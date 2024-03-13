Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Hershey: We Are Downgrading To Hold Based On The Outlook

Mar. 13, 2024 2:19 AM ETThe Hershey Company (HSY) Stock
Bela Lakos
Bela Lakos
1.15K Followers

Summary

  • The Hershey Company is a global confectionery company known for its diverse range of chocolate and confectionery products.
  • Quarterly results for Q4 2023 showed a decrease in net sales and net income, primarily due to the North America Salty Snacks segment.
  • The outlook for 2024 does not promise much improvement, with anticipated single-digit net sales growth but relatively flat earnings per share.

Holiday Hershey Kisses

gsheldon

Founded in 1894, The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) stands as a global icon in the confectionery industry. Headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, the company is renowned for its diverse range of chocolate and confectionery products, including the iconic Hershey's chocolate bars. With a commitment

This article was written by

Bela Lakos
Bela Lakos
1.15K Followers
Petroleum engineer with an enthusiasm for investing, accounting and personal finances.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Past performance is not an indicator of future performance. This post is illustrative and educational and is not a specific offer of products or services or financial advice. Information in this article is not an offer to buy or sell, or a solicitation of any offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned herein. Information presented is believed to be factual and up-to-date, but we do not guarantee its accuracy and it should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. Expressions of opinion reflect the judgment of the authors as of the date of publication and are subject to change. This article has been co-authored by Mark Lakos.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

