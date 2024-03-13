February's Dividend Portfolio Update Sets New Record - 100 Holdings, 19 Strategic Buys

nespix

February 2024 in Review

The year 2024 continued its bullish stride into February, marked by an earnings season that exceeded expectations. Buoyed by contained inflation and stable interest rates, investors continued to buy into the resilient market.

The DJIA maintained its upward trajectory, recording a modest uptick of 0.4%. Closing the month at 38,467 points, it edged ever closer to the significant milestone of 40,000 points. This is another psychological barrier with easily captures attention, but at the end of the day, the significance of such numbers remains negligible. The S&P 500, which remained relatively flat in January, closed February at 4,925 points. It positioned itself nicely to breach the 5,000-point mark, another level that resonates with market enthusiasts.

The Fed didn't move in February and following January's inflation figures as well as February's PCE figures I would be shocked to see them cutting rates before the end of the summer. Inflation remains sticky, and today's price levels are enormously elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels.

February 21, 2024 was probably the most watched day on the markets as NVIDIA (NVDA) finally reported its highly-awaited earnings, and they did not disappoint. In fact, Nvidia reported blockbuster earnings shattering expectations and with outstanding guidance that will support the stock going forward. While the overall numbers were more than impressive, it was commentary by CEO Jensen Huang during the call which set the narratives for the next quarters and years to come. In the most bullish call from any company I have ever listened to he stated:

Accelerated computing and generative AI have hit the tipping point. Demand is surging worldwide across companies, industries and nations. Generative AI is a new application. It is enabling a new way to create software. It's a new way of computing. This is enabling a whole new industry. This is driving our growth.

Analysts heralded it as a game changer, and once again, the skeptics were silenced. Over the past five years, I've steadfastly held on to my Nvidia shares, unwavering in my conviction. The current stock price of $850 seems anything but excessive to me-it's a testament to the company's trajectory.

In my view, Nvidia is poised to redefine the landscape of technology and innovation. As this decade unfolds, I anticipate Nvidia ascending to unparalleled heights, outpacing its peers by a significant margin. It's not merely about market cap; it's about shaping the future of computing, artificial intelligence, and data-driven solutions.

Portfolio Changes in February

February saw robust investment activity as I managed to put around $1,700 into the market, mostly focusing on my go-to favorite, BDCs.

My main picks were Ares Capital (ARCC), Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) and Hercules Capital (HTGC), all big players in the sector alongside the leader, Main Street Capital (MAIN). They have been building up some hefty spillover dividends over the past year, which as a financial cushion. When net investment income faces headwinds due to declining interest rates, these accumulated reserves act as a safety net. While immediate dividend hikes are not on the horizon, the stability provided by these spillover dividends remains intact.

The interest rate environment is expected to change this year, but I believe that interest rates will come down slower than expected. The economy's vitality and persistent inflation-particularly in housing, food, and travel-temper the pace of decline.

BDCs won't dazzle with sudden capital appreciation. However, for investors seeking a steady stream of income, this lack of fireworks is inconsequential.

In February alone, my investments added $142 to my yearly dividend income, continuing the year on a positive note. My aim is to lift my dividend income by about $100 each month, mostly doable thanks to the high yields from BDCs.

Overall, the average yield on cost of my new investments in February averaged around 8.6%, reinforcing my belief in BDCs as a core part of my portfolio. I'm banking on their dividends staying steady-that's what I'm all about when it comes to generating income. Time will tell if I'm on the money or just overly optimistic.

All these purchases break down as follows:

Added Dividend Income (Designed by author)

Recognizing the significance of BDCs in my investment strategy, I've opted to categorize my purchases into BDCs and non-BDCs. Below, you'll find a summary of all net purchases made in February. :

Net Purchases in February (Designed by author)

Dividend Income February 2024

February is the weakest month in terms of dividend income across the entire year and despite some progress over the last 12 months, it will take many more years to achieve any meaningful growth here. I am regularly buying Texas Instruments (TXN), Blackstone (BX) and NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) as well as monthly dividend payers like Main Street Capital, STAG Industrial (STAG), Gladstone Capital (GLAD), Gladstone Investment (GAIN) and Realty Income (O) but overall the amounts are too small to really make an impact.

