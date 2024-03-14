FotografieLink

We previously covered CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD) in December 2023, discussing why we chose to downgrade the stock as Hold, with it already pulling forward most of its upside potential thanks to the generative AI hype.

While we maintained our conviction surrounding its long-term prospects, we also believed that there might be moderate volatility in the near-term, with some traders likely to take their profits off the table at these inflated levels.

For now, it is apparent that the generative AI hype has gone into overdrive, with CRWD hitting over 90x in FWD P/E valuations over the past few weeks, as the global demand for generative AI-related services rises with the cybersecurity company also reporting an accelerated top/ bottom line growth.

With the stock hitting frothy heights and the market nearing extreme greed, we may see more volatility in the near-term, with us similarly heeding our old advice and rebalancing our portfolio at current levels, leading to our Sell rating for CRWD.

The CRWD Investment Thesis Is No Longer Viable Here

For now, CRWD reported a double beat FQ4'24 earnings call on March 05, 2024, with revenues of $845.33M (+7.5% QoQ/ +32.6% YoY), Annual Recurring Revenue [ARR] of $3.44B (+9.2% QoQ/ +34.3% YoY), and adj EPS of $0.95 (+15.8% QoQ/ +102.1% YoY).

Otherwise, it recorded exemplary FY2024 numbers of $3.05B (+36.1% YoY), $3.44B (+34.3% YoY), and $3.09 (+100.6% YoY), respectively, implying the growing adoption of its cybersecurity offerings.

The same has been observed in CRWD's expanding adj subscription gross margins of 80% (inline QoQ/ +3 YoY) and operating margins of 3.5% (+3.1 points QoQ/ +13.1 YoY) in the latest quarter, suggesting the improving scale of its operations.

This is on top of the growing Free Cash Flow generation at $294.43M (16.7% QoQ/ +35.1% YoY) and margins at 34.8% (+2.7 points QoQ/ +0.6 YoY/ +30.7 from FY2020 levels of 4.1%).

As a result of the improved bottom lines, it is unsurprising that its net cash on balance sheet has improved by leaps and bounds to $2.73B (+12.8% QoQ/ +39.2% YoY/ +200% from FY2020 levels of $0.91B) as well.

Much of CRWD's tailwinds are attributed to its single platform cybersecurity approach across different use cases and sales channels, first aided by the increased demand for cloud computing during the heights of pandemic and now further boosted by the rise of cloud-native generative AI SaaS.

This has led to its accelerating growth in overall channels sales by +39.1% YoY and endpoint security market leadership at 18.5% by Q2'23, with Canalys also highlighting that CRWD is "outgrowing the overall cybersecurity market," while "establishing itself as one of the fastest growing cybersecurity companies in the channel over the last 5-6 years."

This naturally resulted in CRWD's increased cross-selling with up to seven or more of its modules at 64% adoption rate (+1 points QoQ/ +2 YoY), six or more at 43% (+1 points QoQ/ +4 YoY), and five or more at 27% (+1 points QoQ/ +5 YoY), leading to its accelerating net new ARR of $282M (+26.4% QoQ/ +27% YoY) in the latest quarter.

As a result, it is unsurprising that the management has also offered a relatively promising FY2025 (CY2024) guidance, with revenues of $3.95B (+29.5% YoY) and adj EPS of $3.87 (+25.2% YoY) at the midpoint, exceeding the consensus estimates of $3.94B (+29.1% YoY) and $3.76 (+21.6% YoY), respectively.

The management's forward guidance has naturally led to the consensus' upgraded forward estimates, with CRWD expected to generate an accelerated top/ bottom line CAGR of +27.5% and +27.3% through FY2027.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +26.3%/ +20.1%, while building upon the historical top-line growth at +78.5% between FY2017 and FY2024, respectively.

These numbers do not appear to be overly ambitious as well, based on the CRWD management's 5 to 7Y target of $10B in ARR and approximate top-line CAGR of +28%.

Perhaps this is why CRWD has been moderately upgraded by the market, with the stock trading at elevated FWD P/E valuations of 82.57x and FWD Price/ Cash Flow of 59.68x. This is compared to its 1Y mean of 64.03x/ 46.41x and the sector median of 25.13x/ 23.33, respectively.

However, readers must also note that with elevated P/E valuations come great expectations, with any earning misses and/ or underwhelming forward guidance likely to bring forth painful corrections.

Most importantly, with the Generative AI trend already hitting new peaks at the time of writing, it is uncertain if CRWD is able to sustain the upward momentum for any longer.

If anything, the current tech rally has triggered CRWD's overly stretched FWD P/E valuations compared to its AI related peers, including NVIDIA (NVDA) at FWD P/E of 35.59x, Palantir (PLTR) at 79.76x, and Microsoft (MSFT) at 34.72x.

The same has been observed for multiple cybersecurity stocks, including Okta (OKTA) at 48.74x and Palo Alto Networks (PANW) at 50.81x, implying that CRWD may be too expensive at current levels.

So, Is CRWD Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

For now, CRWD has rapidly broken out of its 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages, with the stock charting new heights over the past few weeks.

The euphoria embedded in the stock prices is palpable indeed, with it trading way above our fair value estimate of $197.80, with a notable +63.20% premium at current levels. This is based on the FY2024 adj EPS of $3.09 and a more moderate 1Y P/E mean of 64.03x (nearer to its AI SaaS peers).

Based on the consensus FY2027 adj EPS estimates of $6.38, the stock has also pulled forward much of its upside potential to our long-term price target of $408.50, offering interested investors with a minimal margin of safety.

While we are confident about CRWD's widening competitive moat in the cybersecurity market and the consequently accelerated top/ bottom line growth, it is uncertain how long the euphoria surrounding generative AI may last, with the market momentum approaching extreme greed.

The same is observed in the McClellan Volume Summation Index, with an increasingly overbought market condition at an index of 1431.65x, up drastically from the near neutral point of 1075.92x in February 2024, with more volatility more likely as it near the December 2023 peak of 1914.69x.

Combined with the intensified insider sells over the past few months, it appears that it may be more prudent to take some gains at these levels while coming back in after a moderate retracement, preferably near at our estimated fair value for a well-balanced portfolio.

For now, we will be taking our own advice in Selling part of our CRWD holdings, ultimately resizing our portfolios at these inflated levels.

Do not chase this rally.