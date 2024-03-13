AndreyPopov/iStock via Getty Images

Rollins's (NYSE:ROL) stock price has risen significantly since I upgraded it to 'Buy' in my previous article. I emphasized their capabilities to deliver HSD organic revenue growth over the long term. They released a solid Q4 FY23 result on February 14th, and I reiterate the 'Buy' rating with a fair value of $55 per share.

Solid Commercial Business Growth and Solid M&A Records

In Q4 FY23, they achieved 7% organic revenue growth and 7% acquisition growth, accompanied by 100bps adjusted operating margin expansion.

Rollins Quarterly Results

For FY23, Rollins generated 8% organic revenue growth and 6% acquisition growth and expanded their margins by 140bps to 19.7%. This solid growth was primarily driven by several strategic efforts.

Rollins has demonstrated considerable success in the residential pest control market, and now they embark on expanding their services into commercial sector. Specifically, they hired more salespeople, provided trainings to the commercial market, and developed many tools to support their salesperson to capture the big commercial market. As discussed over the earnings call, their commercial revenue was increased by 11% in FY23, significantly higher than the group revenue growth.

As highlighted in my previous article, acquisitions have been pivotal in driving Rollins’s overall growth. In FY23, they acquired 24 new businesses, including Fox Pest Control, the second largest deal in the company’s history. Fox Pest Control operates across 13 states, and the deal expands Rollins’s scales and enhances their route density in my view.

The route density is crucial for a pest control company’s margin, and a customer base with high route density could improve service personnel’s productivity and the company’s operating margin.

The following table examines the key financial metrics for Rollings over the past 5 years. They have consistently delivered double-digit revenue growth alongside robust margin expansion. In total, they allocated $366 million toward acquisitions, $300 million on shares repurchase, and $264 million in dividends, reflecting a remarkable and consistent capital allocation policy.

Rollins 10Ks

The margin expansion can be attributed to several factors. During the earnings call, their management indicated that they have begun raising price in 2024 at a similar rate as that of 2023. It is quite impressive for a company to raise their price even during a falling inflation economy. My biggest takeaway from the quarter is their strong pricing power over their customers. As I mentioned in my previous article, pest control services are often non-discretionary. It is quite obvious that hotel or restaurant operators cannot tolerate rodents running in their premises. Their management is quite confident in achieving 3%-4% pricing growth.

Lastly, their management highlighted that they were working on the modernization of their back office and supporting functions. With more tasks being done digitally, Rollins could reduce plenty of unnecessary costs by leveraging a modern IT infrastructure.

Anticipate 12% of Topline Growth

Rollins has not provided specific guidance for FY24 but indicated that the underlying health of the core pest control market supports another year of strong organic growth.

To estimate their revenue growth, I consider the following factors:

Pricing Increase: As discussed previously, Rollins has initiated price increases in 2024, and expects to achieve 3%-4% growth from pricing in FY24.

M&A: Historically, Rollins has been able to generate an average of 3%-4% growth from M&A. As disclosed over the earnings call, they anticipate carrying over 2% of acquisition growth from FY23 to FY24. Consequently, M&A could potentially contribute to 5%-6% of revenue growth in FY24.

Salesforce Expansion in the Commercial Market: They began hiring more sales personnel in FY23 and expect continued expansion in the commercial market in FY24. Assuming Rollins will deliver 2%-3% volume growth, their combined revenue growth could be around 12% in FY24.

Valuation Updates

As discussed above, I forecast Rollins to generate 12% of revenue growth in FY24, comprising 3%-4% pricing growth, 2%-3% volume growth and 5%-6% M&A growth. For the normalized growth, the model is assuming 7% organic revenue growth and 3.6% acquisitions growth, both aligned with their historical average.

Their margin expansion is expected to be driven by operating leverage, pricing increase as well as improved route density. In addition, the cooling job market in the U.S. would benefit Rollins’s cost structure in FY24, given that the pest control industry is labor-intensive. I estimate their operating expenses will grow by 10% year-over-year, leading to operating leverage and margin expansion of 20-50bps per year.

The fair value is calculated to be $55 per share after discounting future free cash flow and adjusting their net debt balance of $386 million. The current stock price is trading at around 28x FY25's FCF, a quite reasonable multiple for a double-digit stable growth company.

Rollins DCF - Author's Calculations

Near Term Weakness

Rollins's residential market grew by 5% organically in Q4 FY23, a declaration from 7% in the previous quarter. During the earnings call, their management blamed the deceleration to seasonality and high comparable last year. Historically, they often observed some deceleration of growth from Q3 to Q4 due to seasonality. In addition, the hurricanes in FY22 resulted in some residential business being pushed into Q4 FY22 results, creating a high comparable for Q4 FY23. Having said that, I anticipate Rollins's residential business to normalize in the new fiscal year, as they had decades long of sustainable residential market growth.

Conclusion

I admire Rollins's pricing power and efforts to consolidate the resilient pest control market in the U.S., and their expansion into the commercial market could potentially accelerate growth in the future. I reiterate the 'Buy' rating, with a fair value of $55 per share.