AIER's Everyday Price Index Spikes 0.73 Percent

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.81K Followers

Summary

  • In February 2024, the AIER Everyday Price Index (EPI) rose 0.73 percent to 286.9. This rise was the largest percentage increase in the index since August 2023.
  • In February 2024, the largest monthly price increases among EPI constituents were seen in motor fuel, postage and delivery services, and internet services.
  • The largest declines occurred in intracity transportation, fees for lessons and instructions, and pet products.

Businessman analysis stock chart in crisis covid-19 for investment in stockmarket and finance business planning selective stock for Stockmarket crash and Financial crisis

primeimages

By Peter C. Earle

In February 2024, the AIER Everyday Price Index (EPI) rose 0.73 percent to 286.9. This rise was the largest percentage increase in the index since August 2023 and the eighth-largest going back to January 2022 (26 months).

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.81K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

