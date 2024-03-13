Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The Significance Of Ethereum's Dencun Upgrade

Mar. 13, 2024 8:00 AM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD) Crypto
Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.96K Followers

Summary

  • Ethereum's DeFi footprint is massive. The network has commanding share of stablecoin TVL.
  • The network's Dencun upgrade will dramatically reduce fees on Ethereum's L2 chains. Base swaps could be as cheap as a penny.
  • Surveyed investors are still hesitant to allocate to this industry. I make the case that betting on crypto is simply betting on technological innovation disrupting the banking sector.

Close-up of Ethereum ETH cryptocurrency over computer circuit

ozgurdonmaz

With the recent approval of spot Bitcoin (BTC-USD) ETFs in the US market and the subsequent all-time highs in the price of the coin, BTC fever has justifiably dominated the attention of most cryptocurrency market analysts and participants. Interestingly, Ethereum (

This article was written by

Mike Fay profile picture
Mike Fay
3.96K Followers
Former media research analyst. Main coverage areas are crypto, BTC miners, metal, and media equities. Outside of Seeking Alpha, I write the Heretic Speculator newsletter where I share additional thoughts on finance with more of a social backdrop.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ETH-USD, BTC-USD, MATIC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I'm not an investment advisor.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ETH-USD Crypto

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Supply
Market Cap
Volume 24h
Volume $ 24h
Compare to Peers

More on ETH-USD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ETH-USD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.