Joe Raedle

Overview

My recommendation for Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) is a hold rating, as I am disappointed by the weak US coffee segment that saw performance worsen sequentially. The near-term outlook for this segment remains uncertain again, and my view is that it is likely to remain weak due to the visible headwinds. Note that I previously rated buy rating for KDP as the decline in the US coffee segment has improved vs. 2Q23, and that other beverage segments continued to see strong growth that suggests demand remains strong.

Recent results & updates

KDP saw 4Q23 net sales growth, on a constant currency basis, of 1.1%, which is horrible when compared to larger CPG peers like Coca-Cola (KO), Vita Coco Co. (COCO), and Monster Beverage (MNST). 4Q23 growth was also below consensus expectations of 2.9%. The growth was again driven by net price realization, which increased 4.8%, and offset by a decline in volume/mix growth of 3.7%. While topline growth was driven by healthy momentum in KDP’s U.S. refreshment beverages and strong growth in its international segments, the U.S. coffee business topline remained pressured given continued Brewer headwinds. That said, gross margins were up an impressive 450bps y/y to 57.5%, and operating margins were up 147bps y/y to 28.5%. The business ended up reporting EPS growth of 10% year over year to $0.55.

The main reason for my downgrade is that KDP coffee segment remain weak (which I had originally thought it was improving). Specifically, KDP U.S. Coffee OSG (organic sales growth) performed a lot worse than expected, coming in at -9.9% and worsened sequentially overall from 3Q23 (-3.2%). From the way I see it, this weakness is likely going to continue for the near-term as there appeared to be a more meaningful drag from mix in 4Q23 not only on brewers (shift to lower and entry price point) but also pods (lower mix of owned/licensed brands). The exit of some low-margin private label business should also result in some near-term headwinds to topline performance. The only bright spot was a sequential improvement in pod shipments from 3Q23 -8.1% to 4Q23 -2.7%, which is encouraging because it shows that the gap between underlying trends and company shipments is narrowing. Altogether, while I was positive previously, I am heavily disappointed by this segment, and my take is that the near-term is likely to remain soft in U.S. Coffee as it appears that the segment will continue to face volume and mix headwinds in the near future, despite brewer shipments enjoying a relative ease compared to last year's destocking situation.

While I reversed my rating back to hold in the near term, I am not entirely negative on the fundamentals of the business. I am keeping an eye on KDP's potential for margin expansion once the coffee segment situation is resolved. KDP's gross margins increased 450 basis points to 57.5%, matching their peak post-merger margin achieved in 2Q19, marking the seventh consecutive quarter of sequential improvement on an annual basis. While a one-time performance incentive recognized for C4 added 100 bps to gross margin in 4Q23, even without it, gross margin still saw 350 bps underlying gross margin expansion, which was really impressive. The major implication here is that it gives KDP a lot more cash to fund its marketing strategies, which drives growth. With productivity benefits ramping up and more pricing in response to a more moderate inflation environment, I expect margin expansion some time in the future. Notably, despite a slowdown in U.S. coffee profit growth, KDP should still be able to produce healthy EBIT growth given the robust trends in both the U.S. and international refreshment beverage markets (note that KDP is also growing against an easy comp last year).

Pricing actions and a near doubling of year-over-year productivity savings more than offset continued inflationary pressure, supporting earnings growth even as we funded a double-digit increase in marketing. Redoubled focus on productivity and cost discipline, along with strong C4 Energy partnership execution, translated this topline to double-digit operating income growth. Q4 segment margins expanded meaningfully even as marketing continued to grow. From: 4Q2023 earnings call

Valuation and risk

Author's valuation model

According to my revised model, KDP is valued at $30 in the near term. This target price is based on my EPS growth forecast of high single digits over the next two years, in accordance with management FY24 guidance. There are two key reasons why I believe the guidance is achievable. Firstly, KDP has historically met its EPS guidance most of the time (only missing two times out of the past 10 years). Secondly, this guidance is achievable even with a muted contribution from the US coffee segment, a segment that I now think is going to continue to see pressure in the near term. Despite this, I think the market is not going to attach a high value to KDP’s stock because of the weak US coffee segment. The incremental weakness we saw in 4Q23 (worsened sequential growth) suggests that we are nowhere near the trough of the situation, and it could get even worse, which will impair the likelihood of hitting FY24 guidance. When compared to peers that I pointed out above, KDP should continue to trade at a discount, and I expect valuation to continue seeing pressure in the near term (to trade at the current depressed valuation of 15x in the near term).

Bloomberg

Summary

My recommendation for KDP has been downgraded to a hold. This shift reflects my disappointment with the continued weakness in the U.S. coffee segment, whose performance has worsened sequentially. The near-term outlook remains uncertain, with continued headwinds likely to dampen growth. KDP's U.S. coffee OSG in 4Q23 came in at -9.9%. This weakness represents a sequential decline from Q3 2023 (-3.2%). Despite promotional efforts to protect market share, the coffee segment continues to struggle, suggesting the weakness is likely to persist. The exit of some low-margin private label business adds further pressure to topline performance in the near term. My revised model values KDP at $30 based on a high single-digit EPS growth forecast over the next two years, aligning with management's guidance. Valuation should remain subdued as the coffee segment's weakness limit the stock's valuation potential, leading to KDP trading at a discount to peers.