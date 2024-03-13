Dilok Klaisataporn

Crescent Capital (NASDAQ:CCAP) could be the right option for a dividend portfolio due to its potential to generate solid returns over the long term. Moreover, the BDC offers downside protection as its debt investment portfolio is substantially diversified with an average investment size of 0.5% and a high concentration on non-cyclical sectors. Moreover, its outlook appears to be promising given the robust growth trends for the leveraged buyout market. Therefore, I expect Crescent Capital to generate healthy risk-adjusted returns in 2024.

Improving End Markets Enhances 2024 Outlook

CCAP total returns 2023 (Seeking Alpha)

In line with my expectations, Crescent Capital's $1.6 billion diversified investment portfolio and concentration on non-cyclical sectors enabled it to generate record profits and significant returns in 2023. The company's annualized dividend yield was at 10.2% in 2023 based on its NAV per share, while total returns of 47% substantially outperformed S&P 500's total returns in 2023. Although Wall Street expects its net investment income to be around $2.21 per share in 2024 compared to $2.30 per share in the past year due to the impact of potential rate cuts, I believe the portfolio growth trends and improving end market fundamentals may help the company to outperform Wall Street expectations.

After hitting a 10-year low in 2023, LBO markets have started improving due to interest rate stability and potential rate cuts. This was also reflected in Crescent Capital's recent portfolio activity. The company's gross deployment during the final quarter of 2023 was $89 million, almost double from $45 million in the previous quarter. Strategists at JPMorgan expect deal volumes in 2024 to increase by 10% year over year to $375 billion. However, the trends so far suggest that deal activity is likely to be significantly higher than JPMorgan's expectations. Year to date, the global M&A volumes have surged 55% year over year to $601.79 billion. In the US, the private equity-backed deal volumes are up 22.5% so far this year. During the fourth quarter conference call, Crescent's Chief Executive Officer Jason Breaux also anticipated that the improved deal activity trend that began in late 2023 is likely to continue into 2024 due to record private equity dry powder and potential exit opportunities.

Debt maturities and credit availability (Q4 presentation)

Moreover, the CEO says Crescent Capital is well-positioned to benefit from an increase in LBO activity due to its deep relationships with private equity sponsors and solid liquidity position. Its liquidity position also demonstrates its potential to capitalize on growth opportunities. As of the end of 2023, the company had $330 million in undrawn capacity and $24.5 million in cash and cash equivalents. Its debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15x was in line with industry average. Furthermore, there are no debt maturities until 2026.

Crescent's portfolio credit performance adds to its investment and profitability potential. As of the end of 2023, 98% of its debt investments performed above or according to expectations. Moreover, senior secured first lien and unitranche first lien loans account for 89% of the portfolio and 98% of the investments are in sponsor-backed companies. The company's strategy of targeting non-cyclical industries also increases its prospects of higher earnings while lowering the downside risk. For instance, 26% of its portfolio weight is concentrated in the healthcare industry and 18% on software and services.

Valuations And Quant Ratings

Crescent Capital looks undervalued based on both net asset value and valuations. The robust increase in its earnings helped it increase its net asset value by 80% since its listing on the stock market in 2019. In the December quarter of 2023, its net asset value per share increased by 1.7% to $20.04 per share, up significantly from the current stock price of $16 per share. As earnings are expected to grow in 2024 and losses are likely to decline, there are good chances for further upside in net asset value. In addition, CCAP's shares also seem cheap based on a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5 compared to its 5-year average of 9 times and the sector median of 10.23 times. Crescent's stock also seems undervalued, based on a price to book ratio of 0.85, which is down 24% from the sector median.

Its closest peers such as Main Street Capital (MAIN) and MidCap Financial Investment (MFIC) look a little pricier than Crescent Capital. For instance, the SA quant system provided a B-grade on valuations to Main Street Capital because its stock is trading at 1.58 times its book value, compared to the sector median of 1.10. Moreover, As of the end of 2023, its net asset value was $29 per share compared to the current stock price of $46 per share. The share price of MidCap Financial Investment is also trading close to its net asset value of $16 per share, while its forward earnings valuations are above its 5-year average.

Quant rating (Seeking Alpha)

Crescent Capital received a buy rating with a quant score of 4.42 based on Seeking Alpha's quant system. The stock earned an A-grade on valuations because of cheap price to earnings, book, and cash flow ratios compared to the sector median. Moreover, an A-plus grade on the growth factor and an A on profitability vindicates my stance on its growth and profitability outlook. Although its share price momentum slowed recently, I expect shares to rebound in the coming months given the robust end market and financial outlook.

Risk Factors To Consider

There are several risk factors to consider when investing in BDCs. The biggest risk factor in the near future could be the impact of rate cuts on their investment income. Crescent Capital benefited significantly from the rate hikes because 98% of its portfolio investments are on floating rates. However, unlike one of the fastest rate hike sprees in decades, the Fed is expected to take a longer time to bring rates back to normal levels. This will give Crescent Capital sufficient time to offset the impact of the rate cuts with portfolio growth initiatives. Slower economic growth and financial deterioration could also negatively impact Crescent's portfolio and earnings growth. This is because slower economic growth and financial challenges increase the risk of non-accruals. In the short term, the risk of economic and financial challenges is limited given the robust job market and healthy GDP growth forecast.

In Conclusion

Crescent Capital could be a great option for investors who seek higher cash returns along with steady price appreciation without taking a big risk. Its investment portfolio is defensively positioned to offer downside protection, while robust demand from the end market enhances its growth and profitability outlook. The company's liquidity is also strong enough to benefit from increasing deal activity in the LBO market. Moreover, Crescent Capital's stock is currently offering an attractive entry point for investors given cheap valuations and higher net asset value. Its dividends are also safe because the company is poised to sustain its portfolio and profitability growth trends.