Investment Thesis

The Invesco Dorsey Wright Healthcare Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTH) has delivered underwhelming performance since its Index change ten years ago, lagging behind the Vanguard Health Care ETF (VHT) by approximately 13%. Most of this underperformance can be attributed to PTH's excessive 0.60% expense ratio. Still, these results demonstrate how a passively managed momentum approach for most Health Care stocks does not work. In this article, I will evaluate PTH's performance and fundamentals against two benchmarks and explain why you should avoid this speculative small-cap fund. I hope you enjoy the analysis.

PTH Overview

Since February 19, 2014, PTH has tracked the DWA Healthcare Technical Leaders Index, selecting U.S. Health Care stocks in the top 2,000 based on a proprietary relative strength measure. Eligible securities must meet the following criteria described in Section 2.1.2 of the methodology document.

be a member of the NASDAQ US Benchmark Index

be ranked in the top 2,000 by market capitalization

be classified as common stock

have a minimum 3M average daily dollar trading volume of $1 million

All securities receive a score based on intermediate and long-term price movements relative to a representative market benchmark, with the Index rebalancing and reconstituting at the end of each calendar quarter. The Index selects a minimum of 30 securities but holds 59 as of March 12, 2024.

High expense ratios aren't unusual for specialty funds, but PTH's 0.60% expense ratio is tied for the sixth-highest among Health Care ETFs. As demonstrated below, these high-fee funds generally underperform over the long run, so the first takeaway for readers is that you don't always get what you pay for. Simplicity works.

The Sunday Investor

Through February 2024, PTH underperformed VHT by 13.39% (165.78% vs. 179.17%) over the last ten years, though its five-year total returns were 3% better, primarily due to success over the previous year. It's unsurprising, given how momentum-style strategies often overlap with growth-style ones. As I'm sure readers know, growth stocks outperformed value stocks in 2023 across all size segments.

Portfolio Visualizer

From a portfolio construction perspective, this overlap between momentum and growth is essential to remember. Adding a dedicated momentum fund to the mix is not prudent if you're already heavily invested in growth stocks. Besides, you may end up with unwanted volatility. The chart below shows that not only did PTH underperform VHT by 0.73% per year since March 2014, but it did so with a standard deviation figure ten points higher. FTH also lost a remarkable 46.57% between September 2021 and October 2023.

Portfolio Visualizer

PTH Analysis

Top Ten Holdings

PTH's top ten holdings are below, totaling 35.54% of the portfolio. Some household names are on this list, such as Eli Lilly (LLY) and UnitedHealth Group (UNH). However, most of the portfolio is in small-cap stocks. Different providers have different definitions of the segment, but 44/59 stocks (63.59% by weight) have market caps below $5 billion, and the median market cap is only $2.87 billion, so it's firmly a small-cap ETF now.

Invesco

PTH touches ten sub-industries under the Global Industry Classification Standards, or GICS. The index provider does not use this system, which is why the ETF has a small amount allocated to Life and Health Insurance stocks.

Biotechnology: 49.48%

Pharmaceuticals: 18.79%

Health Care Equipment: 8.55%

Managed Health Care: 6.07%

Life Sciences Tools & Services: 5.23%

Health Care Facilities: 4.02%

Health Care Supplies: 3.29%

Health Care Services: 2.35%

Life & Health Insurance: 1.45%

Health Care Technology: 0.77%

PTH Fundamentals By Company

The following table highlights selected fundamental metrics for PTH's top 25 holdings, which total 66.57% of the portfolio. This table includes several momentum metrics and shows how well each rate on other factors like volatility, growth, valuation, and quality. As benchmarks, I've included VHT and the Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (PSCH).

The Sunday Investor

Here are three additional takeaways:

1. PTH's five-year beta is 1.13, evidence that it's currently a highly volatile fund for the sector. PTH shareholders don't get the same downside protection as VHT, which often outperforms in drawdowns. I mentioned PTH's 46.57% drawdown earlier, but it also declined by 37.41% between August 2015 and February 2016 and 27.93% between October 2018 and December 2018.

Portfolio Visualizer

2. Applying a momentum strategy to many small-cap Health Care stocks is misguided. Consider that 283 Health Care stocks are among the top 2,000 by size, and many are early-stage companies. Given the challenges in evaluating these firms, which typically have no business track record or sales, you'll end up owning too many stocks with charts like this:

Seeking Alpha

Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) was one of three stocks that declined by more than 10% on March 11, 2024, but PTH includes it for its 211% price gain for the two weeks ending February 28, 2024. Effectively, PTH investors risk buying at the top, and because these short-term returns are so abnormal, it's best left to an active manager to decide if it's worth taking profits. VKTX's one-month return is about half of its peak gain.

3. Evaluating PTH is challenging because many companies have no sales or earnings. In these cases, they're excluded from portfolio growth rate projections and P/E ratios, diminishing these ratios' value. Of those with reported growth and valuation metrics available, PTH trades at 22.32x trailing sales, or about three times as much as VHT and PSCH, while offering 2x the estimated EBITDA growth. Still, the key takeaway is PTH's weak 6.62/10 profit score, underscoring the ETF's speculative nature.

Investment Recommendation

PTH is a highly speculative ETF that selects from a universe of nearly 300 U.S. Health Care stocks. At any point, there are likely several small-cap early-stage firms with incredible momentum features, and since PTH's Index requires only 30, that's likely what it will select. With price gains of 50%+ over short periods the norm, timing becomes everything. I don't trust a passively managed Index to do this well, and I would feel more comfortable with an active manager who can take these abnormally large profits when appropriate. Therefore, since I disagree with the strategy and am not impressed with its track record, I have assigned a "sell" rating to PTH. Thank you for reading, and I look forward to your comments below.