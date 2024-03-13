Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ladder Capital: Is The Dividend Safe In 2024?

Mar. 13, 2024 2:54 AM ETLadder Capital Corp (LADR) Stock
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.32K Followers

Summary

  • Ladder Capital's shares went into a new up-leg after Q4'23 results were submitted.
  • Concerns have been raised about the REIT's loan book and deteriorating provision trend. However, overall risks appear relatively low as the CECL reserve represents only 1.4% of CRE loan investments.
  • LADR's dividend is well-supported, with a FY 2023 distribution coverage ratio of 1.46X.

Manhattan at night

Olga Kaya/E+ via Getty Images

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) is a mortgage lender focused chiefly on short term, variable rate balance sheet first mortgage loans. The REIT has been confronted with concerns about the quality of its loan book due to a

This article was written by

The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
23.32K Followers
I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STWD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LADR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on LADR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LADR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.