On an annual basis, dividend income grew by a paltry 3.8%. However, this figure includes a one-time annual dividend from Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) in the past year. If we disregard that special dividend, the year-over-year (Y/Y) dividend growth stands at an impressive 18%. This is much better than I expected even if absolute numbers remain relatively low.

In comparison to the preceding quarter, my dividend income experienced a 14% decline. This is due to the irregular dividend schedule of Hercules Capital. Specifically, their Q1 dividend deviates from the expected February timing and instead materializes in March whereas all the other quarterly payments occur in May, August, and November.

Excluding that effect, my Q/Q dividend income growth remains consistent at 6% underscoring stability and resilience. Siemens Healthineers will pay its increased annual dividend in April this year, which will nicely boost April's dividend figures.

Dividends from monthly dividend payers have hit $102 and have now sustainably cleared the $100 monthly threshold. In March, monthly dividends will get a huge boost due to the massive supplemental dividend announced by Main Street Capital Corporation.

February 2024 Dividend Income (Designed by author)

In alignment with my investment strategy, I've incorporated a BDC/Non-BDC breakdown into my dividend income charts. This addition allows for more precise monitoring of this critical development.

Additionally, I have created a new visualization that dissects dividend income into two distinct categories: BDCs and Non-BDCs. These categories in turn are separated by dividend payment frequency into Monthly (blue) and Quarterly (orange) in absolute and relative terms. In February 10% of my total dividends stem from BDCs and in March, these figures are anticipated to surge materially.

In the next monthly update, I will then be able to unveil the BDC dividend share for an entire quarter. This metric will be telling and guide me as it develops over time.

February 2024 Dividend Income - Split by BDC vs Non-BDC (Designed by author)

The composition of my top 3 Regular Dividend Payers in February has slightly changed as Apple (AAPL) has now been overtaken by MAIN to claim the third spot, with AbbVie (ABBV) and AT&T (T) remaining in #1 and #2. Compared to a year ago there is very little growth as the dominant stock I have been buying in that group is MAIN with only very small purchases of AbbVie and AT&T.

All this is depicted below:

Top 3 Dividend Payers (Designed by author)

Here is a chart that shows the development of my net dividend income by month over time between 2015 and 2023. You can see the growth of my dividend income and the average annual dividend for each year:

All-time Dividend Development (Designed by author)

This chart is my favorite because it illustrates the progression of my dividend income over time and allows me to easily see the average annual dividend for each year.

Next, I have plotted all of the individual dividend payments I have received, coloring them by year and arranging the years side by side instead of horizontally as in previous updates. This visualization allows for a more comprehensive analysis of the distribution of my dividend payments over time.

Dividend Payment Bubbles (Designed by author)

By visualizing the data in this manner, we get a clear picture of how dividend payments are spread out over different years, offering valuable insights into the overall growth of my dividend income over the years.

This visualization is initially quite cluttered, but it contains a wealth of information. It shows every individual dividend payment I have received since I began my investment journey in 2015, represented as a circle that is colored and sized according to its contribution.

The view is organized by month and year, allowing for a more comprehensive analysis of the development of my dividend income over time. For each year and month, a white rectangle indicates the average monthly dividend. The area where dividends fall below the average is filled in dark red, while the area above the average is colored dark green.

This type of data visualization allows for a detailed examination of the distribution of my dividend payments over time and enables me to easily identify trends and patterns in my income growth.

February 2024 Dividends (Designed by author)

Now zooming in on January, we can immediately see a number of big colorful circles in a sea of black. The bigger the circle and the bigger the distance to the previous circle for the same stock, the bigger is the change in dividend income compared to the prior years.

We can also easily spot how dividend income from AT&T has plunged from the records set in 2019-2021, which was before AT&T massively cut its dividend. We can clearly identify the #1 position of AbbVie and the slowly rising dividend contributions from MAIN, TXN and NEP. Overall, there are not a lot of circle movements here which visually confirms that February is a problematic and almost stagnant month in terms of dividend income.

