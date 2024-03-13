helen89/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Earnings of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) will likely receive a small boost from slight loan growth and margin expansion. On the other hand, a normal growth in operating expenses will restrict earnings growth. Overall, I'm expecting Northfield Bancorp to report earnings of $0.86 per share for 2024, almost unchanged from last year's earnings. The year-end target price suggests a high upside from the current market price. Additionally, the stock offers a high dividend yield. As a result, I'm adopting a Buy rating on Northfield Bancorp.

Loan Growth Outlook Is Mixed

The loan portfolio continued to decrease in size in the last quarter of 2023, leading to a full-year dip of 0.83%. This performance is particularly disappointing considering that the loan book has grown at a compounded annual growth rate of 5% over the last five years.

The outlook for loan growth is mixed, as different factors are currently providing varying signals. Northfield operates in Staten Island and Brooklyn of New York, as well as some counties in New Jersey; therefore, the economic strength of these regions is an important determinant of loan growth. As shown in the chart below, New York City's unemployment rate is quite high compared to both the national average and the city's history. Likewise, New Jersey's labor market is far from impressive.

Data by YCharts

The high unemployment rates in Northfield's markets show that the operating environment is currently not conducive to loan growth.

Commercial and multifamily real estate loans make up 88% of the total loan portfolio. As these real estate loans are a major focus area for Northfield Bancorp, land prices and borrowing costs are two major drivers of the company's loan demand. I'm expecting the Fed funds rate to dip by 50-75 basis points this year; therefore, the interest rate environment is beneficial for loan growth. However, land price curves have recently gotten quite steep, which bodes ill for loan growth. (Note: Commercial real estate prices aren't easily available; therefore, I've used the house price index as a proxy.)

Data by YCharts

Considering these factors, I'm expecting the loan portfolio to grow by 2% in 2024. Further, I'm expecting deposits to grow in line with loans. The following table shows my balance sheet estimates.

Financial Position FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net Loans 3,408 3,786 3,768 4,201 4,166 4,250 Growth of Net Loans NA 11.1% (0.5)% 11.5% (0.8)% 2.0% Other Earning Assets 1,294 1,356 1,305 1,015 1,044 1,065 Deposits 3,408 4,077 4,169 4,150 3,878 3,957 Borrowings and Sub-Debt 857 635 462 685 956 995 Common equity 696 754 740 701 699 694 Book Value Per Share ($) 14.8 15.5 15.2 15.1 16.0 15.9 Tangible BVPS ($) 13.9 14.6 14.3 14.2 15.1 15.0 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Net Interest Margin's Trend To Reverse

Northfield Bancorp's net interest margin declined by 62 basis points in 2023. The declining trend is likely to reverse in 2024 because of the anticipated interest rate cuts. The deposit book is heavy on Savings, Money Market, and NOW deposits, which make up 65% of the deposit book; therefore, compared to loans, the deposit book is quicker to re-price. As a result, interest rate cuts will lead to a somewhat immediate reduction in funding costs, while asset yields will decline at a lag.

The results of the management's rate sensitivity analysis given in the 10-K filing show that a 100-basis point rate cut could increase the net interest income by 2.7% over the first twelve months. However, the net interest income could suffer in the second year of the rate cuts as loan re-pricing will overtake deposit re-pricing.

Change in Interest Rates (basis points) Next 12 Months Net Interest Income Percent Change Months 13-24 Net Interest Income Percent Change 400 (20.9)% (5.2)% 300 (15.8)% (4.3)% 200 (9.9)% (1.9)% 100 (4.5)% (0.5)% - - - -100 2.7% (1.3)% -200 4.5% (4.3)% -300 4.4% (9.1)% -400 4.2% (9.1)% Source: 2023 10-K Filing Click to enlarge

As a result, I'm expecting the net interest margin to increase by 32 basis points by the end of this year from the end of last year. Considering the sharp downtrend in 2023, I'm expecting the average margin this year to be just three basis points higher than the average for last year.

Expecting Flattish Earnings

Earnings of Northfield Bancorp for 2024 will likely barely change from last year's level. Muted loan growth and a slightly higher average net interest margin will likely lift earnings. On the other hand, a normal growth of operating expenses will restrict earnings. I'm expecting non-interest expenses to grow at a rate that's close to the historical average growth rate.

