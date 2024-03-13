ilbusca/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Introduction and thesis

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:CCOEF) develops and sells video games, mobile games, and arcade games internationally. Its primary franchises are Resident Evil, Street Fighter, and Monster Hunter.

It operates through the following segments:

Digital Contents develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

develops and sells packaged and digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games. Arcade Operations operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various event

operates Plaza Capcom amusement facilities primarily in commercial complexes, as well as hosts various event Amusement Equipment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software.

is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of frames and LCD devices for gaming machines, as well as software. Other Businesses engages in adapting game content into movies, animated television programs, music CDs, and merchandise; and devoting resources to esports. It also manages amusement arcades.

Our prior thesis

We last covered Capcom in Jun23, rating the stock a hold.

We strongly praised Capcom, which has experienced a decade of financial excellence, underpinned by product development and quality releases. Management has utilized the company’s IP well, allowing for interest to grow over time.

Whilst we expected its growth trajectory to continue, we acknowledged that much of its success was driven by the creation of compelling and interesting games, which inherently come with execution risk.

Following an impressive share price run of over 800% for the decade, we believe no further upside was present.

Updated thesis

Much of our beliefs about Capcom remain. We are highly impressed by how the company has developed, with its recent performance showing strength during difficult economic conditions. From a deep dive into its portfolio of IP, we see long-term value and the potential for greater global penetration.

Whilst the pipeline does not suggest strong double-digit growth, we see positive development coming from the new Monster Hunter game in early 2025 and the Street Fighter movie. We expect Management to keep its “foot on the gas” with the development of its IP, even if flagship game releases naturally take several years.

Share price

Since we last covered the stock, it has gained ~8%, slightly trailing the wider S&P500 which has seen gains fueled by AI speculation.

Commercial analysis

Presented above are Capcom's financial results.

Capcom’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of +4% during the last decade, while its EBITDA has impressively exceeded this at +17%. This trajectory is a reflection of its successful investment in its game portfolio. With the creation of timeless titles that can be played years later, Capcom’s unit economics have soared, while maintaining a (relatively) small team of passionate developers (+2% growth CAGR in headcount).

Capcom’s recent financial performance has been equally strong, with top-line growth of +111%, +74%, +30%, and +2% in its last four quarters. This is attributable to the highly successful remake of RE4 (~6.5m copies sold globally), which achieved critical acclaim, supported slightly by the failed Netflix reboot of the Western Resident Evil franchise.

The majority of Capcom’s growth is derived from its Digital Contents segment, which has grown at a CAGR of +19.0% since Q3’20. This is a reflection of an acceleration in new title releases, utilizing both the company’s back catalog with releases such as Resident Evil 2 (2019), Resident Evil 3 (2020), and Resident Evil 4 (2023), all of which were remakes, and new releases, such as Street Fighter (2023), Ace Attorney Chronicles (2021), Resident Evil Village (2021), and Monster Hunter Stories 2 (2021). Management must be credited for ramping production without materially impacting quality, further building its strong IP position. The quality and perception of its IP globally is fundamentally important to the company’s long-term success, as it softens the pressure on the quality of the games (greater proportion of consumers that will buy regardless).

Capcom’s margin improvement within this segment is a combination of greater digital sales (2.3x vs. 2019 compared to 1.45x uplift in packaged sales), which yield a lower cost to deliver, and its growing portfolio of games. Unlike EA (EA) and Activision (MSFT) (as an example), Capcom does not create games with short lifecycles, such as Call of Duty or EA Sports FC. Its games are timeless and can be played years in the future, creating a longer sales tail and less incremental cost investment to develop. As an example, Resident Evil 2 was released in 2019 with lifetime sales to date of 1,361k copies, 166k of which was in FY23 (12%). This is how the company can grow its headcount at such a low rate (+2%) while still delivering strong incremental title sales.