Overall, my aim is to observe numerous large orange circles positioned at the highest point on the scale. This signifies a positive trend of increasing dividend income, which is precisely what I'm striving for.

Another way to express the monthly dividend income is in terms of Gifted Working Time (GWT). Assuming an average hourly rate of $36.25 for 2024, my GWT and annual net dividends have been as follows:

2018: 121 hours GWT, $3,000 in annual net dividends

2019: 142 hours GWT, $3,600 in annual net dividends

2020: 152 hours GWT, $3,800 in annual net dividends

2021: 180 hours GWT, $5,050 in annual net dividends

2022: 229 hours GWT, $6,400 in annual net dividends

2023: 272 hours GWT, $8,800 in annual net dividends

2024: Targeting at least 248 hours GWT, $9,000 in annual net dividends

The overall target for the year with $9,000 in annual net dividends is very conservative, but I expect that I will have to take out some risk from my portfolio as I am eyeing to raise capital for real estate investments if I encounter the right deal. Still, as the year unfolds, I do expect to be able to pass that target and potentially even reach my next milestone of $10,000 as well. That would be a great achievement, but nothing I am banking on to reach this year - it would be the icing on the cake.

Across the years, my YTD Dividend Race has been as follows:

2018: Disappointing

2019: Phenomenal, benefiting from a low baseline in the prior year

2020: Fairly disappointing

2021: Phenomenal

2022: Much better than expected, fueled by the very weak euro

2023: Breathtaking

YTD Dividend Growth (Designed by author)

I have updated the YTD Dividend Race chart to show the development of YTD dividend income on a daily basis, allowing us to see that most of my dividend income is generated mid-month and towards the end of the month. The chart also breaks down the development by month for the current year, making it easy to identify significant jumps in income.

YTD Dividend Race (Designed by author)

Expressed in GWT, it presents itself as follows:

Gifted Working Time in Hours (Designed by author)

What this shows is as follows:

All time (blue area) - Around 1,239 hours, or 155 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income since the start of my dividend journey. Assuming a five-day workweek, this translates into almost half a year in total. Full-year 2024 (green bars) - Around 31 hours, or 3.9 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2024, which is basically equivalent to almost an entire working week funded with dividends. That is great progress, and I can't wait to add another month to that statistic. Highlighted in pink is the accumulated total at the end of the current reporting month (February).

This visualization allows us to see the overall impact of my dividend income on the amount of active work I am able to replace with passive income. It also enables us to see the progress made year-to-date, as well as the accumulated total at the end of the current reporting month.

Upcoming March Dividends

While February is by far the weakest month in terms of dividend income, March will be one of the strongest as it marks the end of the quarter and also features a big semi-annual dividend payment from the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF).

Beyond that, further big dividend payers from my portfolio in March are my three biggest BDCs with Ares Capital, Hercules Capital and MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (MFIC) as well as Shell (SHEL), BP (BP), McDonald's (NYSE:MCD), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Southern Company (NYSE:SO) and many more in which I regularly invest small amounts via savings plans.

Overall, I am expecting more than $900 in dividend income and can't wait to see how the numbers will stack up in around 4 weeks.

My Dividend Calendar (Designed by author)

At the end of February, my dividend portfolio is composed as follows:

