income per share fell 3.6% to $0.27 per share as well.

In 2024, I would expect these trends of falling (net) investment income to continue, which means passive income investors are also probably going to see a lower margin of dividend safety reflected in Gladstone Capital's results.

Summary Information (Gladstone Capital Corp)

Gladstone Capital Covered Its Dividend

The BDC managed to cover its dividend with net investment income in the first quarter. Gladstone Capital earned $0.27 per share in net investment income, down $0.01 per share QoQ, but the BDC outperformed the cumulative dividend of $0.2475 per share, leading us to a dividend payout ratio of 92%, down 4 percentage points QoQ.

The dividend, for now, seems to be well-covered, and I don't expect a near-term dividend cut with these payout metrics.

Dividend (Author Created Table Using BDC Information)

Gladstone Capital Is Selling For 1.07x NAV

Passive income investors are starting to realize that BDCs are headed for lower net investment income growth moving forward compared to what they were able to achieve during the last rate-hiking cycle.

Still, Gladstone Capital sells at a 7% premium to net asset value, which probably is related to the BDC fully earning its dividend payout. Gladstone Capital's last reported NAV was $9.61 per share, up $0.22 per share QoQ, which I assume to be the company's intrinsic value.

BDCs are required by fair value accounting rules to mark their assets to market, which makes the NAV a decent measure of intrinsic value, in my view.

With that being said, other BDCs, Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) sell for lower NAV multiples and offer a comparable yield.

Data by YCharts

Why The Investment Thesis Might Be Off

The wild card here is probably the central bank. The stronger-than-expected inflation report from January has caused significant doubts about the central bank's rate cut timeline in 2024, and I can surely envision a situation in which the central bank puts off rate cuts entirely this year if inflation proves to be sticky.

In this case, Gladstone Capital might see stronger net investment income as well as improved dividend coverage, sustaining the NAV premium.

My Conclusion

Gladstone Capital qualifies as a solid 'Hold' here, in my view, and I am modifying my stock classification accordingly.

The main reason for the classification change is that the BDC enjoyed a rebound in originations in the last quarter and improved its dividend payout ratio, despite a drop in net investment income.

On the flip side, net investment income growth is probably going to slow in 2024, which may or may not be offset by an ongoing rebound in originations.

From a valuation angle, I am leaning toward seeing the BDC as slightly overpriced (7% premium to net asset value) considering that comparable yield choices are available for passive income investors and paying a premium to NAV really isn't required in this market.