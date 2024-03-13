Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
DHT Holdings: Best Balance Between PNAV, LTV, And Fleet Quality; Still Buy Rating

Mar. 13, 2024 12:42 AM ETDHT Holdings, Inc. (DHT) Stock
Summary

  • DHT Holdings ordered four new scrubber-fitted vessels, expected to be delivered between April and December 2026, at an average price per ship of $128.5 million.
  • DHT maintains a prudent capital structure with a gross LTV of 20.9%. The company has ample liquidity. DHT delivered $251 million in operating cash and $193 million in operating income.
  • FY23 Adjusted EBITDA reached $302 million, 77% higher than in 2022. The bottom line, EPS FY23 is $0.99/share, while FY22 is $0.48/share.
  • Compared with its VLCC/Suezmax pure play competitors, NAT and ECO, DHT strikes the best balance between fleet age and specs, LTV and PNAV.

Oil Tanker

HeliRy

Note: I have covered DHT Holdings (NYSE:DHT) previously. In my previous article on DHT, I pointed out the company's strengths, such as its VLCC-only fleet, prudent capital structure, ample liquidity, and adequate margins. Since then, the VLCC market has become tighter due to

I am a voracious reader and self-taught investor. In the past, I was an accountant in the maritime industry. Now, I am a happy retiree passionate about writing and financial markets. As the kids are grown up, I have time to pursue my endeavors: growing my portfolio and developing my writing skills. You will find enticing investment ideas in KD Research that are not limited by region or sector. However, all of them share a few common things: • They are overlooked. • They offer asymmetric risk rewards. • They pay dividends with juicy yields. When I filter for new ideas, I look for at least two of the three to be presented. As an investor and analyst, I prefer shipping and mining enterprises. However, I will dive deep without hesitation if I spot a company from another industry suitable for my investment style. My analytical approach is focused on fundamentals. Do not forget I was an accountant, and I love scrambling numbers. Nevertheless, the fundamentals are not good enough to time the market. I add technical analysis to avoid being too early or too late for the party. I am excited to join Seeking Alpha contributors and share my thoughts with SA's thriving investor community. I am associated with the existing author Banks and Beyond.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