Sector % Market Value BDC 10.45% Non-BDC 89.55% Click to enlarge

Company Name Ticker % Market Value Market Value (€) Apple Inc. (AAPL) 10.12% 22,548 NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) 4.89% 10,890 Visa Inc. (V) 4.36% 9,722 Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) 4.14% 9,223 AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 3.81% 8,492 Ares Capital (ARCC) 3.61% 8,045 McDonald's Corp (MCD) 3.25% 7,255 Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCPK:CBAUF) 2.54% 5,653 Main Street Capital (MAIN) 2.36% 5,256 Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) 2.33% 5,203 Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) 2.22% 4,942 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) 2.13% 4,745 Allianz SE (OTCPK:ALIZF) 2.06% 4,583 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 2.06% 4,582 Home Depot (HD) 2.03% 4,527 Hercules Capital (HTGC) 2.02% 4,505 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 1.94% 4,334 W. P. Carey (WPC) 1.90% 4,241 AT&T Inc. (T) 1.85% 4,129 Shell (SHEL) 1.83% 4,083 Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) 1.67% 3,725 Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) 1.62% 3,601 Rithm Capital (RITM) 1.40% 3,118 Blackstone Inc. (BX) 1.37% 3,047 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) 1.35% 3,017 Southern Co (SO) 1.29% 2,882 Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) 1.29% 2,871 Altria Group, Inc. (MO) 1.27% 2,836 MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) 1.27% 2,824 Intel Corporation (INTC) 1.24% 2,761 Siemens Healthineers (OTCPK:SEMHF) 1.21% 2,700 Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 1.19% 2,657 Enbridge (ENB) 1.10% 2,462 BMW (OTCPK:BMWYY) 1.08% 2,400 Daimler (OTCPK:MBGAF) 0.82% 1,825 Realty Income Corp (O) 0.79% 1,769 BP2 (BP) 0.79% 1,758 Procter & Gamble Co (PG) 0.78% 1,736 BP1 (BP) 0.77% 1,721 Morgan Stanley (MS) 0.75% 1,681 PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) 0.73% 1,623 Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) 0.62% 1,374 Honeywell International Inc. (HON) 0.60% 1,343 Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 0.59% 1,323 Bank of America Corp (BAC) 0.59% 1,306 Stryker (SYK) 0.56% 1,248 Target Corporation (TGT) 0.47% 1,050 The Coca-Cola Co (KO) 0.45% 997 Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 0.44% 988 Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) 0.43% 965 Gladstone Capital (GLAD) 0.43% 961 Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) 0.42% 947 CVS Health Corp (CVS) 0.42% 925 Unilever ADR (UL) 0.41% 914 Sino AG (XTP.F) 0.40% 887 AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) 0.40% 886 Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE) 0.37% 829 Royal Bank of Canada (RY) 0.37% 823 Annaly Capital Management (NLY) 0.36% 799 3M Co (MMM) 0.35% 776 NextEra Energy Partners LP (NEP) 0.33% 735 Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) 0.33% 733 Medtronic (MDT) 0.32% 709 Medical Properties Trust (MPW) 0.30% 676 BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) 0.30% 658 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 0.29% 656 Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) 0.28% 628 Vonovia (OTCPK:VONOY) 0.27% 598 Dominion Energy, Inc. (D) 0.25% 568 Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance, Inc. (ARI) 0.24% 543 Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) 0.24% 528 NextEra Energy (NEE) 0.24% 526 Blue Owl Capital Corporation (OBDC) 0.23% 513 B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) 0.22% 483 Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) 0.20% 443 Mastercard (MA) 0.19% 426 Sixt (SXTSY) 0.17% 378 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 0.16% 366 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) 0.15% 339 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) 0.14% 315 Pfizer Inc. (PFE) 0.14% 315 Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) 0.14% 314 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) 0.13% 294 Blue Owl Capital (OWL) 0.10% 228 BRT Apartments Corp. (BRT) 0.10% 224 Bayer AG (OTCPK:BAYZF) 0.08% 168 Fresenius SE (OTCPK:FSNUF) 0.06% 145 Equitrans Midstream Corporation (ETRN) 0.06% 127 Boeing (BA) 0.06% 125 Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) 0.05% 117 Goldman Sachs BDC (GSBD) 0.05% 116 Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) 0.05% 108 Walt Disney Co (DIS) 0.04% 95 Bank of Montreal (BMO) 0.03% 77 The GEO Group Inc (GEO) 0.03% 72 Fresenius Medical Care (FMS) 0.03% 70 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (BXSL) 0.02% 50 NewtekOne (NEWT) 0.02% 48 Capital Southwest (CSWC) 0.02% 40 Service Properties Trust (SVC) 0.01% 28 Click to enlarge

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.