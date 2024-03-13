tupungato

Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) has captured a new wave of operating and financial momentum, quietly pushing shares to a near 3-year high. The company's latest quarterly report beat expectations, highlighted by expanding margins, turning the page on a challenging last couple of years between the pandemic disruptions and the more recent wave of inflationary cost pressures.

It's been a few years since we last covered Tapestry, and while a lot has changed, we sense that the outlook is stronger than ever considering the opportunities from the pending acquisition of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) expected to close later this year as the next growth driver.

We remain bullish on TPR, which remains attractively priced with room for more upside, supported by solid fundamentals.

TPR Earnings Recap

TPR Q2 non-GAAP EPS of $1.63 came in $0.17 ahead of the consensus and was up 20% from the period last year. Revenue of $2.1B, was up a modest 3%, but also above estimates.

Within the top line, strength from the flagship "Coach" brand where sales climbed by 7% y/y, balancing a -6% decline in the "Kate Spade" group and soft trends from the smaller "Stuart Weitzman" brand.

A strategic shift in the firm-wide sales mix, particularly with a focus on handbag assortment, has helped with profitability. By region, even as sales in North America were flat, an 11% increase in Europe and a 19% rebound in Greater China continued the momentum seen in recent quarters.

Those dynamics helped the gross margin reach 71.6%, up 300bps from 68.6% in Q2 2023, also capturing easing input costs including a lower freight expense. A 22.8% non-GAAP operating margin, compared to 20.6% in the period last year.

The results this quarter were strong enough for management to raise full-year EPS guidance to a range between $4.20 and $4.25, from a prior midpoint estimate of $4.125, representing an annual growth rate of around 8.5% from 2023.

The forecast would be driven by a sales growth of 1%, balancing the Coach strength against the weaker Kate Spade segment, while the operating margin is seen expanding by 100 basis points. Comments during the earnings conference call projected optimism for the rest of the year.

What's Next For TPR?

While we think Tapestry's current trends are moving in the right direction, we also see the $8.5 billion acquisition of Capri Holdings announced back in August 2023 as a game changer.

The addition of luxury brands "Versace", and "Jimmy Choo", as well as the more mass-market "Michael Kors" group significantly expands the scale of Tapestry with a wider global reach and a more complete fashion platform. The expectation is that the combined group will generate upward of $200 million in annual cost synergies while being immediately accretive to EPS.

The baseline right now is for the deal to proceed, with the latest development being an updated filing with the European antitrust regulator. Some of the undue skepticism reflected in Capri's stock price currently trading at a discount to the deal value may be related to the recent high-profile examples of mergers getting blocked, such as Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) attempted purchase of iRobot Corp. (IRBT) or even JetBlue Airways Corp.'s (JBLU) failed merger of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE).

In our opinion, the particular category strengths across the various Tapestry and Capri brands are sufficiently separate and distinct to overcome major monopolistic competitive concerns.

For example, Coach and Versace are big with handbags, but the brands stand out at different price points. We sense regulators should recognize the larger number of independent players in this segment, which makes this merger relatively low impact in terms of distorting global retail pricing structures.

Thinking about the rest of fiscal 2024, Tapestry should continue to benefit from the resilient global economy as supportive of its demand outlook. Some upside to management guidance with stronger-than-expected sales should also help shares of TPR make its next leg higher.

Looking out to 2025 and 2026, we can also point out that current consensus estimates have not yet incorporated Capri's contribution. The way we see it playing out is that a final approval later this year could work as a catalyst for the stock by getting past this one layer of uncertainty.

Putting it all together, we view TPR's current valuation between a forward P/E of 11x and just 9x free cash flow as undervalued for a company that could be months away from entering a new era of transformative growth.

What we like about the stock is that even in the unexpected scenario where the Capri deal falls through, the company's outlook on a standalone basis is positive. Balance sheet deleveraging through strong underlying cash flows can support some expansion of these same valuation multiples.

Final Thoughts

We rate TPR as a buy with a price target for the year ahead at $59.00 representing a 14x multiple on the 2024 consensus EPS of $4.23. It may be a bit early to suggest the Capri deal will go through, but our thinking is that building market confidence over the next several months should work as a bid on the stock. Into 2025, finalized details including updated long-term financial targets can push shares even higher.

In terms of risks, the possibility that the deal does end up blocked could introduce some volatility into the stock, although we believe the downside would be limited given the company's standalone strengths. More concerning would be a broader deterioration of the macro backdrop, undermining sales trends and forcing a reset of the earnings outlook.

Monitoring points over the next few quarters include progress in stabilizing the Kate Spade brand, as well as trends in the firm-wide gross and operating margin.