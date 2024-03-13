ozgurdonmaz

With the recent approval of spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETFs in the US market and the subsequent all-time highs in the price of the coin, BTC fever has justifiably dominated the attention of most cryptocurrency market analysts and participants. Interestingly, Ethereum (ETH-USD) has performed slightly better than BTC since the approval of the spot BTC ETFs in mid-January:

Some of this may be explained as ETH simply playing catch up, which was something I noted in my last Ethereum piece for SA. However, the approval of a spot Ethereum ETF in May is much less certain and even bordering on a long-shot bet judging by the action over on Polymarket:

So if it isn't expectations for an approved ETF in the coming months, what could be driving these returns in ETH? In this article we'll take a look at Ethereum's Dencun upgrade, on-chain DeFi activity, and explore the very concept of crypto as an investment opportunity at a high level.

Is Crypto Even Investable?

We are now more than 15 years into Bitcoin's existence and July will mark 9 years since the launch of Ethereum. Despite the growth in adoption of each of these networks, there are still many who simply won't entertain putting capital to work in this space. Consider the results of a recent survey of Seeking Alpha readers via Wall Street Breakfast. Regarding crypto exposure as an investment strategy, 50.9% of the 3,093 respondents said they "wouldn't touch with a ten-foot pool." Only 14.1% said crypto is a big opportunity.

Frankly, I think these fears are justified. CoinGecko cites over 13k cryptocurrencies. CoinMarketCap has that figure at substantially more than that. The overwhelming majority of these coins are worthless. From where I sit, digital assets in 2024 are still driven by hype at best and scams at worst. That said, I suspect there are very valuable assets in this space and allocation to those assets will ultimately yield great returns. But picking from a list of thirteen thousand tokens is understandably a non-starter for most people. I think what might be helpful is reframing the concept of what "crypto" even is.

On the surface, most of this stuff is the same. But diving deeper, many of these things exist for very different reasons. For instance, one would likely not view BTC and ETH through the same investment perspective. For better or worse, one is viewed as digital gold while the other is viewed more as digital gas.

Let’s instead think of the distributed ledger technology where each of these assets live more through the perspective of banking rather than the dollar itself. Over the last couple decades we’ve seen the internet disrupt numerous forms of medium that previously utilized physical materials. Letters are now emails. Physical newspapers are now online. Both terrestrial radio and linear television are being replaced by streaming.

In these examples, the content itself is similar but the distribution rails are very different. The internet has had an impact on finance as well. My grandfather owned paper stock certificates. I have an online brokerage account. And the move away from paper hasn't been limited to just investments.

In 2015, just 24% of Pew Research survey respondents were cashless. By 2022, that figure was up to 41%. Just 14% of respondents in 2022 said they use cash for all or almost all of their purchases. The point is, money has generally gone digital as well. Yet settlement is still far too slow. And I can speak personally as to how annoying this can be. I recently migrated funds from one custodian to another. The process required a physical check sent by mail and took several days to complete. ACH would have been faster, but even that wouldn't have allowed my funds to settle instantly and be used right away.

With the dramatically faster settlement speeds offered by blockchain networks, there is simply no need for EFTs or a check-based process any longer. While peer-to-peer payment applications like Venmo or CashApp have been wonderful and have helped create the consumer expectation for instant payment, these platforms are all still walled gardens that require dated infrastructure operating behind the front end applications.

To be fair, we are seeing digital systems like FedNow slowly come online. The question then is should the ledger system upgrade be centrally managed and controlled or should there be more of an open system built on public blockchain infrastructure? Many believe the latter is the better approach and in my opinion Ethereum is still the leading network that is equipped for such a system.

Ethereum's Lead In DeFi and Stablecoins

Let's be honest, crypto's image in the mainstream is not great. Between the incredibly volatile boom and bust cycles, the regulatory drama, and the ease with which fraudsters have been able to use the technology, I understand why people would swear this space off. That being said, I still believe intentionally avoiding these assets would be a mistake and Ethereum is arguably one of the better long term bets.

