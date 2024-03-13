AzmanJaka/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Despite reporting a top and bottom-line beat for Q4 2023, Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) stock nosedived by ~12% in yesterday's session. While Asana's quarterly numbers were decent, Mr. Market is likely punishing management's macro commentary and lukewarm growth guidance for 2024.

In this note, we will analyze Asana's Q4 2023 report and examine its long-term risk/reward to reach an informed investment decision on ASAN stock.

Breaking Down Asana's Q4 2023 Report

Asana is a highly rated, modern work management platform with a massive greenfield opportunity. While a challenging macroeconomic environment continues to inflict a steeper-than-expected growth deceleration on the company, I am satisfied with Asana's progress toward FCF generation.

In Q4 2023, Asana generated revenues of $171.14M (up 14% y/y), beating consensus street estimates by $3.1M (or +1.84%), driven by an ongoing upmarket move into the large enterprise segment. Additionally, Asana exceeded consensus estimates for EPS, with non-GAAP EPS coming in at -$0.04 per share (vs. est. -$0.10 per share).

In recent quarters, Asana's revenue growth rates have moderated considerably amid a push for better profitability in a challenging macroeconomic environment. While elongated sales cycles and job losses in tech continue to have a negative impact on its business, Asana's move upmarket remains a saving grace for the company, with larger enterprise customers spending more on Asana as per Q4 DBNRR numbers:

Despite suffering a significant slowdown in overall customer acquisition, Asana's revenue mix continues to move towards the enterprise segment, wherein Asana is still experiencing healthy double-digit revenue and customer count growth.

Now, the growth slowdown at Asana is not ideal; however, Asana's best-in-class gross margins of ~90% speak volumes about the differentiation of its Work Graph Model-powered platform! In FY2024, Asana's operating losses have narrowed drastically due to improved cost efficiencies and greater scale, with non-GAAP operating margin going from -38% in FY23 to -9% in FY24.

While Asana recorded a negative free cash flow of -$17M in Q4 2023, management reiterated confidence in their outlook for positive FCF by the end of 2024 during the Q4 earnings call:

Given Monday.com's healthy guide for this year, Asana's FY2025 guidance of ~10-11% y/y growth (down from 19% y/y growth in FY2024) looks pale and more or less justifies Mr. Market's negative reaction to Asana's Q4 2023 report. As a long-term investor in ASAN, I know this growth slowdown is a tough pill to swallow, but getting Asana to positive free cash flow is clearly management's strategic priority (despite Asana's cash balance of $500M+ rendering any liquidity concerns unwarranted).

Collaborative work management is a humongous market [TAM of $45B -> growing at 15% CAGR to $79B by 2027], and Asana has penetrated less than 5% of its existing 'Core' customers (firms spending >$5K on Asana).

The next couple of quarters are likely to show slower growth; however, Moskovitz & Co. are touting a re-acceleration for the back half of this year, and in my view, that's heartening:

I want to close by punctuating that in fiscal 2024, we made a commitment that we would become Free Cash Flow positive by the end of the coming year and we focused the entire organization on improving our operating efficiency. In spite of challenges along the way, we made more progress in 1 year than we expected by a wide margin. This year, we intend to follow through on our commitment to become Free Cash Flow positive by the end of the year, but we're going to do it while also achieving our other key goal this year: re-accelerating our revenue growth rate. We have achieved this twice before in our history as a company, and intend to do it once again. I'm incredibly energized by our roadmap and by the enormous opportunity that lies ahead. - Dustin Moskovitz, Asana CEO

In the era of AI, Asana's work management platform is likely to gain greater traction among enterprise customers as Asana Intelligence [AI] boosts the ROI of its proprietary Work Graph Data Model. With Moskovitz (a visionary multi-billionaire worth $18B+) at its helm, I believe Asana's current growth slump will eventually be nothing more than a temporary macro-induced hiccup.

However, is ASAN stock an attractive investment at current levels?

ASAN's Fair Value And Expected Returns

According to TQI's Valuation Model, Asana is currently worth $21.15 per share, i.e., ASAN is undervalued by ~25%. Furthermore, an investment at $16.69 per share into Asana could generate a 5-year CAGR return of ~19%. While this expected return is slightly lower than my investment hurdle rate of 20% for high-growth stocks operating at or close to FCF breakeven, I think accumulating Asana slowly with a 3-5+ year investment horizon is a fine idea since this is one of the few undervalued AI software plays in the market.

Key Takeaway: I continue to rate Asana a "Buy" at $16.7 per share, with a strong preference for slow, staggered accumulation.

Thank you for reading, and happy investing! Please share any questions, thoughts, and/or concerns in the comments section below or DM me.