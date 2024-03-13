simonmayer

The worst looks to be over for Peruvian financial conglomerate Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) after some big external shocks in 2023 - recall the political unrest early in the year (from the coup against former President Castillo) and weather-related headwinds in the back half. After a torrid few months, Q4 numbers finally saw some resilience, with the updated guidance (both qualitative and quantitative) also pointing to a much better year ahead. Management's near-term targets aren’t all that demanding either, and a ~17% return on equity profile (in line with historical levels) seems well within reach as El Niño fades.

To be fair, BAP stock has also re-rated strongly since I last called out the underlying value, and the safety margin is admittedly narrower at these levels. Still, at 1.55x book value, Credicorp isn’t all that pricey for a sustained high teens % ROE generator; nor is it demanding vs comparable Latin American names, many of which trade closer to ~2x book.

Plus, there’s a compelling income angle here, as improved asset quality could free up a lot more capital for dividends this year. I don’t typically like owning banking franchises into a rate cut cycle, but Credicorp’s unique mix of growth (both from established bank/insurance businesses and its digital ventures) and yield (currently 4-5%), at a reasonable price, keeps the risk/reward interesting.

Data by YCharts

A Resilient Q4 Result on All Fronts

All things considered, Credicorp has done a great job in executing through some rough waters in recent months. Within the core banking business (BCP and Mibanco), in particular, Q4 numbers were very commendable. For one, credit costs, the key concern in light of El Niño-related impacts, were well-contained. Net interest margins (‘NIM’), helped by Credicorp’s low-cost deposit base, surprisingly also expanded sequentially and year-on-year - despite Peru’s central bank aggressively cutting interest rates during the period.

Credicorp

Adding to the core banking outperformance was a positive non-interest income contribution - both from healthy fee income and a resilient insurance business (despite higher claims due to El Niño). Expenses were also higher, though this was mostly down to investments in digital ventures like Yape (payments) and Tenpo (neobank). Operating expenses in the core business, on the other hand, are also growing, but the +5.6% YoY increase is running well below the top-line. As a result, core income is up YoY, and the group’s return on equity remains very robust at ~16% (above guidance) – very impressive given the challenging operating environment.

Credicorp

Guidance Update Points to a Brighter Year Ahead

If post-Q4 guidance is any indication, 2024 will be a far better year. Perhaps unsurprisingly, management commentary suggests expectations for a more benign macro backdrop this time around - mainly based on a fading El Niño. Yet, they haven’t lowered the bar all the way. For one, Credicorp’s full-year guide still embeds a relatively high credit cost assumption, adding buffer against any lingering headwinds down the line. And based on a seemingly conservative +2.5% GDP growth outlook for Peru, the +3-5% total loan growth outlook seems very doable - especially in light of the +4.1% structural loan growth achieved through a difficult 2023.

Offsetting upside surprises from either a faster loan growth recovery or a better cost of risk is a tougher NIM expansion path amid Peru’s ongoing rate cut cycle. Even if Credicorp’s hedging policy mitigates some of the impact, it probably won't be enough to fully protect margins. The good news, though, is that management has levers on the expense side, including cutting back on digital transformation (recall higher opex from ongoing IT investments was a key drag in Q4). Thus, guidance for a 17% return on equity in 2024 (18% in 2025 per the last investor day guide) seems very achievable, coming off a ~16% year in 2023.

Credicorp

Expanded Capital Headroom Supports Bigger Payout

The biggest swing into 2024, though, may come from the capital position. Recall that through the turbulence last year, management prudently opted to accumulate excess capital. Q4 also saw a big rise in provisioning (+61% YoY), likely out of caution given the potential asset deterioration risks from El Niño. Also hitting the P&L was an impairment charge for Credicorp’s investments in Colombia, particularly with regard to microfinance in the country.

Credicorp

That said, the group’s capital position is now well above its 11.0-11.5% target at ~13% CET1; the macro backdrop is also a lot more benign this year. Plus, domestic banking is already on a recovery path, as reflected in Credicorp’s ~16% ROE in 2023. Thus, there’s ample headroom for a higher dividend payout later this year – either via the recurring portion or a one-off special. The key risk to the dividend is from digital initiatives, which will continue to consume capital. That said, management’s guidance for Yape to hit break-even and for Tenpo to start generating revenue (assuming its full banking license gets approved) means there should still be plenty of distribution capacity on hand.

Data by YCharts

No Stopping Peru’s Financial Champion into 2024

Now that El Nino has done its worst, Credicorp’s best-in-class fundamentals are poised to shine through. Yes, the stock’s recent rally has probably priced in some positives, but paying ~1.5x P/B for the dominant financial institution and banking franchise in a growing Peruvian market isn’t particularly demanding, in my view. And in the likely scenario that the group continues to deliver high-teens % returns on equity for the years to come, earnings should keep grinding higher, taking the stock up with it. Investors also get paid a mid-single-digits % (and growing) dividend yield while the growth story plays out, so there is an added element of downside protection here. In the meantime, near-term catalysts related to Credicorp’s digital upstarts and dividend (likely later this year) will be worth keeping an eye on.