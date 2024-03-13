Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Core Scientific, Inc. (CORZ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference March 12, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Gitlin - SVP, Investor Relations

Adam Sullivan - CEO

Denise Sterling - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joe Flynn - Compass Point

John Todaro - Needham & Company

Lucas Pipes - B. Riley

Rosemary Sisson - Odeon Capital

Joseph Vafi - Canaccord Genuity

Kevin Dede - H.C. Wainwright

Jack Chan - Imperial Capital

Gregory Lewis - BTIG

Darren Aftahi - ROTH MKM

Josh Schimmer - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Hello and welcome to the Core Scientific Incorporated Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Harry and I'll be coordinating your call today. [Operator Instructions]

I will now hand you over to Steven Gitlin, Senior Vice President, Investor Relations and Marketing at Core Scientific to begin. Please go ahead.

Steven Gitlin

Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Core Scientific's fiscal year 2023 earnings conference call. This is Steven Gitlin, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations for Core Scientific. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. We will conduct a question-and-answer session after management's remarks. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded for replay purposes.

Before we begin, please note that on this call, certain information presented contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement other than historical or current facts that predict or indicate future events or trends, forecast, performance or achievements, and may contain words such as believe, anticipate, expect, estimate, intend, project, plan, or words or phrases with similar meaning. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. For further information on these risks and uncertainties, we encourage you to review the risk factors discussed in the company's