We have mentioned several times the “development of its IP”, which we believe is financially supported by the following. Catalog sales, namely those of games not newly released, have grown 2.2x since Q3’19, while new unit sales have grown 1.4x, illustrating the increased weighting toward historical titles as its portfolio grows but also the growing interest in new releases. Further, the commercial development of this is seen in Capcom’s global sales, compared to its domestic stronghold (Japan). Overseas unit sales have increased 2x since Q3’19, while Japanese sales have increased 1.84x. Both imply a steadier growth trajectory alongside increased interest in new releases, propelling the company forward.

Capcom’s other segments are far less impressive, comprising ~23.3% of revenue and ~0.7% of OP. Whilst the transition away from these services have allowed for margins to improve, we are not overly critical of their existence. The services act to enhance Capcom’s IP, at a relatively low cost to the business. Further, Amusement in particular has contributed well to its overall growth trajectory (+86.5%), with comparable margins (56.9%).

Analysts are forecasting mild growth over the coming 5 years, albeit with a noticeable bump in FY25F. Alongside this, current margins are expected to be rigid. The pipeline for new games appears healthy, with a new Monster Hunter expected in 2025 and a Street Fighter movie in production. This should contribute to strong demand in 2025/26, although we are hesitant about double-digit growth prior to this. We suspect FY24F could land slightly below estimates and FY26F above.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

One of our few criticisms of Capcom is Management’s capital allocation policy, which follows the conservative approach many Japanese businesses take. The company’s cash balance was 29% of revenue in FY14, it is now 71%. This is abnormally high and far above an efficient level in our view. This is particularly glaring due to the lower cost of capital in Japan.

Whilst acknowledging its share price is expensive, we would like to see distributions increase as a means of further enhancing shareholder value. Even if this is purely in the way of dividends initially.

Industry analysis

Presented above is a comparison of Capcom's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (9 companies).

Capcom continues to materially outperform its peers, with superior growth and margins. We heavily attribute this to its unique position and portfolio, mirroring the likes of CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLF) in the West. Interest in its IP is high, with lower relative cost to product vs. AAA titles, and a longer tail for sales.

Valuation

Capcom is currently trading at 17x LTM EBITDA and 16x NTM EBITDA. This is a premium to its historical average.

A premium to its historical average is undeniably warranted, owing to the company’s strong portfolio development and the financial progress that has come from this. Further, a premium to its peer group is also justifiable, as its superior margins and more comparable growth will allow for compounding alpha over time.

This said, it is worth highlighting that Capcom has greater risks due to the pressure to create compelling games, unlike others who can rely more heavily on IP alone. Further, its development cycle is longer due to its scale, unable to regularly pump out games. Finally, Management’s conservative capital allocation policy is limiting the maximum returns possible for shareholders. We believe these are the factors leading to the relatively small premium to its peers (~9% on an LTM EBITDA basis).

Our view is that Capcom is not undervalued currently, with a FCF yield of ~3% which investors are not able to enjoy currently. We do consider it a long-term winner but with limited releases expected until 2025, investors will likely have the opportunity to acquire this business at a similar valuation over the coming year.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

FX - As a Japanese business, investors face FX risk associated with the value of their investment.

Execution - As touched on, the pressure to deliver a high-quality game, in some cases the only game released in a given year, is high and will impact the revenue trajectory for years to come.

Final thoughts

Capcom is a fantastic business in our view, underpinned by a passionate team that has a track record of making compelling games that consumers can play for years. Whilst we are not a fan of Management’s conservative capital allocation approach, it is very clear this is a well-run business through an analysis of its financial development.

We expect Capcom to continue to win in the coming years, although its trajectory will likely soften unless a flagship release is announced for 2026-27.

Although we do not see upside at its current valuation, we are upgrading our rating to buy. Capcom has shown an ability to weather difficult economic conditions and is laying the foundations for several global franchises. We see it as a long-term winner that should not be tactically timed for an entry.

