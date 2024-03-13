phuttaphat tipsana/iStock via Getty Images

After declining significantly on the back of poor clinical data, Relay Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:RLAY) stock has been treading water over the past 10 months. Investors appear to be overly focused on the progress of individual drugs, rather than Relay's structure-based drug design platform, which seeks to leverage an understanding of protein motion. For better or worse, it will likely take years for the merits of Relay's approach to be fully understood, though.

Overview

Relay is a drug discovery company leveraging technology to develop precision medicines, with an initial focus on small molecules for oncology. Relay's approach is somewhat similar to that pioneered by Vertex (VRTX), except that Relay makes greater use of simulation and AI. Relay's platform is also comparable to Schrodinger's (SDGR) drug discovery business, with the difference being Relay's focus on protein motion. While this approach is computationally intensive, hardware advances provide a natural tailwind.

Precision medicine aims to drug genetically validated target proteins; however, some proteins have proven difficult to target using conventional drug discovery tools. Relay is trying to develop insights into protein motion and how this relates to protein function in order to drug targets that have previously proven intractable.

The company’s Dynamo platform is also applicable to other areas of precision medicine, like monogenic diseases, where genetic alterations contribute to diseases. Dynamo could also extend beyond small molecules, to areas like protein therapeutics and antibody design.

Relay’s Dynamo platform integrates a range of experimental and computational approaches, which aim to elucidate the structure and motion of proteins and how small molecules interact with them. Experimental techniques include room-temperature crystallography to help determine protein structures. Modelling molecular behavior is generally compute-intensive, but exponentially more so when performing dynamic simulations. Relay manages this through access to the Anton 2 supercomputer, which was custom-built by D.E. Shaw Research.

Market

Relay’s initial focus is on precision oncology, due to the fact that the driver of disease is often well understood and there are targets that are amenable to Relay’s approach. Over 125 genetic driver alterations have been identified in 89% of tumors. Conventional drug discovery approaches have had limited success against most of these targets, though. The oncology drugs market is expected to grow at a double-digit rate through until at least 2028, reaching roughly 360 billion USD in sales.

There are also thousands of monogenic (change in a single gene) diseases which affect millions of people globally. The FDA has only approved a limited number of therapies to treat these conditions in recent decades, though, leaving a vast unmet therapeutic need.

Relay’s platform can also likely be used to develop therapies for genetically defined subpopulations of more common diseases in neurology, immunology, and other therapeutic areas.

Protein Dynamics

Proteins control cellular function and are important in many diseases. They are encoded by the human genome and have unique structures which are determined by their amino acid sequence. Proteins are dynamic and can adopt different shapes, though, which may be necessary to carry out their function. This is important for drug design, as defects in protein motion have been implicated in up to 40% of all diseases.

Protein structures have historically been determined using crystallography conducted at cryogenic temperatures, giving a static view of a rigid molecule, which does not accurately represent proteins in a biological context. Advances in technology are changing this, though. For example, room-temperature crystallography, physics-based modelling and machine learning are providing insights into protein motion, which can be used in drug design.

Dynamo

Relay is taking a technological approach to drug discovery, based around developing an understanding of protein motion, which Relay believes allows it to converge on optimized compounds with greater efficiency than conventional approaches. This approach has been enabled by advances in areas like next-gen sequencing, improved experimental techniques and computational power.

Relay’s Dynamo platform simulates the dynamic behavior of proteins, potentially enabling the identification of novel binding sites which modulate the target protein’s behavior. Computational screens can also yield a larger number of potential therapies to proceed into lead optimization than conventional experimental techniques alone. An understanding of protein motion can also help to design optimized compounds (potency, selectivity, bioavailability, and drug-like properties).

Figure 1: Dynamo Drug Discovery Platform (source: Relay Therapeutics)

While potentially useful, simulating molecular dynamics is extremely compute-intensive. To assist with this, Relay uses the Anton 2 supercomputer, which was specifically built to increase the speed of molecular dynamics simulations.

Anton 2 is the first platform to achieve simulation rates of multiple microseconds of physical time per day for systems with millions of atoms. Anton 2’s performance on a standard benchmark is 180 times faster than any commodity hardware platform or general-purpose supercomputer. This allows the behavior of proteins to be simulated over much longer time periods than was previously possible. Other drug discovery efforts may use molecular dynamics, but they are limited to vastly smaller timescales than Relay because of this.

Application areas include biomolecular energy transformation, ion channel selectivity and gating, drug interactions with proteins and nucleic acids, protein folding and protein-membrane signaling.

A motion-based functional understanding of target proteins also enables the design of physiologically relevant activity-based and ligand-centric screens. These experimental measurements are then used to identify molecules to modulate target proteins.

Figure 2: Dynamo can be Deployed Across the Various Stages of Drug Discovery (source: Relay Therapeutics)

While it is initially focusing on small molecule therapies, the Dynamo platform could also be used for large molecule drug discovery efforts, including peptide or protein therapeutics.

Discovery Workflow

The Dynamo platform helps Relay to gain a better understanding of protein structure and motion so that the company can generate a target modulation hypothesis. The typical workflow is:

Determine protein structure

Simulate protein dynamics

Generate target modulation hypothesis for a small molecule drug

Screen for suitable small molecules in silico

Optimize molecule design

Figure 3: Relay's Discovery Workflow (source: Relay Therapeutics)

Relay’s discovery workflow begins by determining the structure of and differences between wild-type and mutant forms of the protein using techniques like X-ray crystallography and Cryo-EM. This data enables Relay to identify areas of the protein target that could be exploited in the drug discovery process. Anton 2 is then used to simulate the dynamic behavior of proteins over relatively long timescales.

