Investment thesis

My previous bullish thesis about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) aged well as the stock gained around 10% since late November. The stock lagged behind the broader U.S. market over the same period, but the recent quarterly earnings release added a lot of optimism to investors as Wall Street recognized another AI beneficiary in the company. Today, I want to review the hot earnings report and share my reasoning why Oracle's future is bright. I also update my valuation analysis, which suggests that the stock is still very attractively valued. All in all, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating for Oracle.

Oracle Q3 earnings review

Yesterday, ORCL surged by around 12% to its 52-week highs after the company released its quarterly earnings. There was nothing that special on a consolidated level, but the devil is in the details. Fiscal Q3 revenue grew by 7% YoY to $13.3 billion, which was a slight miss compared to consensus estimates. The adjusted EPS outpaced revenue growth and expanded YoY by 16% to $1.41, which was one of the reasons for the substantial optimism from the market.

The massive optimism, which caused the intraday share price spike, is related to a very strong dynamics in Cloud revenue, particularly Cloud Infrastructure [IaaS]. The robust momentum in Cloud Infrastructure is a strong bullish sign, indicating that the company is very efficient in absorbing positive secular trends towards cloud-based digitalization. Apart from the strong previous quarter, the company's remaining performance obligations [RPO], which grew by 29% YoY to $80 billion. And I believe that this factor was the key to the market's optimism because it indicates strong demand for Oracle's cloud services.

As shown in the above table, Cloud services revenue momentum is massive and lasts for multiple quarters. With a strong RPO and stellar growth performance, I think that Oracle's cloud offerings are becoming more attractive to customers. Another factor of the management's strong focus on innovation in cloud is striving to partner with NVIDIA (NVDA), the undisputed hardware leader for cutting-edge AI and cloud solutions. During the earnings call, Oracle's iconic founder, Larry Ellison, announced that during FQ3 Oracle signed a big Gen 2 cloud infrastructure contract with NVDA. The management also teased investors with expected next week "some very nice joint announcements with NVIDIA". From the software side, ORCL partners with the cloud infrastructure market leaders, AWS and Azure. This is also a clear indication that Oracle is moving in line with the most advantageous technological trends of the modern era.

Since profitability and free cash flows matter the most for investors at the end of the day, I also want to highlight that Oracle very successfully converts strong revenue momentum in cloud into improved profitability. Over the last twelve months, there is a clear positive trend in the TTM operating margin, which also adds to my optimism.

ORCL stock valuation update

Oracle had a strong start in 2024 with a 21% YTD rally, significantly outpacing the broader U.S. market. Over the last 52 weeks, the stock gained 50%, and currently trades at the highest point within the identified period. From the valuation ratios perspective, the stock might be overvalued, since the current multiples are higher than historical averages across the board. However, valuation ratios ignore the qualitative factors such as the company's robust prospects in AI, a new technological paradigm. Therefore, I will also simulate the discounted cash flow [DCF] model.

I am using a softer required rate of return, 9.25% instead of previous 10%, which reflects expected three rate cuts by the Fed in 2024. I use a $53.25 billion revenue for FY 2024, a consensus estimate. For the next decade, I project a 10% revenue CAGR, which looks fair as the company is gaining the AI momentum and given the overall robust secular digitalization trend. I use a 22% TTM levered FCF margin and expect a 25 basis points yearly expansion. I also deduct the $78 billion net debt position from my fair value calculations.

Author's calculations

According to my DCF simulation, the business's fair value is $367 billion. This means that the stock is still 17% undervalued, even after a solid YTD rally. The upside potential looks very attractive, and potential investors should also recall the company's stellar dividend growth track record.

Risks update

Despite recognition of Oracle's bright prospects in cloud and AI domains, let us also not forget that there are several large players with vast resources and talented teams. Oracle is not the company that is at the forefront of the cloud and AI revolution, and its market share in cloud infrastructure is miles far from leaders like Amazon (AMZN) and Microsoft (MSFT). Oracle is even slightly behind peers, IBM (IBM) and Salesforce (CRM), in terms of the cloud infrastructure market share. That said, Oracle's strategic positioning in the AI revolution is solid, but not intact. Competition risks are apparently much higher for Oracle compared to technological hyperscalers.

Oracle is known for its aggressive growth via acquisitions, and the latest large deal was a $28 billion acquisition of Cerner. The deal was financed with debt instruments, which substantially increased the company's leverage. While Oracle's robust track record of successive acquisitions in the past and historically high ROIC increases chances that Cerner will also become a formidable asset for Oracle, the risk here is that with a highly leveraged balance sheet, Oracle is likely to have limited opportunities to raise more finance if needed to finance another prospective projects. I consider the risk as significant because in case the company is in the AI race, it is better to have a clean balance sheet to be able to add ambitious AI startups to the Oracle group. Thus, there is a risk that competitors with better financial positions are in a pole position to acquire potential superstars at their nascent stages of development.

Bottom line

To conclude, I reiterate my "Strong Buy" rating for ORCL. Recent developments with big success in cloud infrastructure business suggests that my initial assessment of the company's solid strategic positioning in the AI era was correct. The solid backlog [or the RPO] is a clear indication of the robust demand for Oracle's cloud offerings, which will likely insure consistent revenue growth for multiple quarters ahead. Given the positive operating margin trend in recent months, I think that the company will highly likely convert revenue growth into shareholder value. The stock is very attractively valued with a 17% upside potential and offers stellar dividend growth track record, which makes ORCL a compelling investment opportunity.