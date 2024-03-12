Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Gladstone Capital: This 10% Yield Seems Sustainable For Now (Rating Upgrade)

Mar. 12, 2024 11:47 PM ETGladstone Capital (GLAD)OCSL
On the Pulse
Summary

  • Gladstone Capital Corporation reported decent dividend payout metrics and grew its net asset value in the most recent quarter.
  • GLAD has a growing loan portfolio, with a boost in originations from higher net new investment activity.
  • The dividend seems well-covered, but the BDC's net asset value premium may not be justified. Hold classification recommended.

Startup, hand shows a rocket and icons

Pixelimage

Gladstone Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:GLAD) reported decent dividend payout metrics for the most recent quarter and managed to grow its net asset value by $0.22 per share as well.

The business development company has a growing loan portfolio, concentrated in First

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in GLAD over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