Overall, I'm expecting Northfield Bancorp to report earnings of $0.86 per share for 2024, down by just 0.8% year-over-year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Income Statement FY19 FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 FY24E Net interest income 112 130 156 158 125 128 Provision for loan losses 0 13 (6) 4 1 2 Non-interest income 15 11 14 8 12 12 Non-interest expense 74 79 79 77 83 88 Net income - Common Sh. 40 37 71 61 38 37 EPS - Diluted ($) 0.85 0.76 1.45 1.32 0.86 0.86 Source: SEC Filings, Earnings Releases, Author's Estimates (In USD million unless otherwise specified) Click to enlarge

Risks Stem From Office Building Exposure

Northfield Bancorp's riskiness mostly comes from the loan portfolio's exposure to office properties. Commercial real estate ("CRE") loans collateralized by office buildings are around 22.4% of the CRE portfolio, or around 5% of the total loan portfolio. Thus, a material portion of the loan book is at considerable risk in the wake of the work-from-home culture.

Apart from the loan book, Northfield Bancorp's risk level appears satisfactory. Both deposits and securities currently carry limited risk, as discussed below.

Northfield had a net unrealized loss of $45.0 million on its Available-for-Sale securities portfolio at the end of last year as a result of the rising interest rate environment. To put this loss in perspective, $45 million is just 6% of the total equity book value. Estimated uninsured deposits amounted to approximately $869.9 million, or 22.4%, of total deposits. Considering that many other banks have uninsured deposits as high as 50% of total deposits, Northfield's deposit book does not appear to be too risky.

NFBK Is Offering A Dividend Yield Of 5.2%

Northfield Bancorp is offering an attractive dividend yield of 5.2% at the current quarterly dividend rate of $0.13 per share. The earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 61% for 2024, which is above the five-year average of 49%. Nevertheless, I believe the dividend is secure because a payout ratio of 61% is easily manageable. Further, the company is well-capitalized; therefore, there is no threat of a dividend cut from regulatory requirements. Northfield Bancorp reported a Tier I Capital ratio of 12.58% for the end of 2023, as opposed to the minimum regulatory requirement of 8.5%, according to the 10-K Filing.

Adopting A Buy Rating

I'm using the historical price-to-tangible book ("P/TB") and price-to-earnings ("P/E") multiples to value Northfield Bancorp. The stock has traded at an average P/TB ratio of 0.93x in the past, as shown below.

FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average T. Book Value per Share ($) 14.6 14.3 14.2 15.1 Average Market Price ($) 11.6 16.1 14.7 11.5 Historical P/TB 0.79x 1.12x 1.03x 0.76x 0.93x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/TB multiple with the forecast tangible book value per share of $15.0 gives a target price of $13.9 for the end of 2024. This price target implies a 37.7% upside from the March 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/TB ratio.

P/TB Multiple 0.73x 0.83x 0.93x 1.03x 1.13x TBVPS - Dec 2024 ($) 15.0 15.0 15.0 15.0 15.0 Target Price ($) 10.9 12.4 13.9 15.4 16.9 Market Price ($) 10.1 10.1 10.1 10.1 10.1 Upside/(Downside) 8.0% 22.9% 37.7% 52.6% 67.4% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

The stock has traded at an average P/E ratio of around 12.7x in the past, as shown below.

FY20 FY21 FY22 FY23 Average Earnings per Share ($) 0.76 1.45 1.32 0.86 Average Market Price ($) 11.6 16.1 14.7 11.5 Historical P/E 15.3x 11.1x 11.2x 13.3x 12.7x Source: Company Financials, Yahoo Finance, Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Multiplying the average P/E multiple with the forecast earnings per share of $0.86 gives a target price of $10.9 for the end of 2024. This price target implies an 8.1% upside from the March 11 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/E ratio.

P/E Multiple 10.7x 11.7x 12.7x 13.7x 14.7x EPS 2024 ($) 0.86 0.86 0.86 0.86 0.86 Target Price ($) 9.2 10.0 10.9 11.7 12.6 Market Price ($) 10.1 10.1 10.1 10.1 10.1 Upside/(Downside) (8.9)% (0.4)% 8.1% 16.6% 25.1% Source: Author's Estimates Click to enlarge

Equally weighting the target prices from the two valuation methods gives a combined target price of $12.4, which implies a 22.9% upside from the current market price. Adding the forward dividend yield gives a total expected return of 28.0%. Hence, I'm adopting a buy rating on Northfield Bancorp.