Once Relay has an understanding of protein structure and dynamics, the company tries to identify ways to modulate the protein with a small molecule drug. Relay targets novel pockets that are not the active site but still impact protein function.

Relay then tries to identify suitable drugs to target the identified pocket. In addition to experimental screening, Relay screens billions of molecules from a virtual compound library in silico, allowing the company to explore a wider diversity of chemical space.

After identifying a lead compound, Relay performs lead optimization to obtain a molecule with the desired properties. Rather than engaging in a time-consuming and expensive iterative optimization process involving the design, synthesis and testing of thousands of compounds, Relay again uses dynamic simulation to prioritize which compounds to synthesize and test experimentally.

Relay also leverages data generated during dynamic simulations to train machine learning models to identify relationships between molecular interactions observed in the simulations and biological activity observed in experiments. Models can be trained based on multiple parameters, including ligand motion, protein-ligand interactions, and protein conformation, and used to make predictions to prioritize the synthesis of new molecules.

Benefits

While it is still early days for Relay, the company believes that its approach will prove to be faster, less expensive and yield drugs with a higher probability of clinical success.

It generally takes 3 to 5 years to progress from a validated hit to a development candidate, but Relay believes that it can do this in 18 to 24 months. Relay is also able to explore a greater diversity of chemical space than traditional approaches, potentially leading to better development candidates.

Figure 4: Potential Benefits of Relay's Approach (source: Relay Therapeutics)

Pipeline

Relay has chosen to initially focus on small molecule therapies for oncology where there is a well-understood target that is a driver of disease and is amenable to Relay’s platform. While Relay's discovery efforts are still fairly nascent, the company has a number of drugs in the early stages of clinical trials.

RLY-4008

RLY-4008 is a selective inhibitor of FGFR2, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is frequently altered in some cancers. It has received orphan designations for cholangiocarcinoma treatment. Early clinical data suggests that RLY-4008 is a highly selective FGFR2 inhibitor that is not limited by off-target toxicities.

Phase 1/2 data for cholangiocarcinoma and solid tumors showed promising results in terms of tumor reduction and duration of response. Relay is minimizing resource allocation to RLY-4008 in 2024 to allow data to mature and inform future decisions. A data update is expected in the second half of 2024.

RLY-2608

RLY-2608 is designed to be the first allosteric, pan-mutant (H1047X, E542X and E545X) and isoform-selective PI3Kα inhibitor. PI3K inhibitors have a history of challenges relating to both safety and efficacy.

Clinical data has shown that RLY-2608 is generally well tolerated, but early data was viewed as disappointing by investors, causing Relay’s share price to plummet. While evidence of efficacy was weak, the trial involved patients with advanced disease who have not responded to other treatments.

Relay has stated that it is pleased with the data disclosed to date, and how the clinical profile continues to mature. Relay intends to advance the program with combination therapies and plans on sharing additional data in the second half of 2023.

RLY-5836

RLY-5836 (deprioritized) is a PI3Kα inhibitor that has demonstrated activity on the most common PI3Kα mutations in preclinical studies.

RLY-2139

RLY-2139 (paused) is designed to be a potent and selective inhibitor of CDK2 that spares other CDKs.

ERalpha Degrader

Relay's ERalpha Degrader (paused) is designed to be a bifunctional protein degrader.

GDC-1971

GDC-1971 (formerly RLY-1971) is an inhibitor that binds and stabilizes SHP2 in its inactive conformation. Relay entered into a license and collaboration agreement for GDC-1971 with Genentech in December 2020. As part of the agreement, Genentech has assumed development of GDC-1971.

Discovery Programs

Relay also has a number of discovery programs in oncology and genetic disease. The company plans on disclosing new pre-clinical programs in 2024.

Figure 5: Relay's Pipeline (source: Relay Therapeutics)

Financial Analysis

It is difficult to draw many conclusions from Relay's current financials, as the company is essentially pre-revenue, although it has generated nominal amounts of revenue in the past from things like licensing.

Operating expenses totaled approximately 400 million USD in 2023 and the company used around 300 million USD cash in its operating activities. Relay still has roughly 750 million USD of cash, cash equivalents and investments on its balance sheet and no debt. This provides at least 2-3 years runway before the company will need to consider raising capital.

Conclusion

Relay's stock is down significantly since the company went public in 2020. While some of this is the result of a high initial valuation, I believe that the company is now being harshly judged on early clinical data. Relay is taking a technological approach to drug discovery, which it hopes will increase the probability of success, lower costs and reduce time to market. Even if this approach works, the majority of its candidates should be expected to fail during clinical trials. The company’s platform and approach to drug discovery is the value driver, rather than any one individual program. While investors currently have limited hard data by which to judge the company, the success or failure of any individual program won't make or break for the company.

Figure 6: Relay Share Price Return (source: Seeking Alpha)

Relay's valuation appears low given the company's potential, although it could take a number of years for the company to build sufficient data to demonstrate the merits of its approach.

Schrodinger is probably the most similar company, but a comparison is difficult as Schrodinger has a software business which is valuable in its own right and performs more R&D for clients. The valuation of the drug discovery businesses of both Relay and Schrodinger appears low compared to structure-based design companies like Structure Therapeutics and Morphic. These companies are both pre-revenue but have molecules which have made further progress in clinical trials, which appears to be the driver of their higher valuations.