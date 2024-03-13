Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

February's Dividend Portfolio Update Sets New Record - 100 Holdings, 19 Strategic Buys

Stefan Redlich profile picture
Stefan Redlich
24.42K Followers

Summary

  • US stocks climbed higher in February with the DJIA adding 0.4% and the S&P closing in on the 5,000-point mark.
  • Interest rates were kept steady again in a range of 5.25% to 5.5%, with the market now projecting fewer hikes this year as the economy remains stronger than expected.
  • Net investments reached around $1,700 in February, primarily targeting high-yielding BDCs.
  • Dividend income hit a new February record of $643 - up 4% annually and down 14% quarterly, with the goal of adding at least $100 in forward dividend income every month hit again.
  • Gifted Working Time 2024: Around 31 hours, or 3.9 days, of active work have been replaced with passive income in 2024, which is basically equivalent to almost an entire working week funded with dividends.

Businessman trading online stock market on teblet screen, digital investment concept

nespix

February 2024 in Review

The year 2024 continued its bullish stride into February, marked by an earnings season that exceeded expectations. Buoyed by contained inflation and stable interest rates, investors continued to buy into the resilient market.

The DJIA

This article was written by

Stefan Redlich profile picture
Stefan Redlich
24.42K Followers
I am working as a Business Analyst and Data Engineer in Germany and have started to build up a portfolio focused on Dividend Growth, both on the high and low-end yield spectrum. Primary focus is on Blue Chips with long-reaching dividend track records. I have been investing for 2 years and have been standing on the sidelines for way too long before. I love developing spreadsheets in Google and Excel to analyze financial performance and integrate these two sources with each other!Happy to connect on the various channels!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL STOCKS MENTIONED either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
ABBV--
AbbVie Inc.
AGNC--
AGNC Investment Corp.
ALIZF--
Allianz SE
AM--
Antero Midstream Corporation
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.