With $57.4 billion in total value locked, or TVL, Ethereum has 58.6% of TVL share in all of crypto. It is by far the largest decentralized finance ecosystem in the public blockchain space. The second highest share figure goes to Tron (TRX-USD) at 10.6% or $10.4 billion. And when we combine the share figures from Ethereum scaling chains Arbitrum (ARB-USD), Polygon (MATIC-USD), Optimism (OP-USD), and Base (COIN), Ethereum's L2 environment would be the third largest ecosystem at over $6.5 billion in TVL. The point is, Ethereum's lead is massive and some of the largest chains in the DeFi space exist primarily to scale Ethereum rather than compete with it.

There are various kinds of financial activity that make up this TVL. Some of it is borrowing and lending through platforms like Aave (AAVE-USD). There is admittedly quite a bit of liquidity for trading memecoins through decentralized exchanges like Uniswap (UNI-USD). But there is also tokenization of real world assets like dollars through stablecoins. To me, this is still one of the major innovations of public blockchain tech.

Ethereum has a $76.5 billion stablecoin footprint. Again, the network has more than 50% share of this crypto-specific market. February 2024 was the second consecutive month with at least $400 billion in stablecoin volume on the network per Artemis' data. And again, secondary scaling chains are growing the Ethereum network off the main layer. Base did about $3.6 billion in stablecoin transfer volume in February. Arbitrum did $46 billion.

Consider what the collateral is that backs a cash deposit in any bank. It's likely US debt, probably short term T-bills. This is what is also backing the leading stabecoins in the market. Though unlike dollars deposited with some of the larger banks, stables on-chain can easily be put to work to generate varying yields. From where I sit, crypto's "killer app" is still payments and merchants just don't realize how much this helps them yet.

Dencun Upgrade

The March 13th Dencun upgrade on Ethereum has been justifiably overshadowed by all of the excitement from the Bitcoin ETFs over these last few months. Regardless, this is a significant upgrade in my opinion because it will enable far cheaper fees on Ethereum's scaling chains. Main chain fees on Ethereum have notoriously been very high, especially at times of network congestion. They can often eclipse $20 per transaction:

The way the scaling chains generally operate is by pooling off-chain transactions together into one large transaction that is then finalized on Ethereum. In doing so, the scaling chain operators charge users a much lower individual fee than would be experienced on the main chain. The scalers then pay the gas on the main network to secure those transactions and keep a spread. To this point, the increased transaction costs on Ethereum's main network have been passed on to the scaling chains and ultimately the users. Dencun will eliminate this problem:

Chain Dex Swap Before Dencun Dex Swap After Dencun Swap Savings Ethereum $18.75 $18.75 $0.00 Arbitrum $2.02 $0.40 $1.62 Optimism $1.42 $0.28 $1.14 Base $0.58 $0.01 $0.57 Click to enlarge

IntoTheBlock's forecast for a typical DEX swap following the Dencun upgrade will be just 40 cents on Arbitrum, 28 cents on Optimism, and a penny on Base. This means that a small business that can integrate USDC Stablecoin (USDC-USD) transactions on Base can theoretically process and settle payments with customers for less than they can with a credit card, PayPal (PYPL), Stripe, or Square (SQ). And all of it would ultimately be secured by Ethereum.

Risks

The biggest risk to all of this in my view is regulations. We still aren't really getting a straight answer out of the US SEC pertaining to ETH's classification as a security. Some believe it is. I think most in crypto believe that it isn't. There is also a very long way to go from cheap early adopter transactions to truly bringing traditional finance on-chain to a meaningful degree.

We're still at the stage where much of this is speculative and theoretical. But the idea of borderless payments with low fees and near instant settlement is highly attractive. Finally, the plethora of scaling solutions ultimately present another possible problem; namely the same walled garden issues facing fintech apps like Venmo or Cash App are also present in a fragmented L2 environment. There are solutions for this, but it will likely take a very long time before blockchain backends are abstracted away at the user level while also enabling interchain connectivity.

Summary

Investors are right to question this industry and the digital assets that are championed in it. For me, the crypto industry has still been more narrative than substance and that's a problem. But I think that there are real innovations that are possible from this technology and there is no doubt in my mind that the disruption of money and banking has lagged the disruption we've seen in other businesses. I do believe that disruption will ultimately catch up because at a certain point small businesses are going to get tired of paying a 3% fee if they don't have to. Ethereum and the chains scaling Ethereum provide that possibility. You can choose to avoid that with a ten-foot pole if you want, but I'm not going to.