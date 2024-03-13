CharlieChesvick

Investment Case

For the next 6 months, Series 2 preferred shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSX:NPI.PR.B:CA) seem to provide a better return on investment than the company’s common shares (TSX:NPI:CA). Northland’s common shares are better suited as a longer-term investment, as the company’s valuation heavily relies on the increase in EBITDA and Cash Flow after the completion of the three flagship projects 3 years down the road.

In the 2024 Investor Day presentation, the company’s management shared its construction schedules and financial projections for 2024-2027. The company expects that the completion of these three projects will increase Adjusted EBITDA from approximately $1.2 billion in 2023 to $1.6-1.8 billion in 2027 (all the figures are in CAD unless otherwise stated). However, no growth contribution is projected for 2024, and minimal growth contribution is booked for 2025.

Given that the company reported relatively weak results for 2023 and projected even lower numbers for 2024, we see limited positive drivers for Northland’s common shares in the next 6 months despite the 5% annual dividend yield. At the same time, Northland Power Inc.'s NPI.PR.B:CA preferred shares offer a much higher dividend yield of approximately 10.51% based on the current share price of $18.60. The next quarterly dividend reset in early June this year will likely result in a similarly high yield.

Why We Like NPI.PR.B:CA

It is a good time to buy the NPI.PR.B:CA as the ex-dividend date is coming up on March 19, 2024. According to the company's website, the dividends will be paid on the last business day of March (March 29, 2024). The NPI.PR.B:CA dividend yield was reset 30 days prior to the quarterly dividend payment date. Based on the company’s website information, the new quarterly dividend is approximately $0.49 per preferred share, which results in an annualized yield of 10.51% based on the share price of $18.60 as of March 11, 2024.

The market seems to believe that the government will start decreasing interest rates in the second half of the year. If this assumption is correct, the next reset of the quarterly dividend payment for Northland’s Series 2 preferred shares (30 days before the last business day in June) will also result in a similarly high yield. For comparison, the annual dividend yield for the common shares of Northland Power (paid monthly) is currently around 5%.

The reset yield for the preferred shares is the sum of the 2.8% spread and the yield of the GOC 3-Month Treasury. We calculated that the March dividend of $0.49 implies a GOC 3-Month Treasury yield of approximately 4.96%.

We also noticed that over the last 12 months, Northland’s Series 2 preferred shares significantly outperformed common shares. This could be partly explained by the expectation of an aggressive interest rate decrease by the Bank of Canada, which recently changed to more modest monetary easing forecasts. Another reason is the company's relatively weak financial results reported for 2023. According to the Northland Power 2024 guidance, the management does not expect significant improvement this year either.

What About The Growth Of Common Shares?

On February 22, Northland Power reported relatively weak financial results for Q4 and 2024. The company reported a decrease in Revenues both for Q4 and for the full year. Similarly, Earnings moved into negative territory. Adjusted EBITDA increased in Q4 2023 relative to Q4 2022 but went down year-over-year in 2023. However, the company achieved growth in Adjusted Free Cash Flow per Share and Free Cash Flow per Share quarterly and for the full year 2023.

Northland Power Reported Weak Results For The Q4 And Full Year 2023

Company Q4 and annual results

The 2024 guidance provided by the management is not exciting as it does not indicate any meaningful growth in EBITDA. The target ranges for 2024 Adjusted Free Cash Flow per Share and Free Cash Flow per share are lower than those in 2023.

2024 Guidance Does Not Show Any Improvement Year-Over-Year

Company Q4 and annual results

During its Investor Day on March 5, the management presented the following projections for Adjusted EBITDA growth in the long term. The company expects that completion of the Oneida, Hai Long, and Baltic Power projects will increase Adjusted EBITDA from approximately $1.2 billion in 2023 to $1.6-1.8 billion in 2027. However, no growth contribution is projected for 2024, and minimal growth contribution is booked for 2025.

Northland Power Investor Day presentation

All these facts tell us that the management does not expect 2024 to be the year of a meaningful improvement of the company’s financials. At the same time, Northland has confirmed its commitment to paying a $1.20 annual dividend per common share. The risk to dividend payments seems minimal not only because almost all of the company’s generation has lengthy power purchase agreements with reliable off-takers and most of the debt is a fixed rate long-term but also because the company has already achieved financial closure for its three flagship projects and according to the management is not planning to raise additional funds.

Moreover, based on the company's presentation, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch reconfirmed Northland’s credit rating of BBB with a stable outlook in May 2023.

