Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Mar. 13, 2024 12:54 AM ETSIGA Technologies, Inc. (SIGA) Stock
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
145.21K Followers

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call March 12, 2024 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Diem Nguyen - Chief Executive Officer

Daniel Luckshire - Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Soo Romanoff - Edison Group

Lance Kimbrough - Ivy Creek Capital

Operator

Welcome to the SIGA Business Update Call. Before we turn the call over to SIGA management, please note that any forward-looking statements made during this call are based on management's current expectations and observations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, that could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements.

SIGA does not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect events or changed circumstances after this call. For a discussion of factors that could cause results to differ, please see the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including, without limitation, the company's annual report on Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2023. And its subsequent reports on Form 10-Q and Form 8-K.

I will now hand the call over to Diem Nguyen, CEO of SIGA. Please go ahead.

Diem Nguyen

Good afternoon, everyone, and thank you for joining today's call and review of our business results for the fourth quarter and full-year of 2023. I am joined by Dan Luckshire, our Chief Financial Officer; and we're pleased to have this opportunity to provide an update to our shareholders. After the update, we'll be happy to answer any other questions.

I'd like to begin by recognizing the work and contributions of Phil Gomez, who served as SIGA's CEO for the seven years. Phil was instrumental in transforming our company into a more commercial organization, with sales in over 25 countries and securing key regulatory approvals for our TPOXX franchise. On behalf of our team, I want to thank

Recommended For You

About SIGA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SIGA

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.