Construction Of The Three Flagship Projects

The three priority projects for Northland are Hai Long, Baltic Power, and Oneida. Hai Long is a 1,022MW offshore wind project, and Baltic Power is a 1,140MW offshore wind project. Northland’s management underlined its focus on completing these two and the energy storage Oneida project. This trio is expected to provide a 30% increase in the company’s Adjusted EBITDA in 2027.

Northland Power Investor Day presentation

Northland Power has proven its ability to build complex and sizable offshore wind power projects. In the past, the company developed and constructed a 600MW Gemini offshore wind park in the Netherlands and the 332MW Nordsee One offshore wind project in Germany.

Major Milestones

During the company’s Investor Day, the management outlined the following construction schedules for Hai Long, Baltic Power and Oneida.

Hai Long Foundation fabrication - H2 2024 Foundation installation / Piling - H2 2024; H2 2025 Transition Pieces / Jackets Installation - H2 2024; H2 2025 Wind Turbine Installation - H2 2025; H2 2026 Commercial Operations - H1 2026 (Hai Long 2); H1 2027 (Hai Long 3)

Baltic Power Foundation fabrication - H1 2025 Foundation installation - H2 2025 Wind Turbine Fab. & Delivery - 1H 2025 Wind Turbine Installation - H2 2025 Cold & Hot Commissioning - H1 2026 Commercial Operations - H2 2026 (Baltic Power)

Oneida Battery & Transformer Fabrication - H2 2024 Foundation Installation - H2 2024 Battery Delivery - H2 2024 Transformer & Substation - Early 2025 Cabling & Terminations - Early 2025 Commissioning - H2 2025 Commercial Operations - H2 2025



Other events that could influence the short-term valuation of Northland’s common shares include:

Successful strategic selling of assets that reached the financial closure stage;

Future decrease of interest rates by the Bank of Canada;

Strong generation, solid financial results, and cost control in 2024, resulting in improved profitability and better-than-guided Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Free Cash Flow per share, and Free Cash Flow per share.

Most of these factors will likely materialize in H2 2024 at the earliest. Though important, the construction milestones in 2024 do not significantly increase investor confidence regarding the successful completion of the major projects. The recently announced sale of the 130MW La Lucha solar project to Cometa Energia for $205 million is expected to close in 2024. It seems safe to assume the second half of the year. The Bank of Canada's decrease in interest rates is also likely in H2 2024. The improvement in financial results could become visible around Q3 2024 results.

Valuation Of The Common Shares

The base case scenario assumes the company's provided upper level of Adjusted EBITDA of $1.8bn in 2027 and the successful implementation of the post-2027 pipeline of projects, with total capacity increasing to 12GW already in 2030.

Author analysis

In this scenario, the discounted Free Cash Flow for ten years plus Residual Value results in a present value of $8.2 bn or $32.60 per share.

The conservative scenario is based on the lower limit of the Adjusted EBITDA in 2027 of $1.6bn and less aggressive assumptions regarding post-2027 growth.

Author analysis

These assumptions result in a valuation of $23.60 per share or $5.9bn capitalization based on the sum of discounted Free Cash Flow for ten years and Residual Value. This is close to the current market price of the Northland Power common shares.

The difference in valuations suggests that the market is discounting the company’s growth plans and remains in the “I will pay after I see” mode at this time.

Risks To The Common Shares

Construction delays, change of scope, unexpected increase in budgets for the three flagship projects;

Lower values realized from the sale of interests in the power projects developed by Northland Power;

Poor operating results, limiting Cash Flows and adding to the pressure on the Payout Ratio;

"Higher for longer" interest rates policy implemented by the Bank of Canada due to sticky inflation and other macroeconomic factors.

Interest Rates

Interest rates are very important for companies in the utilities sector, especially those that pay high dividends. There is a strong reverse correlation between the performance of Northland’s common/preferred shares and the Government of Canada 5-year bond yields. The decrease in the interest rates will likely create a stronger tailwind for the common shares than for the quarterly reset preferred ones. However, today's consensus is that the Canadian government's easing of the monetary policy will not come in the first half of the year.

Conclusion

Northland Power is a unique growth story in Canadian power generation. The company’s valuations are based on long-term growth. However, the latest financial results and the information provided during Investor Day indicate limited potential for improving the company’s financials in 2024. The construction schedules for the three flagship projects also show a somewhat limited impact of the major construction milestones on investor confidence this year. Other value drivers are also in H2 2024 at the earliest.

At the same time, the company’s Series 2 preferred shares provide an outstanding yield for the next three months and likely for another quarter after that. A potential decrease in interest rates will benefit the valuation of both common and Series 2 preferred shares.

Even though common shares of Northland Power have a strong growth potential, they are more suitable for long-term investors. For the 6-to-12-month horizon, we like NPI.PR.B more due to the visibility of the higher yield.

